Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
Reporting error reverses one Idaho Democrat’s apparent legislative win, county office says
JEROME (Idaho Capital Sun) — The number of votes counted in Jerome County were incorrectly reported on the Idaho Secretary of State’s office website, which made it appear that a Democratic candidate won, the Jerome County Elections Office said in a press release Thursday. While the Jerome County...
kmvt
Local and state election results available
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Election results are trickling in Tuesday night and throughout the early morning hours of Wednesday. Visit the Election headquarters for the major races and issues.
Idaho House seat goes to Republican after glitch in reporting
BOISE, Idaho — What initially appeared to be a Democratic win in the Idaho House has turned into a Republican victory after a glitch in reporting early voting was corrected in south-central Idaho, a state election official said Thursday. Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said the House...
kmvt
District 26 State House candidates talk about housing issues
BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Election Day is upon us, and one of the District 26 State House races has a former mayor who is a Democrat, facing off against a retired college instructor who is a Republican. In this race how each candidate plans to address the ongoing housing crisis in the Wood River Valley might decide it.
kmvt
Twin Falls City Officials asking residents to keep properties clear of leaves
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the temperature dropping, and the leaves falling, Twin Falls city officials are reminding residents to clear leaves. Gutters and storm drains are the two areas city officials are asking residents to keep clear from leaves, as they can be swept into the street when precipitation falls. A buildup of leaves can cause clogging of local drains and localized flooding on the roadway.
kmvt
Ammon Bundy supporters gather in Twin Falls for last push before election day
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — About a dozen Ammon Bundy supporters gathered at the intersection of Blue Lakes and Pole Line on Sunday to make a last push as we head into election week. Waving both American flags and those with the gubernatorial candidate’s name emblazoned across them, Bundy...
kmvt
City of Twin Falls to transfer ‘bad-debt’ responsibility to landlords
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Beginning in January, the City of Twin Falls will be transferring the responsibility of utility fees to the landlord, instead of the tenant for rental properties within the city. This is something that they had been looking at for years because the city was...
kmvt
Main Avenue Lofts officially open in Downtown Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After nearly two years of construction, the Main Avenue Lofts are officially open. On the corner of Hansen and Main lies Twin Falls’ newest building, the Main Avenue Lofts. “Twin Falls Urban Renewal was working on some exciting projects on this Main Ave...
kmvt
Interlink Volunteer Caregivers seeking more volunteers
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Interlink Volunteer Caregivers is looking for more volunteers. Interlink Volunteer Caregivers helps elderly people without transportation get to essential errands and doctor’s appointments. Many of the people who need help live alone and are unable to drive. This service enables them to be...
kmvt
CSI students gain hands-on experience working election day
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The majority of poll workers in the United States are over the age of 60, but one polling precinct in Twin Falls is manned by students. As people across the country visited the polls today, they were greeted by poll workers, and in Twin Falls, there were over 200 people making sure the process went smoothly.
90-year-old Idaho Woman Celebrates Successful Hunt Near Malta
MALTA, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho woman recently celebrated another successful hunt near Malta since she started hunting 81 years ago. The 90-year-old Mildred Bryant of New Plymouth scored a mule deer buck on a recent hunting trip in the Magic Valley, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Bryant was featured by Idaho Fish and Game after she made her recent hunting trip to a friends ranch in Cassia County and shot a 3.4 buck at 224 yards. Her daughter and grandson helped her prepare for the hunt, “It was quite exciting,” she said. “We loaded up the buck and hauled it back to the shop to hang. Then gutted it out. We had some that night," she told Idaho Fish and Game. She had hoped to do the hunt sooner in 2021 for her 80th anniversary, but due to unforeseen circumstances it was pushed back. Bryant shot her first deer when she was 9-years-old growing up in Oregon. Bryan recounts her father wasn't very happy with her when she took his rifle without permission in defiance while he went into town without her, “My dad was so mad at me. He could’ve blistered my butt, but he didn’t. I remember I was starting to bawl, because I thought he wasn’t going to listen to me. But I needed to get the deer home.” Bryant said her latest buck's head will go right next to the 4x4 buck she shot 50 years ago. Read more about Bryant's story with Idaho Fish and Game HERE.
Perrine Bridge Will Get New Lights, Expect Lane Closures
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Perrine Bridge will get new upgraded lighting next week that will force the closure of some lanes while crews work. The Idaho Transportation Department announced crews will install the new lighting November 17, Thursday, after 9 p.m and close one lane of traffic on the side they are working on at the given time. Work should only take one night according to ITD officials. “These new luminaires have an improved design that will extend their life expectancy,” ITD Project Manager John Keifer stated. “We are upgrading multiple lights this year and will continue to address other areas in South-central Idaho with future projects.” ITD said the project is among a number of other projects addressing structures and parts of the area highway system.
Post Register
Coldest air of the season about to slam Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A slow moving trough of low pressure is currently located along the Oregon Coast. This low is going to drop into Northern California, then southeast into Nevada. Idaho will not take a direct hit from this system. But, it will pass close enough that we could see a few showers Tuesday night. This will be followed by a rain/snow chance on Wednesday morning. The mountains should see several inches of snow on Wednesday. Snow will also be a concern from Twin Falls to southeast Idaho. Here in the western part of the state, we're going to be on the edge of this Low. It can go either way, we’ll either see rain snow early Wednesday, or we get very little. It all depends on where the center of the Low tracks.
kmvt
The City of Twin Falls starts preparing equipment for a busy winter
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the temperatures getting colder, and the weather changing, the City of Twin Falls is preparing its equipment for the winter road maintenance. When there’s a storm, maintenance crews are out all night to ensure people can get where they need to go the...
kmvt
Behind the Business: Rupert Elks Lodge
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For over 60 years, the Elks Lodge has sat between Rupert and Paul. “This lodge was founded in I believe in the 1960s or 50s,” said Peggy Z. Gulbranson, the exalted ruler of the lodge. They’ve allowed everyone to walk on in and...
kmvt
Fatal crash near Jerome claims the life of Twin Falls woman
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 2:55 p.m., east of Jerome, Idaho. A 2021 Subaru Crosstrek was parked on the westbound shoulder of I-84 near milepost 171, in Jerome County. The driver, a 28 year old...
The small town of Bliss, Idaho, is 'disappearing' — a photographer has created a capsule of life there
Photographer Jon Horvath first visited Bliss by chance but he became transfixed by the tiny, remote desert town.
Post Register
Showers and potential rain/snow overnight before a dry spell
BOISE, Idaho — The Treasure Valley stayed dry Monday night after a wet start to the day. The Twin Falls area and parts of the Magic Valley will wake up to about an inch of snow accumulation in the Twin Falls area Tuesday morning. Partly cloudy skies are expected...
kmvt
Magic Valley Symphony hosting Veteran’s Day Concert
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Symphony is gearing up for their Veteran’s Day Concert. The Magic Valley Symphony hosts concerts throughout the year, and when one of their concerts was set to fall on November 11th, they knew they wanted to do something to honor and remember Veteran’s.
Burley man sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking
POCATELLO – Manuel Curiel Jr., 37, of Burley, was sentenced to ten years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today. According to court records, Curiel was initially arrested on January 21, 2020, after detectives with the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at his residence. Detectives observed three-quarters of a pound of methamphetamine and two firearms in the camping trailer where Curiel lived. Text messages showing that Curiel was engaged in the distribution of...
Comments / 1