Memphis mother responds to video showing daughter being attacked, called racial slurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shocking video shows a confrontation at the University of Kentucky between two students that led to felony charges. The victim in this video is from Memphis.

Kylah Spring, a freshman at the school, was simply too shaken by everything to speak, but her mother spoke with FOX13 by phone.

“I don’t have words. I still don’t have words,” said Betsy Spring, Kylah’s mother, speaking from the road as the pair made the trek from Lexington, Ky., to Memphis. Betsy Spring said she caught a flight to be with her daughter soon after the incident.

In the video, which has been seen around the world, Kylah is berated by a fellow student just days after arriving to the University of Kentucky. Sophia Rosing, 22-year-old White woman, grappled with Kylah, a Black woman and residential hall desk clerk, at about 1 a.m. Saturday.

“You send your child anywhere and you still, no matter what, expect they are going to be OK,” Betsy Spring said.

The condemnation came swiftly.

Rosing was arrested and charged with felony assault among other things. The university’s president released a statement the next day, commending Kylah for her restraint and adding that it is also investigating the incident.

Monday night, demonstrators gathered on campus to call attention to what happened and lend the support of a community.

“She’s kind of taking it moment by moment; it’s like a roller coaster,” Betsy Spring said.

So shaken are both mother and daughter, there was no decision on whether Kylah will return to the university to finish classes, her mother said.

Rosing pleaded not guilty to the charges. She was also fired from her job with Dillard’s, the company said in a tweet Sunday.

