Read full article on original website
Related
China unveils sweeping measures to rescue property sector
Chinese authorities have unveiled sweeping measures to rescue struggling property sector, as regulators seek to offset years of harsh pandemic curbs and a real estate crackdown that have stalled the world's number-two economy. New home prices have been dropping for more than a year, while demand is struggling to pick up owing to ongoing strict pandemic controls that have dampened consumer confidence. lxc/je/dan
Biden, Xi to meet face-to-face amid superpower tensions
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden will sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday for their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago, amid increasing tensions between the two superpowers as they compete for global influence. Both men are...
New 7-Week River Cruises Sail Through 15 European Countries
River cruise lines AmaWaterways and Uniworld have launched weeks-long journeys that sail to myriad UNESCO World Heritage sites, countries and cities in Europe and beyond.
Here's What the Future of Travel Looks Like
The pandemic pause gave travelers time to think about what they want from future trips—they're hungry for longer, more meaningful vacations that connect them with local communities.
AFAR
New York, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT
AFAR helps travelers experience destinations in a deeper and more meaningful way.https://www.afar.com/
Comments / 0