As the streaming sector reaches a new stage and the world’s biggest media companies vie for attention on their platforms, user experience is suffering as viewers have to flip between platform after platform—while also paying for the seemingly unlimited number of emerging platforms. This fragmentation is also making it more challenging for advertisers to connect with audiences. Mike Shaw of Roku and Franck Litewka of RTL AdAlliance joined Adweek’s Lucinda Southern during Brandweek Europe to discuss what can be done to create a simpler, less fragmented streaming experience.

2 DAYS AGO