ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keuka Park, NY

Horseheads Smith named Empire 8 Goalie of the Year

By Chuck Brame
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cwg9E_0j3g3YsE00

KEUKA PARK, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads grad Carson Smith received a big honor on Tuesday.

(Photo courtesy: keukaathletics.com)

Keuka College freshman Carson Smith has been named the Empire 8 men’s soccer Goalkeeper of the Year. The Horseheads grad was also named First Team All-Conference. He is the first Keuka College student-athlete to win an Empire 8 individual award in school history.

Smith had a big first season in goal at Keuka College. The freshman had a 1.58 goals against average and a .809 save percentage this season. His save percentage was the tenth-best in program history.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira football primed for Class AA title rematch

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s almost time for a football rematch many are looking forward to. On Friday night, the Corning Hawks (5-3) play host to the Elmira Express (7-2) at 7 pm for the Section IV Class AA Championship. The Hawks have won the last two Class AA crowns while Elmira hasn’t earned an […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads’ Godwin holding clinic for great cause

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Connor Godwin will team up with a local sports group for a great cause. Godwin, who signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization this past July at pitcher, will conduct a youth baseball clinic later this month. On November 22, Godwin teams up with The Sandlot […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Tioga volleyball prepares for NYS Regional opponent Mount Academy

TIOGA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tioga volleyball now knows their opponent for their regional matchup in the New York State Tournament. Tioga punched their ticket to the regional round of the NYS tournament with a 3-1 win over Alexander Hamilton in sub-regionals, on Monday. The Tigers will hit the court on Saturday at Owego Free Academy […]
TIOGA, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning volleyball sweeps Pine Bush to advance in NYS regionals

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning volleyball swept Section IX’s Pine Bush to advance to regionals in the New York State tournament. Corning defeated Pine Bush in straight sets 25-17, 25-21, 25-18. The Hawks now move on to regionals and will travel to John Jay Cross River High School to face Mamaroneck on Friday at 4 […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning football aims for third straight sectional title

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks will try to win a third straight sectional title on the gridiron on Friday. Top-seeded Corning (5-3) hosts second-seeded Elmira (7-2) in the Section IV Class AA finals at 7:00 p.m. on Friday. It’s a rematch of a week five matchup that was won by Corning 22-18 and came […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Twin Tiers Overtime – Episode 36 NASCAR Season Recap 2022

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back once again with a new episode! Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they recap the 2022 NASCAR season and look ahead to what is looking to be an interesting 2023. The Overtime Crew takes a look back at the 2022 season; including hot topics […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Wade Boggs, celebrities help make Hornell Sports Night a success

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell Sports Night brought down the house last Saturday. The 2022 edition was the first since 2019 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and it did not disappoint. The 47th event brought in some of the greatest athletes in their respective sports of all-time to help raise money for The Special Olympics and […]
HORNELL, NY
WETM 18 News

Shazer, Fisher pace Marist hoops in loss to Villanova

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – College basketball went full throttle starting Monday night. Two Elmira standouts, guard Kiara Fisher and forward Zaria Shazer, took the court for the first time this season for the Marist College Red Foxes. Although both played well, Marist fell at home to the Villanova Wildcats 60-38. Shazer had a team-high 18 […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Pizza Hut scheduled to open Tuesday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The long-awaited Pizza Hut location in Elmira has announced its grand opening coming next week. According to the Daland Corporation, the franchisee for the Elmira location, it was made official that the business will open on Tuesday, Nov. 15, after months of planning and coordinating. The location has been designated to […]
ELMIRA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Monster Jam returns to Syracuse; tickets are on sale now

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The beloved motorsport is rolling back into Syracuse this April at the JMA Wireless Dome! Monster Jam will be tearing up the JMA Wireless Dome on April 8 at 7 p.m. and some tickets are on sale now! Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and Monster Jam Preferred Customers can purchase advanced […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fire on Syracuse’s Northside

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire broke out near the intersection of Lemoyne Ave. and 2nd North St. on November 8 at 5:04 p.m. Syracuse firefighters say they arrived at the house in under three minutes and found heavy smoke coming from the house, soon to realize there was a fire in the basement. Firefighters […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Laura Lewis wins Ithaca Mayor race

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Tompkins County, Democrat Laura Lewis, Republican Zachary Winn, and Progressive Katie Sims all fought for the position with Lewis coming out on top. After former Mayor Svante Myrick stepped down, he appointed acting Mayor Laura Lewis in January of 2022, who has lived in Ithaca for forty years. Lewis serves […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Body found in Waverly Glen Park

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are investigating a man’s body that was found in Waverly Glen Park Thursday afternoon. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park around 12:35 p.m. on November. Waverly Police, Waverly-Barton Fire, New York State Park Police and NYS Forest Rangers then started a search […]
WAVERLY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca developer hopes his Dryden project sprouts

DRYDEN, N.Y.—Local developer G. Lincoln “Linc” Morse is a busy man. He purchased 1920 Slaterville Road and renovated it into the new home of manufacturer Incodema, and has plans approved for turning the former Incodema at 407 Cliff Street into a mixed-use complex focused on leisure and hospitality uses. Now, he’s adding a third plan to his roster of projects.
DRYDEN, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout Weekly Roundup: November 7, 2022

(WSYR-TV) – As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. The North Syracuse Police Department is seeing a rise in Smoke Shop Burglaries that appear to be happening Countywide. According to Onondaga...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy