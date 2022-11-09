Pure Green, a wellness-based juice bar franchise, is expanding with its fifth metro Detroit location scheduled to open Friday in Rochester Hills. “I first tried Pure Green in Miami and fell in love with the menu, so I quickly decided to bring it back home to Michigan,” says Anthony Kuzmanovski, Pure Green franchisee for Michigan. “I know the community realizes how important it is to eat healthy, and our juice and smoothie shops are different than others, we don’t add ice or pump flavoring into any of our items. We just want to offer the highest quality products to our guests all around the Detroit metro area.”

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO