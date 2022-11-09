Horseheads Smith named Empire 8 Goalie of the Year
KEUKA PARK, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads grad Carson Smith received a big honor on Tuesday.
(Photo courtesy: keukaathletics.com)
Keuka College freshman Carson Smith has been named the Empire 8 men’s soccer Goalkeeper of the Year. The Horseheads grad was also named First Team All-Conference. He is the first Keuka College student-athlete to win an Empire 8 individual award in school history.
Smith had a big first season in goal at Keuka College. The freshman had a 1.58 goals against average and a .809 save percentage this season. His save percentage was the tenth-best in program history.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.
Comments / 0