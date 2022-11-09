SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean court has approved the extradition of a 42-year-old woman facing murder charges in New Zealand over her possible connection to the bodies of two long-dead children found abandoned in suitcases in August. The Seoul High Court said Friday its decision came after the unidentified woman agreed in writing to be sent back to New Zealand. The court had previously planned to review her case on Monday to determine whether she should be extradited and now says that session is no longer necessary. With the court approving her extradition, it’s now up to South Korean Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon to make the final call on whether she’s sent to New Zealand. It wasn’t immediately clear how soon that decision will be made. Lee Ji-hyeong, an official from the Justice Ministry’s international crimes division, said the ministry will look into various details, including whether the woman’s consent was properly obtained, before Han decides whether to extradite her.

25 MINUTES AGO