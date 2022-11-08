ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AdWeek

With an Intentional Communications Strategy, Cultural Sensitivity Is Built In

With KFC’s recent social media firestorm surrounding an automated promotional message, it’s important for brands and agencies to reflect on how to prevent communication missteps. All across the advertising world, teams are under pressure to always be creating content, whether it’s to satisfy ever-changing and often capricious algorithms...
AdWeek

Inside the Cryptocurrency Revolution With OKX

Cryptocurrency has the potential to revolutionize how the world transacts. One of the leading companies to emerge amid the sector’s growth has been OKX. Haider Rafique, the crypto trading platform’s global chief marketing officer, took the stage Wednesday at Adweek’s Social Media Week Europe to discuss how the platform is using social media and the right partners to build awareness for the potential of crypto alongside Adweek’s Europe brand editor Rebecca Stewart.
AdWeek

Sony Is Seeing Early Signs of Success With Its Podcast Subscription Channel

The Binge, Sony Music Entertainment’s subscription-based podcast channel, is seeing early signs of success in the short few months that it’s been live. The Binge releases one docuseries each month, bundled from SME’s roster of podcasts, ranging from genres like true crime to entertainment. For instance, in the series Crooked City, each season explores eerie cities like Emerald Triangle and mob-ridden Ohio town Youngston, a 15-episode series.
OHIO STATE
AdWeek

Insider's Paywall Pivot Hits Roadblock From Union Pushback

The business and culture publisher Insider has hit a roadblock in its plan to place more editorial content in front of its paywall, according to internal communications obtained by Adweek. The strategy, first reported by Axios earlier this month, aimed to increase the amount of traffic the publisher generated through...
AdWeek

The Continued Evolution of Streaming With Roku and RTL AdAlliance

As the streaming sector reaches a new stage and the world’s biggest media companies vie for attention on their platforms, user experience is suffering as viewers have to flip between platform after platform—while also paying for the seemingly unlimited number of emerging platforms. This fragmentation is also making it more challenging for advertisers to connect with audiences. Mike Shaw of Roku and Franck Litewka of RTL AdAlliance joined Adweek’s Lucinda Southern during Brandweek Europe to discuss what can be done to create a simpler, less fragmented streaming experience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy