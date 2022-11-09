ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Leann Pennington, Theresa Pontieri, Will Furry and Cathy Heighter Win, Half-Cent Tax Passes, Amendments Fail

By FlaglerLive
flaglerlive.com
 5 days ago
stetson.edu

Stetson University In The News, Nov. 3-10, 2022

• Fox 35 News featured Kelly Smith, PhD, assistant professor of Political Science, in the Nov. 8 broadcast, “You Decide 2022.” “I’m not convinced that we’re losing our status as a swing state just yet,” Smith said. “At the state legislature level we’re solidly red and I think we’ll be solidly red for a while . . . but I would need a couple more election cycles to be convinced that we’re going solidly red.”
DELAND, FL
WESH

DeSantis stops in Volusia County to survey damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Newly reelected Gov. Ron DeSantis toured some of the damage Friday in Volusia County. He wanted to meet with residents and get a better understanding of the destruction. DeSantis went to Wilbur-By-The-Sea. He also toured the property near the seven-story Pirate's Cove condos in Daytona...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

A1A Reopens 4 Days After Nicole Shut It Down as 600 Truckloads Dump 11,000 Cubic Yards of Sand

Hurricane Nicole coverage: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Damage assessment, Part I | Damage assessment, Part II | A1A Reopens. It’s not quite as impressive as building the 1,600 miles of the Alaska Highway in 244 days, but the repairs of 4.8 miles of State Road A1A in three segments ravaged by Hurricane Nicole is not a small achievement: the road reopened to traffic in both directions Saturday evening just four days after the storm made the road impassable. Contractors were already at work dumping sand even as Nicole was lashing at the coast on Thursday.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

UPDATE: Flagler County ‘White Table Ceremony’ canceled

ORIGINAL STORY (8:30 p.m. Nov. 6):. by: Julie Murphy, Flagler County Public Information Officer. The Flagler County Public Library main branch on Palm Coast Parkway will hold a “White Table Ceremony” on Nov. 12 to honor service members who are prisoners of war or missing in action. The...
flaglerlive.com

Devastation on Flagler’s Coastline: Houses and Roadbeds Hanging on Sand Cliffs, Vanished Dunes, Yards Turned Beach

Tropical Storm Nicole coverage: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Damage assessment, Part I | Damage assessment, Part II. There’s a palm tree somehow still standing on a dune at the south end of the county, near the Volusia County line. From the road, it looks as if it’s standing on air, with nothing behind it but ocean. And in fact it mostly is. That it was still standing early this afternoon was inexplicable. Three quarters of its formerly root-splayed trunk base was exposed and rootless, the leeward side of bulge barely holding on to what’s left of a threadbare shelf of sand. It used to be a dune. Now it looks like something a child built to to look like the ramparts of a sandcastle, enjoying its brief moment in the sun before it’s washed away.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths,...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Nicole: 'A freak accident'

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Two felons from out of state arrested by Flagler County deputies

Public Affairs Officer, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Two wanted fugitives, one from North Carolina and one from Maryland, have been arrested by Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies in recent days. FCSO arrests North Carolina fugitive wanted for threatening to kill law enforcement. A fugitive from justice is in the...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

