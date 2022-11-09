Read full article on original website
The Guardian view on Brazil’s election: Bolsonaro’s return would cost us all
On Sunday, Brazilian electors will cast their vote in a tight contest that will not only set the course for this extraordinarily polarised country but also have a powerful impact on the future of the world. Hopes that the far-right incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro, would be decisively rejected in the first round were dashed when he fared far better than expected, with 43% of votes, and his challenger, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, fell just short of an outright majority with 48%. Eleventh-hour handouts to the poorest and lavish quantities of disinformation have aided Mr Bolsonaro’s recovery.
Even Bolsonaro Is Calling for His Nazi-Saluting Superfans to Quit Holding the Country Hostage
RIO DE JANEIRO—They were dressed in the yellow jerseys worn by Brazil's national soccer team, many brandishing the national flag, others holding signs that read: “Military is our only savior!,” “Save the Nation” or “Intervention, Now!”Hundreds of President Jair Bolsonaro supporters gathered despite sustained rainfall in front of Forte de Copacabana, a military base at the southern end of Rio de Janeiro’s famous beach.Their message was crystal-clear, their emotions fierce and raw. One after another they expressed their anger with Sunday’s election results that brought Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro’s leftist opponent, back into power. The majority of Bolsonaristas...
Bolsonaro backers call for military intervention even as Brazil's president appears to accept defeat
Rio de Janeiro — Thousands of President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters called on the military Wednesday to keep the far-right leader in power, even as his administration signaled a willingness to hand over the reins to leftist rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The president's defenders gathered in the...
Western leaders rushed to recognise Bolsonaro's defeat in Brazil to head off any Trump-like attempt to stay in power, experts say
Jair Bolsonaro lost power on Sunday, but previously spread conspiracy theories that the election was rigged, much as Trump did in 2020.
Colombia, the world’s largest cocaine producer, faces a change in drug policy
SAN JOSE DEL GUAVIARE, Colombia — The grizzled farmers had come on motorcycles and in pickups from jungle homesteads to a soccer field hours from the nearest town of any consequence. They sat patiently in white plastic chairs in the sweltering heat as government representatives gave their pitch: Plant...
Could Mexico be on its way to electing its first female president?
MEXICO CITY — The most historic legacy of President Andres Manuel López Obrador, a left-leaning resource nationalist who casts his administration as a turning point in the annals of Mexico, may be to pave the way for the country’s first female leader. Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum,...
New Biden policy leaves thousands of Venezuelan migrants stranded
Francis Rivero sold all of her belongings in September before making the dangerous journey from Venezuela to the United States. But two weeks into her overland trip, the Biden administration announced a plan that will automatically reject all Venezuelans seeking asylum at the US border with Mexico if they enter the country without authorization — and will only benefit a fraction of asylum-seekers.
Bolsonaro 'would have loved' to overturn the Brazilian election, but was left ‘isolated’ by allies
Incumbent Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has not conceded the election, but has allowed the transfer of power to begin. Steven Levitsky, Professor for Latin American Studies and co-author of “How Democracies Die” discusses the aftermath of Brazil’s election and the future of the country’s democracy.Nov. 3, 2022.
Opinion: The needed context behind Brazil’s latest election
Brazilians elected left-of-center Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who they hope will promote state-centered economies. Read the history here to understand more.
Gal Costa, singing icon of Brazil’s Tropicália movement, dies
Gal Costa, an adventurous musician who was a pivotal figure in Brazil’s Tropicália movement in the 1960s, has died. She was 77. Costa, born Maria da Graça Penna Burgos, died Wednesday, according to the Associated Press, which cited a press representative for the singer. No cause of death or additional details were provided.
Brazil election: Left-wing icon Lula wins against far-right Bolsonaro
Lula da Silva has narrowly won the runoff election for Brazilian president against Jair Bolsonaro. The incumbent president has not yet accepted his defeat, stoking fears of violent confrontations. Enormous challenges await the new President, Lula. He must fight poverty in Brazil, stop deforestation in the Amazon and bring a divided country back together.
Brazil's military finds no problems with vote, but sees risks
BRASILIA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A long-awaited report by Brazil's armed forces on the security of the country's electronic voting system did not mention any specific problems with last month's vote, but said there were vulnerabilities in the code that could potentially be exploited.
Report by Brazil's military on election count cites no fraud
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The defense ministry has put out a report highlighting flaws in Brazil’s electoral systems and proposing improvements, but there is nothing to substantiate claims of fraud from some of President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters protesting his Oct. 30 defeat. The document released Wednesday was the first comment by the military on the runoff election, which has drawn protests nationwide even as the transition has begun for President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s inauguration Jan. 1. Thousands have been gathering outside military installations in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Brasilia and other cities calling for intervention by the armed forces to keep Bolsonaro in office. When the defense ministry announced this week that it would present its report on the election, some Bolsonaro supporters rejoiced, anticipating the imminent revelation of a smoking gun. That didn’t happen. “There is nothing astonishing in the document,” Diego Aranha, an associate professor of systems security at Aarhus University in Denmark, who has been a member of the Brazilian electoral authority’s public security tests, told The Associated Press. “The limitations found are the same ones analysts have been complaining about for decades ... but that doesn’t point to evidence of irregularity.”
Colombia breaks coca-growing record, slams 'war on drugs'
Colombia, the world's leading cocaine producer, broke its own record for coca leaf cultivation in 2021, a UN body said Thursday, as the government highlighted the "failure" of the US-led war on drugs. Petro's predecessor, Ivan Duque, had been a key ally of the drug war led by the United States -- the world's leading cocaine consumer.
Jair Bolsonaro lost in Brazil, but his threat to democracy remains
The days leading up to the recent Brazilian election were tense, violent and desperate. Days before the run-off vote on Oct. 30, 2022, Carla Zambelli, a congresswoman and outspoken Jair Bolsonaro supporter, got into a confrontation on the streets of São Paulo with a Black activist. It ended with her drawing a gun and chasing him through the streets. On election day, there were reports of a pro-Bolsonaro voter suppression campaign by Federal Highway Police causing intentional traffic delays in the country’s northeast. It was apparent that the country was more polarized than ever before, and onlookers feared a Brazilian...
Iconic Brazilian singer Gal Costa dies at 77
RIO DE JANEIRO — Singer Gal Costa, an icon in the Tropicalia and Brazilian popular music movements who enjoyed a nearly six-decade career, died on Wednesday. She was 77. Her death was confirmed by a press representative, who provided no further information. The soprano with wild curls of dark...
As Chavistas, they railed against the U.S. So why are they relocating to Florida in droves?
At his inauguration speech as head of the Venezuelan navy, now-retired Admiral Carlos Aniasi Turchio boasted that Venezuela’s armed forces were revolutionary at their core, having been born out of the “will of the people to break free from the chains of ‘The Empire’ ” — an obvious reference to the United States.
Rattle leads musicians in outcry against Brazil ban on wood for bows
Yo-Yo Ma and Simon Rattle are fronting an international campaign today to stop Brazil’s outgoing Bolsonaro government from crminalising the trade in a unique wood that is used for making bows. The best bow are made from pernambuco, which grows in northeastern Brazil. Jair Bolsonaro has submitted a motion...
Foundation says de Klerk’s Nobel medal has been stolen
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP) — Late South African President F.W. de Klerk’s Nobel Peace Prize medal has been stolen from his home in Cape Town, his foundation confirmed Wednesday. De Klerk, South Africa’s last president under apartheid, jointly received the prize with Nelson Mandela in 1993 for their...
Live updates | UN Climate Summit
LONDON — Environmental activists blocked traffic on England’s busiest highway on Tuesday, demanding an end to fossil fuel use as world leaders confront the growing threat from climate change at a UN-sponsored summit in Egypt. National Highways says there are currently delays of 60 minutes on the M25,...
