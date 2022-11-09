Read full article on original website
Related
Former Patriots WR who retired from NFL to serve in Navy has Bill Belichick’s respect
Malcolm Perry had a spot on the New England Patriots training camp roster this year. But days before practices were set to open, the former Navy star announced that he was retiring from the NFL to immediately join the armed services. It’s a decision that Bill Belichick respects. On Tuesday,...
Tom Brady Makes Surprising Confession About the Patriots, Bill Belichick
It’s been over two years since Tom Brady called it quits after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and started a new chapter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Though they are still kicking many miles apart, Brady and his former head coach, Bill Belichick, continue to shatter NFL records. With a 15-yard completion to running back Leonard Fournette in the 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Brady became the first quarterback in league history to throw for over 100,000 yards in the regular season and postseason.
Centre Daily
Frank Reich Fired in Surprising Way
The Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich on Monday morning. After the 26-3 drubbing at the hands of the New England Patriots on Sunday, Reich sounded like a man who knew his fate. Still, how he received the news had to feel a bit disrespectful to Reich, who had spent four-plus...
Belichick admits that Patriots' offense may be tipping plays
FOXBORO -- The Patriots' offense is having enough trouble on its own. But is the unit tipping plays and making life easier on defenses?Players seemed to think so after Sunday's 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts, with a handful pointing out to MassLive's Mark Daniels that Indy linebacker Shaquille Leonard was calling out their plays before the ball was snapped. That's a surprising admission following a win. It was even more surprising on Tuesday, when Patriots head coach Bill Belichick seemed to agree with the notion that the offense was tipping plays."That's what it looked like to me, too," Belichick said...
Giants’ Daniel Bellinger received Instagram message from Jaguars player that caused serious eye injury
Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was back in the Giants’ locker room Wednesday for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair a fractured bone near his left eye and a deviated septum. He does not know exactly when he will return to the football field, but he believes...
Centre Daily
Broncos Will Start Graham Glasgow at Center vs. Titans
The Denver Broncos are emerging from the bye week with a full focus on knocking off the Tennessee Titans on the road. As has been the trend this year, the Broncos lost another starter in their last game when center Lloyd Cushenberry III went down with a groin injury in London.
NBC Sports
Perry: Is Patriots' offense too simple? Scarnecchia has thoughts
Dante Scarnecchia knows it's not unusual. He's seen it many times before. An opposing middle linebacker sees something -- whether it's a formation, a pre-snap signal, even something as simple as an offensive lineman's stance -- and he knows what's coming. It could be that's what happened over the weekend...
Kelly Stafford Reacts To Concerning Matthew Stafford News
It's been a concerning week in the Stafford household. Matthew and the Rams lost their fourth game in five tries on Sunday. But that's not the worst news of the week. Sean McVay announced on Wednesday that Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol. It's unclear when his concussion occurred. ...
Centre Daily
Raiders Making Moves at the Safety Position Following Abram Cut
The Las Vegas Raiders upgraded safety Isaiah Pola-Mao to the active roster and signed safety Jalen Elliott to the practice squad, the club announced Wednesday. These two moves came just a day after the team released safety Johnathan Abram. Pola-Mao has played two games for the Raiders this season, Week...
Centre Daily
New-Look Conference USA Agrees to Broadcast Deal with ESPN, CBSSN
Conference USA signed a five-year media rights deal with ESPN and CBS beginning next year, as first reported by Sports Business Journal on Wednesday. The biggest change for the growing conference is that the entirety of its October football games will instead be played at night midweek, mostly on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a few games on Thursday and Friday, too.
Centre Daily
Lamar Jackson, Ronnie Stanley Laugh Off Commentator’s Critique
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was visibly frustrated when the offense failed to get a snap off in time during a fourth-quarter drive in the red zone. Jackson threw the ball into the turf and appeared to yell something at his offensive linemen. He then got into a discussion with left tackle Ronnie Stanley.
Centre Daily
As Ben Ellefson Returns to Practice, Vikings Lose Jacob Hollister to Raiders
The bottom of the Vikings' depth chart at tight end has been shaken up a little bit this week. Ben Ellefson, an excellent blocker who has missed the last four games with a groin injury, was designated to return from injured reserve and begin practicing again on Wednesday. That opens a 21-day window for him to be activated.
Centre Daily
Report: Broncos WR KJ Hamler Out Week 10 with Hamstring Injury
Denver Broncos slot wide receiver KJ Hamler is expected to miss Sunday's road contest at. due to a hamstring injury, Troy Renck of Denver7 reported. Hamler was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday — when he sustained the injury that is now being "evaluated," per head coach Nathaniel Hackett — and did not practice Thursday, making the third-year speedster extremely unlikely to play in Week 10.
Centre Daily
Texans QB Davis Mills: Ready For Giants Blitz?
HOUSTON -- Davis Mills anticipated the question like it was an incoming blitz. “I’ve already seen a ton of it on film," Mills said. "They like to bring a lot of pressure. We’ll be ready for it. It kind of comes in any scenario." The Houston Texans' second-year...
Centre Daily
Avonte Maddox’s Hamstring Could Have Eagles Scrambling in the Slot
PHILADELPHIA - At 8-0 there's not much to complain about when it comes to the Eagles but if you're into nitpicking the occasional special teams gaffe might be a cause for concern. The third phase wasn't kind to Philadelphia last week in Houston either when starting slot cornerback Avone Maddox...
Centre Daily
Crowded Bears Receiver Corps Makes for Tough Decisions
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears have some game day personnel issues to address. One seems to be solved after they cleared a roster spot by waiving undrafted rookie tight end Jake Tonges. They are getting ready for the return of linebacker Matthew Adams, if not...
Centre Daily
How Will Texans Fair Against Giants Defensive Line?
HOUSTON — The 6-2 New York Giants are going to present several challenges to the Houston Texans Sunday at MetLife Stadium. With the worst run defense in the league, the Texans will have a difficult task trying to slow down running back Saquon Barkley. But Houston's second-most significant challenge will be containing the Giants' defensive line.
Centre Daily
Chiefs vs. Jaguars: 5 Questions and Week 10 Game Prediction
The Kansas City Chiefs have six wins in 2022, and they'll be looking for their sixth straight victory over the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. While Jacksonville has a 3-6 record, it's abundantly clear that Doug Pederson's team is a fierce competitor. Behind an intriguing offensive attack powered by second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars are still hanging on by a thread in the AFC playoff picture and are facing by far their biggest test of the year when they come rolling into Kansas City for Sunday's game.
Centre Daily
Saints vs. Steelers: First Look at Week 10’s Matchup
The Saints (3-6) travel to Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh this weekend to take on the Steelers (2-6), as both teams are looking to improve their season outlook and try to crawl back into things as we pass the midseason point. New Orleans is coming off a very tough loss at home to the Ravens, while the Steelers are fresh off their bye week. Here's a few things we're paying close attention to as we lead up to Sunday.
Centre Daily
‘Rejoice!’ Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs is Cryptically Celebrating ... Something
The Buffalo Bills have much to be thankful for, and they play this month on Thanksgiving at lowly Detroit, so ... "Rejoice...''. Also, they are hopeful that QB Josh Allen's possible UCL elbow injury isn't too serious, so ... "Rejoice...'' Or maybe Buffalo's pursuit of free agent Odell Beckham Jr. will bring positive news, so ... "Rejoice...''
Comments / 0