Twin Falls County, ID

kmvt

Local and state election results available

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Election results are trickling in Tuesday night and throughout the early morning hours of Wednesday. Visit the Election headquarters for the major races and issues.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

District 26 State House candidates talk about housing issues

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Election Day is upon us, and one of the District 26 State House races has a former mayor who is a Democrat, facing off against a retired college instructor who is a Republican. In this race how each candidate plans to address the ongoing housing crisis in the Wood River Valley might decide it.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Twin Falls City Officials asking residents to keep properties clear of leaves

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the temperature dropping, and the leaves falling, Twin Falls city officials are reminding residents to clear leaves. Gutters and storm drains are the two areas city officials are asking residents to keep clear from leaves, as they can be swept into the street when precipitation falls. A buildup of leaves can cause clogging of local drains and localized flooding on the roadway.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Main Avenue Lofts officially open in Downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After nearly two years of construction, the Main Avenue Lofts are officially open. On the corner of Hansen and Main lies Twin Falls’ newest building, the Main Avenue Lofts. “Twin Falls Urban Renewal was working on some exciting projects on this Main Ave...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Interlink Volunteer Caregivers seeking more volunteers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Interlink Volunteer Caregivers is looking for more volunteers. Interlink Volunteer Caregivers helps elderly people without transportation get to essential errands and doctor’s appointments. Many of the people who need help live alone and are unable to drive. This service enables them to be...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

CSI students gain hands-on experience working election day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The majority of poll workers in the United States are over the age of 60, but one polling precinct in Twin Falls is manned by students. As people across the country visited the polls today, they were greeted by poll workers, and in Twin Falls, there were over 200 people making sure the process went smoothly.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

90-year-old Idaho Woman Celebrates Successful Hunt Near Malta

MALTA, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho woman recently celebrated another successful hunt near Malta since she started hunting 81 years ago. The 90-year-old Mildred Bryant of New Plymouth scored a mule deer buck on a recent hunting trip in the Magic Valley, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Bryant was featured by Idaho Fish and Game after she made her recent hunting trip to a friends ranch in Cassia County and shot a 3.4 buck at 224 yards. Her daughter and grandson helped her prepare for the hunt, “It was quite exciting,” she said. “We loaded up the buck and hauled it back to the shop to hang. Then gutted it out. We had some that night," she told Idaho Fish and Game. She had hoped to do the hunt sooner in 2021 for her 80th anniversary, but due to unforeseen circumstances it was pushed back. Bryant shot her first deer when she was 9-years-old growing up in Oregon. Bryan recounts her father wasn't very happy with her when she took his rifle without permission in defiance while he went into town without her, “My dad was so mad at me. He could’ve blistered my butt, but he didn’t. I remember I was starting to bawl, because I thought he wasn’t going to listen to me. But I needed to get the deer home.” Bryant said her latest buck's head will go right next to the 4x4 buck she shot 50 years ago. Read more about Bryant's story with Idaho Fish and Game HERE.
MALTA, ID
98.3 The Snake

Perrine Bridge Will Get New Lights, Expect Lane Closures

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Perrine Bridge will get new upgraded lighting next week that will force the closure of some lanes while crews work. The Idaho Transportation Department announced crews will install the new lighting November 17, Thursday, after 9 p.m and close one lane of traffic on the side they are working on at the given time. Work should only take one night according to ITD officials. “These new luminaires have an improved design that will extend their life expectancy,” ITD Project Manager John Keifer stated. “We are upgrading multiple lights this year and will continue to address other areas in South-central Idaho with future projects.” ITD said the project is among a number of other projects addressing structures and parts of the area highway system.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Post Register

Coldest air of the season about to slam Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A slow moving trough of low pressure is currently located along the Oregon Coast. This low is going to drop into Northern California, then southeast into Nevada. Idaho will not take a direct hit from this system. But, it will pass close enough that we could see a few showers Tuesday night. This will be followed by a rain/snow chance on Wednesday morning. The mountains should see several inches of snow on Wednesday. Snow will also be a concern from Twin Falls to southeast Idaho. Here in the western part of the state, we're going to be on the edge of this Low. It can go either way, we’ll either see rain snow early Wednesday, or we get very little. It all depends on where the center of the Low tracks.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Behind the Business: Rupert Elks Lodge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For over 60 years, the Elks Lodge has sat between Rupert and Paul. “This lodge was founded in I believe in the 1960s or 50s,” said Peggy Z. Gulbranson, the exalted ruler of the lodge. They’ve allowed everyone to walk on in and...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Fatal crash near Jerome claims the life of Twin Falls woman

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 2:55 p.m., east of Jerome, Idaho. A 2021 Subaru Crosstrek was parked on the westbound shoulder of I-84 near milepost 171, in Jerome County. The driver, a 28 year old...
JEROME, ID
Post Register

Showers and potential rain/snow overnight before a dry spell

BOISE, Idaho — The Treasure Valley stayed dry Monday night after a wet start to the day. The Twin Falls area and parts of the Magic Valley will wake up to about an inch of snow accumulation in the Twin Falls area Tuesday morning. Partly cloudy skies are expected...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Magic Valley Symphony hosting Veteran’s Day Concert

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Symphony is gearing up for their Veteran’s Day Concert. The Magic Valley Symphony hosts concerts throughout the year, and when one of their concerts was set to fall on November 11th, they knew they wanted to do something to honor and remember Veteran’s.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Burley man sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking

POCATELLO – Manuel Curiel Jr., 37, of Burley, was sentenced to ten years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today. According to court records, Curiel was initially arrested on January 21, 2020, after detectives with the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at his residence. Detectives observed three-quarters of a pound of methamphetamine and two firearms in the camping trailer where Curiel lived. Text messages showing that Curiel was engaged in the distribution of...
BURLEY, ID

