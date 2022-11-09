Read full article on original website
BULLETIN BOARD-NOVEMBER 10, 2022
Crookston’s Home Delivery Meals are canceled today. Polk County is honoring Veterans Day on the week of November 7-13 by taking part in ‘Operation Green Light’, a new national collaborative initiative to support military veterans by shining green lights at the county buildings’ flag poles. Residents and businesses are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends.
SPORTS FEEVER – November 10, 2022
SPORTS FEEVER – Written by Chris Fee (chrisjfee@yahoo.com) At least mother nature is getting the terrible weather out of the way early…..right?? Let’s hope so. The first round of the state tournament football tournament has had some changes because of the weather. Kittson County Central vs Mountain...
INCUMBENTS DOMINATE ELECTION IN CROOKSTON AREA
MAYOR – — Incumbent Mayor Dale Stainbrook won reelection by 392 votes over current City Councilman Clayton Briggs. Stainbrook will get his. Stainbrook was taken aback by the results but was thankful that the city believes he has done a well enough job in the two years after he was appointed as the mayor and looks forward to serving as the mayor once again. With the chance to serve another term for the city, Stainbrook looks forward to continuing more of the work he and the council have begun this year. “It’s a big thing with the housing, childcare, and Ag Innovation Campus. They’re going to be up and running soon, which will hopefully be a spinoff business,” Dale Stainbrook explained. “They’re also going to be looking for housing and the daycare, and hopefully, Epitome Energy comes on board, and we’ll see how that goes. I think if we can get some major players that bring employment into the city, I feel that it’ll be robust for our downtown, and maybe we’ll get some smaller spinoff businesses.”
Athlete of the Week – Mackenzie Aamoth
This week’s Athlete of the Week is Crookston Pirate Swimmer Mackenzie Aamoth. Aamoth is a senior this year at the Crookston High School and has been one of the driving forces behind the team for the past few years. “Mackenzie has always been a great leader to all of the girls over the years,” said Crookston swim coach Marley Melbye. “It goes far beyond the pool as well. She is definitely someone her teammates look up to. She’s been instrumental in keeping the program alive and making sure we have enough girls to keep going each year.”
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 9, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Abraham Sigurd Lee, 37, of Thief River Falls, for Domestic Assault by Strangulation. Nicholas Donald Nelson, 25, of Georgetown, for DUI. Tarius James Seas, 23, no address provided, for 5th-Degree Assault to the same victim within ten years of...
CROOKSTON PUBLIC WORKS REACHES OUT TO RESIDENTS TO REMOVE DISEASED TREES BEFORE SPRING
Over the summer and fall, the Crookston Public Works Department has been monitoring and working with the public to remove several trees infected by the Dutch Elm Disease. A disease caused to elm trees that causes them to wilt and die and one that is contagious to healthy trees in various ways. To counteract the disease and prevent it from spreading to other healthy trees around the city, Public Works Director Brandon Carlson and other workers in the department have been inspecting areas with infected trees and have sent letters to private property owners to remove any diseased trees from their property.
THE WINTER DRIVER’S EDUCATION REGISTRATION PROGRAM DEADLINE IS NEXT WEEK
Winter Driver’s Education registration is open now until Thursday, November 17th, at 4:30 pm. Students must be at least 15 years old by Mach 31st, 2023, to register for Driver Education. The fee is $325 and must be paid before the first day of class. Please complete the Driver Education form and email it to Mr. Trostad at christrostad@isd593.org or mail it to Highland School, 801 Central Avenue North, Crookston or drop it off at Crookston High School. Driver Education forms may be picked up in the office at Crookston High School or downloaded.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY AND BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FOR CROOKSTON AND POLK COUNTY
WEST POLK-NELSON-GRAND FORKS-GRIGGS-STEELE-TRAILL- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF CROOKSTON, EAST GRAND FORKS, LAKOTA, MCVILLE, ANETA, TOLNA, GRAND FORKS, COOPERSTOWN, FINLEY, HOPE, MAYVILLE, HILLSBORO, HATTON, AND PORTLAND AT 12:10 P.M. CST ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2022. THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6:00 P.M. CST THIS EVENING…. A BLIZZARD...
CROOKSTON PLANNING COMMISSION CANCELS NOVEMBER 15 MEETING
Earlier today, City of Crookston Zoning Administrator Greg Hefta announced that the November 15th Planning Commission meeting has been canceled due to a lack of agenda items. No make-up date is scheduled, and the next regular meeting will be Tuesday, December 20.
CHS FFA OFFICER TEAM TRAVELS TO INDIANAPOLIS FOR 95TH NATIONAL FFA CONVENTION
The Crookston FFA Officer Team traveled to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. On their way, they stopped and toured the Caterpillar Visitors Center in Peoria, Illinois. Crookston FFA started their day Thursday, October 27th, 2022 with the opening session of the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo at...
CHS WELDING CLASS TURNS AMERICAN CRYSTAL LOGO INTO METAL ART AS THANKS FOR COMMUNITY ROOTS GRANT
In the Winter of 2020, Crookston High School Community Corrections teacher Travis Oliver applied for a Community Roots grant of $5,000 from American Crystal Sugar in Crookston, MN, and a State Grant from the Minnesota Department of Education-Pine to Prairie. Luckily and graciously, he was awarded both grants and used...
CROOKSTON POLLING LOCATIONS FOR TODAY’S GENERAL ELECTION
The General Election is today, and the City of Crookston has two polling locations for residents to come in to vote. Crookston residents in Wards 1, 2, and 6 can vote at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at 1214 University Avenue, and residents in Wards 3, 4, and 5 can vote at the First Presbyterian Church at 510 North Broadway. Polls will be open today from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
KROX TO GIVE NATIONAL, STATE, AND LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS
The 2022 General Election wraps up at 8:00 p.m. and results should start coming in around 9 to 10:00 p.m. KROX will be reporting on the local races. We will also have state reports from the Minnesota News Network, and National election news from the Associated Press. Listen to KROX starting at 9:00 p.m. for election coverage brought to you by Hugo’s Family Marketplace.
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF RESPONDS TO HOUSE FIRE IN RURAL WARREN
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 6:57 a.m., The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was called to the residence of 35202 120th ST NW in rural Warren for a single-story house fire. Deputies arrived on the scene and noticed the home was engulfed in flames. The homeowner was notified, and it was confirmed there were no occupants inside at this time.
GRAND FORKS POLICE ARREST DRIVER AFTER CAR CHASE INTO EAST GRAND FORKS
On November 8, 2022, officers were originally dispatched to the Walmart parking lot on 32nd Av. So. On a report of a vehicle that had been driving on the sidewalk and then pulled into the parking lot. As officers were on the way to this call, additional information was given that a male subject inside of a vehicle was now at the 3000 block of Queens Ct. where he had threatened a victim that he was going to shoot her. The suspect then left the scene (the victim was uninjured) in the vehicle.
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WILL START WINTER HAZARD AWARENESS WEEK ON MONDAY
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office – Emergency Management Division is participating in the state-wide Winter Hazard Awareness Week campaign, which will take place November 14th – 18th, 2022. Winter Hazard Awareness Week is promoted by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Division of Homeland Security Emergency Management. This week allows Minnesotan’s an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the hazards we face each winter season. These hazards include dangers from winter weather, dangers from heating sources, and ventilation issues, just to name a few.
CITZEN ARCHIVIST TOM ASKJEM WILL GIVE A PRESENTATION AT CLIMAX LIBRARY PROGRAM ON MONDAY
Join the Climax Public Library for a presentation and exhibit by citizen archivist Tom Askjem featuring the many historical relics he’s uncovered while excavating antique outhouse pits. His presentation and exhibit will be held at the Climax Community Center and are offered as part of the Climax Community Club’s November meeting on Monday, November 14, at 7:00 p.m. This program is offered free of charge and all are welcome.
CROOKSTON CIVIC MUSIC LEAGUE TO WELCOME JEEYOON KIM OF 2022-23 ENTERTAINMENT SERIES
Crookston Civic Music League members can look forward to the second concert offered for the 2022-2023 Entertainment Series. Classical pianist Jeeyoon Kim will be coming to Crookston Monday, November 14, 2022. The show will be held at the Crookston High School Auditorium, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Jeeyoon Kim will delight her audience with a sparkling combination of sensitive artistry, broad emotional range, and impeccable technique.
