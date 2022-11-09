Horseheads Smith named Empire 8 Goalie of the Year

KEUKA PARK, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads grad Carson Smith received a big honor on Tuesday.

(Photo courtesy: keukaathletics.com)

Keuka College freshman Carson Smith has been named the Empire 8 men’s soccer Goalkeeper of the Year. The Horseheads grad was also named First Team All-Conference. He is the first Keuka College student-athlete to win an Empire 8 individual award in school history.

Smith had a big first season in goal at Keuka College. The freshman had a 1.58 goals against average and a .809 save percentage this season. His save percentage was the tenth-best in program history.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.