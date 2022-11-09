Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Canceled Sailings From China and ‘Radical' Vessel Cuts Hit U.S. Ability to Reach Export Market
A rise in canceled sailings from Asia to the U.S. is slowing the U.S. export market and global shippers are warnings of more "radical" cuts in vessels. The Port of Savannah and Port of Long Beach are seeing the sharpest increase in shipping container delays. The Port of Long Beach...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Even With Slower Inflation, Consumer Sentiment Weakened Sharply in November, Survey Shows
The University of Michigan Survey of Consumers posted a 54.7 reading for November, down 8.7% from the previous month's reading and well below the estimate. The survey noted a particular slide in views on spending for durable goods — big-ticket items such as televisions, kitchen appliances and motor vehicles. The index for that group fell 21%.
China unveils sweeping measures to rescue property sector
Chinese authorities have unveiled sweeping measures to rescue struggling property sector, as regulators seek to offset years of harsh pandemic curbs and a real estate crackdown that have stalled the world's number-two economy. New home prices have been dropping for more than a year, while demand is struggling to pick up owing to ongoing strict pandemic controls that have dampened consumer confidence. lxc/je/dan
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Crypto Sell-Off Resumes as Weeklong FTX Saga Ends in Bankruptcy Filing
Cryptocurrencies resumed their sell-off Friday as FTX announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bitcoin fell 5%, to $16,589.82, while ether lost 4.5%, to $16,589.82, according to Coin Metrics. They ended down 20.1% and 24.3%, respectively, for the week. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has also resigned,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
India, Mexico and Southeast Asia Will Benefit From ‘the Great Diversification,' Australia's Kevin Rudd Says
For businesses seeking diversification into new markets, India, Mexico and Southeast Asia are top contenders, former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd said Sunday. India in particular has seen a pivotal shift in economic policies over the past year that could turn it into a new market and manufacturing hub, Rudd said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. What a huge day for stocks. All three major U.S. indices on Thursday posted their best day since 2020 after new inflation data came in cooler than expected, giving investors hope that the Fed may throttle back its rate increases sooner than later (more on that below). The Dow surged more than 1,200 points, the S&P jumped 5.5%, and the Nasdaq rose a whopping 7.4%. We're not halfway through November yet, but the averages are on pace for a winning month. Some potentially positive news out of China (more on that below) is giving stocks some juice Friday morning, too. Read live market updates here.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Lost Billions and the Company Filed for Bankruptcy—It Could Signal the ‘Demise' of Crypto, Expert Says
FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms, is in major financial turmoil. At its peak, FTX was valued at $32 billion. The company filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 after competing offshore crypto exchange, Binance, backed out of a deal to acquire it and users withdrew around $6 billion in funds.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
FTX Says It's Removing Trading and Withdrawals, Moving Digital Assets to a Cold Wallet After a $477 Million Suspected Hack
The new FTX CEO says the bankrupt crypto exchange is "in the process of removing trading and withdrawal functionality" and it is "moving as many digital assets as can be identified to a new cold wallet custodian," according to a statement tweeted by the company's general counsel. The announcement comes...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sam Bankman-Fried Steps Down as FTX CEO as His Crypto Exchange Files for Bankruptcy
Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for bankruptcy. Alameda Research and approximately 130 additional affiliated companies are part of the voluntary proceedings. Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S., according to a company statement posted on Twitter. Bankman-Fried has also stepped...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Huge Regime Shift': Active Managers See Boost From the Energy Trade
This may be the year for active managers investing heavily in the energy space — and commodity trading advisors, known as CTAs, appear to be among the winners. Dynamic Beta Investments' Andrew Beer is in the space. He co-runs the iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF, which is up 24% so far this year.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
8 States and D.C. Will Make Sure Wages Go Up When Inflation Does—See Where Pay Is Rising
The economy may have been top of mind for voters across the country, but in Nebraska, Nevada and the District of Columbia, voters were able to directly impact people's paychecks with measures to increase the areas' minimum wages. In Nebraska, initiative 433 — which nearly 60% of voters approved on...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Starboard Takes a Stake in Splunk. Here's How the Activist Investor May Help Boost Margins
Business: Splunk is a leading provider of application software that collects and analyzes data from digital systems to help organizations identify security threats and monitor IT infrastructure. The company can take significant amounts of unstructured data from various systems and come up with insights that help alert IT teams to potential failures or breaches.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Scaramucci Talks FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried and ‘the Worst Week in Cryptocurrency History'
Anthony Scaramucci spoke about friend and business partner Sam Bankman-Fried on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday morning. "I don't want to call it fraud," Scaramucci said regarding FTX's mishandling of user assets. Bankman-Fried and FTX are reeling after a potential rescue from Binance fell through Thursday. Anthony Scaramucci, founder of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
FTX Users Appear to Be Cashing Out of Bankrupt Crypto Exchange Through a Bahamas Loophole
Analysis by Argus found unusual trading patterns that suggest "desperate" customers are relying on FTX users in the Bahamas to withdraw their money. Some have been buying NFTs that appear to be owned by Bahamian citizens, at astronomical prices. In one case, a digital collectible that traded for $9 three weeks ago sold for $10 million.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Southeast Asia Leaders Kick Off ASEAN Summit in Cambodia
Cambodia, this year's chair for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), is hosting the weekend summit in Phnom Penh — the group's first in-person meeting since the Covid pandemic. "We do not want to choose sides. ASEAN wants to work closely with both the U.S. and China," said...
Yellen: US to sanction network supplying Russia with military tech
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said the U.S. will sanction a transnational network that’s been working to supply Russia with military technology in its war against Ukraine. According to Reuters, Yellen said the sanctions would be slapped on 14 individuals and 28 entities, and that further details...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Britain's Businesses Are ‘Running Out of Fight' as Country Faces Longest-Ever Recession
U.K. gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 0.2% quarter on quarter in the three months to September, official figures showed Friday. Many independent businesses are now striving to survive the Christmas period before shuttering in January, Tina McKenzie of the Federation of Small Businesses told CNBC. Over a third of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Washington Turns Up Heat on Crypto ‘Darling' Sam Bankman-Fried Following FTX Bankruptcy
Bankman-Fried, who was a regular presence on Capitol Hill over the past year as an industry advocate, tweeted Thursday that he was sorry. "I f---ed up, and should have done better," he said. He stepped down as CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange he founded, and FTX filed for Chapter 11...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Flowing Sewage, Bewildering Signs, Lack of Water: COP27 Faces Logistics Nightmares
Around 35,000 delegates from nearly 200 countries are expected to convene on the southern tip of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula to discuss collective action on how to tackle the climate emergency. The two-week-long event, known as COP27, has encountered several problems in its opening days, however. "Logistics seems to be a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Omicron BQ Variants Resistant to Antibody Treatments Are Quickly Becoming Dominant in U.S.
Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 now make up 44% of new Covid cases, compared with 32% last week, according to CDC data. These subvariants will likely become dominant in the next week. But BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are likely resistant to Evusheld, leaving people with compromised immune systems increasingly vulnerable as...
Comments / 0