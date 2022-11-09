Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) Misses on Earnings and Revenue
Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at -$0.40, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.31 per share. Revenue came in at $195.5 billion. This was lower than the $200.2 million that analysts were looking for. The...
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
NASDAQ
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
freightwaves.com
Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings
Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
teslarati.com
Rivian beats Q3 EPS expectations, misses sales, reaffirms delivery guidance for 2022
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) beat EPS expectations but missed the Wall Street consensus estimate on sales for Q3 2022. The company, despite a tumultuous year, reaffirmed its production expectations for 2022. “In the third quarter of 2022, we produced 7,363 and delivered 6,584 vehicles,” the company said in its Shareholder Deck....
1 Stock to Buy This Week Following Its Recent Earnings Beat
Biopharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and sales and raised its full-year guidance. Analysts see immense growth potential in the company's HIV and oncology franchises, which should...
Zacks.com
TransDigm (TDG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
TDG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $5.50 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.46. The bottom line improved by a solid 29.4% from the $4.25 per share reported a year ago. Barring one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $3.98 per...
kitco.com
First Majestic Silver reports net loss of $20.7 million in Q3, announces dividend
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that its Q3 2022 production increased by 20% compared to Q3 2021 and by 14%...
Recycling Today
Cascades reports Q3 financial results
Cascades Inc., Quebec, has released its unaudited financial results for the three-month period that ended Sept. 30. "Our third-quarter performance was in line with expectations, notwithstanding the fact that our tissue segment continued to face unprecedented cost inflation and reduced productivity due to labor scarcity and inefficiencies,” says Mario Plourde, president and CEO. “Companywide, improvements in volume, pricing and sales mix mitigated continued cost headwinds on a sequential and year-over-year basis. Importantly, the profitability initiatives that have been deployed throughout our tissue business absorbed this segment's higher costs during the quarter.”
constructiondive.com
WSP posts rosy Q3 revenue and backlog, increases guidance
Engineering and design giant WSP reported a profit attributable to shareholders of $95.4 million ($127.5 million CAD) for the third quarter, down 9% from the same period last year. The Montreal-based firm posted a revenue of $2.17 billion, up 9.3% year over year, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.19 — both beating analysts’ expectations, according to Seeking Alpha.
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 11, 2022 : AQN, ERJ, ORLA, DDL, RGF, IMV, CMMB, PLXP, STRR, CRKN
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/11/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AQN is 14.76 vs. an industry ratio of 0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
NASDAQ
Homebuilder D.R. Horton quarterly profit jumps on higher property prices
Nov 9 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N posted a 22% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the largest U.S. homebuilder benefited from elevated property prices amid tight supply. Homebuilders have benefited as demand has far outpaced supply, which has been hampered by raw material and labor shortages, although...
Recycling Today
Gerdau reports strong Q3 North American earnings
Gerdau S.A., a scrap-fed electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaker that also operates scrap yards, reported 23.5 percent lower year-on-year global earnings in the third quarter of this year but has pointed to its North American operations as a bright spot. The company says its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and...
electrek.co
Rivian (RIVN) Q3 2022 earnings: Production expands 67% while reaffirming 25K target
Rivian (RIVN) released its third-quarter earnings results Wednesday after stock market close as the EV maker battles rising costs while it scales production. According to Rivian’s latest filing, the automaker missed Wall Street revenue expectations in Q3 but reaffirmed its 25,000 production goal for 2022. Rivian Q3 2022 earnings...
Lyft Stock Plummets After Mixed Q3 Earnings, Tepid Revenue Forecast
Lyft (LYFT) - Get Free Report shares plunged lower Tuesday after the smaller ride-sharing rival to Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Free Report posted a surprise third quarter loss and a disappointing holiday season forecast. Lyft's third quarter loss of $1.18 per share, against a Street forecast of a 7...
Zacks.com
B&G Foods (BGS) Q3 Earnings in Line With Estimates, Sales Miss
BGS - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers, wherein the bottom line was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales missed the same. Meanwhile, earnings declined year over year and sales improved. The company benefited from higher demand and pricing, offset by increased input cost inflation and continued supply-chain headwinds.
DuPont quarterly profit slides nearly 7% on higher costs
(Reuters) - Industrial materials maker DuPont de Nemours reported a 6.9% fall in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher raw material, energy and logistics costs as well as currency headwinds.
3 Debt-Free Dividend Stocks
The FED made it clear that inflation is the number one enemy. To kill it, it will keep increasing interest rates until it achieves its goal. With the highest interest rate levels since early 2000, many companies are in trouble. However, there are a few companies with no long-term debt...
kalkinemedia.com
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust expected to post earnings of 29 centsa share - Earnings Preview
ABST vs CSU: Which tech stock to explore after latest earnings?. * Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is expected to report results on November 9. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is for earnings of 29 cents per share. * The current average analyst...
AOL Corp
Rivian misses revenue estimate, but shares bounce on outlook
(Reuters) -Rivian Automotive Inc missed Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue, but shares rose after hours as the electric-vehicle maker reported a smaller-than-expected loss and a higher number of preorders, and reaffirmed its full-year production outlook. The company, which went public a year ago, also said its smaller R2 vehicle...
