Woman found dead behind building: Fort Walton Beach PD investigating

Fort Walton Beach, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department said they are investigating a death in connection to a woman found dead behind a building, according to a Facebook post from the FWBPD .

Catrina Rogers, 45, of Fort Walton Beach was found behind a building after officers were called to 14 First St. SW in reference to a welfare check at around 6:24 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

This remains an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, you are encouraged to contact Detective Boucher at 850-833-9546.

