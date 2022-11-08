ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, CT

New Haven Independent

Coliseum Grave Rumbles Back To Life

The ghosts of metal bands, hockey brawlers, and Bible-thumping Jehovah’s Witnesses were shaken from their graves Thursday as a groundbreaking marked the beginning of construction of a bustling mini-city on the burial grounds of the old New Haven Coliseum. A crowd even reemerged on the vacant lot along with — depending...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Stuck In The Mud

2022-11-09@2:15pm–#Milford CT– Firefighters were originally dispatched for water rescue in the swamp area behind JFK Elementary School on West on West Avenue. The assistant chief told me it was just a person stuck in the mud. Firefighters don’t always know what calls they will have day to day...
MILFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Recount coming in 134th, state shows one vote between candidates

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The race for the 134th District seat in the state House is headed for a recount, according to one of the candidates and a registrar of voters in the one of the town's in the districts. Unofficial numbers on...
FAIRFIELD, CT
News 12

New Bridgeport police chief pledges community engagement

A months-long national police chief search ended with former Capt. Roderick Porter tapped to lead the Bridgeport Police Department. “I don't take it for granted, and I don’t take it lightly,” Porter said at a news conference Thursday where Mayor Joe Ganim announced his pick to plenty of applause.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

F-35 flyover scheduled in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A military aircraft was scheduled to make a flyover in East Hartford on Wednesday morning. East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh said the F-35 flyover was set for 10:35 a.m. and will be in honor of the Pratt & Whitney workers who make the F135 engine that powers the plane.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: City of New Haven prepares for Tropical Storm Nicole

Connecticut's Democrats reflected on their Election Day victories during a news conference on Wednesday morning. Hayes re-elected in CT’s 5th District, Office of the Secretary of the State says. Updated: 2 hours ago. Rep. Jahana Hayes has been re-elected to Connecticut’s 5th congressional district, according to the Office of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Connecticut shoreline preparing for Tropical Depression Nicole

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will arrive in Connecticut in about 24 hours. As the storm approaches, cities and towns along the shoreline are already taking precaution, including Milford. The big concern for Tropical Storm Nicole is not only the potential for flooding in poor...
MILFORD, CT
Yale Daily News

New Haven homeless services scramble for resources as winter looms

As winter approaches, many of New Haven’s homeless service providers are concerned that the city is unprepared. During the COVID-19 pandemic, federal funding enabled the city to house residents in nearby hotels. Now, the city is back to relying on congregate shelters — but continued COVID-19 restrictions and limited resources have reduced the total number of beds available. Homelessness rates, meanwhile, have risen due to COVID-induced job losses, inflation and a lack of affordable housing.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Waterbury PD investigates shooting on West Main Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a shooting that took place on West Main Street on Thursday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Waterbury officers responded to 496 West Main St. on a complaint of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, police found evidence of gunfire. There were […]
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Stratford Woman Wins $50K In CT State Lottery

Connecticut Lottery announced five new Powerball winners who claimed $50,000 prizes. CT Lottery announced the winners between Monday, Nov. 7, and Wednesday, Nov. 9. The lottery said the following individuals claimed $50,000 prizes:. Dana Pniewski, of Stratford, who won a Powerball prize from a ticket purchased at Stratford Cigar &...
STRATFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Avelo flights cancelled for Hurricane Nicole

NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Avelo Airlines cancelled flights to Orlando in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. The airline cancelled one flight today from New Haven to Orlando. Tomorrow a total of six inbound and outbound flights at New Haven have been cancelled. This included four flights between New Haven...
NEW HAVEN, CT
fox61.com

Voting across Connecticut

U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., greets voter Zofia Potrawiak outside Pulaski Middle School in New Britain, Conn., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Hayes is running for re-election in Connecticut's fifth congressional district against Republican House candidate George Logan. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Fire crews on scene at building fire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are on scene at a working fire in the city of New Haven this morning. Around 11:15 A.M, public safety dispatchers received calls for a building fire at 55 Anthony Street. No other information was immediately available at this time. Motorists should seek alternate...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut

Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
CONNECTICUT STATE

