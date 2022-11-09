Read full article on original website
Stanley Tucci shares his signature pasta recipe with all the ingredients to get a taste of Italy at home
From pasta shops to salumerias, Stanley Tucci has captivated food fans while exploring and eating his way through Italy -- and now home cooks can get a taste of what it would be like to eat at his table, no international plane ticket required. Tucci and his partners at S.Pellegrino,...
The Pasta Queen Is In Shambles Over Gordon Ramsay's Carbonara
The passionate Pasta Queen can easily turn into the Drama Queen when a beloved pasta recipe is treated with what is, in her opinion, culinary sacrilege. The TikTok-famous cook, whose name is Nadia Caterina Munno, typically teaches mere mortals (2.5 million of them follow her on the platform) how to make authentic Italian dishes fit for the Roman Gods. Recently, though, she filmed an incredulous reaction video to Gordon Ramsay's version of pasta alla carbonara.
TikTok Chef Shereen Pavlides' Top Tips For The Holidays - Exclusive Interview
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Shereen Pavlides has been cooking since she was a teenager, after which she graduated with honors from the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City and then went on to hold a career as a food stylist, recipe developer, and culinary consultant. You might know her best from TikTok, though, where Pavlides teaches her fan base her best "chefie tips," making from-scratch cooking easy and accessible, while also showing home cooks how to level up their cooking game with quick hacks to make things fancy and upscale without a lot of work or cash.
Homemade Italian Dressing Recipe
Hands up if you can tell a bottled dressing from a fresh, homemade one — we thought so!. Why ruin a good salad with the wrong dressing? Recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for homemade Italian dressing and remarks, "there is really no reason to buy bottled dressings. They are so easy to make at home!" We're betting that you have all of the ingredients sitting right in your pantry, and this whole recipe takes a whopping 5 minutes.
The Ingredient Emeril Lagasse Adds To Give His Stuffing Incredible Flavor
If we're talking traditional, turkey is usually the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving spread. It's also one of the most stressful things to cook because there are too many things that could go wrong. That is by no means a deterrent because the internet (or the good old cookbooks if you happen to have those) is abundant in turkey-making tips and tricks. You are one search away from learning how to brine your bird right or create a delicious stuffing that can make your experience rewarding. Another way to learn some tips and hacks is by taking notes from the experts.
World Pasta Day: Three Italian recipes to rustle up at home
Mark your calendars ragazzi, it’s World Pasta Day on Tuesday 25 October.Given pasta is in their bloodstream, we have gathered Big Mamma head chef Andrea, Armando and Gennaro to share with you their favourite pasta recipes, including some signatures and seasonal specials. And depending how forza you feel, you can use these recipes for either homemade or dried pasta – we won’t tell.The classic: mafaldine al tartufoServes: 2Ingredients: 400g mafaldine, linguine or tagliatelle70g parmesan20g butter2 tbsp truffle oil½ shallot20g autumn black truffle200g button mushrooms30ml white wine80g mascarponeMethod:For the truffle cream:Melt the butter with the truffle oil in a frying pan....
The Two Sauces Bobby Flay Always Needs On Hand
Bobby Flay gained notoriety as a celebrity chef highlighting the flavors of Southwestern cuisine. After his famed Vegas restaurant Mesa Grill closed in 2020, Flay opened his restaurant Amalfi in the same space, opting to focus on serving up a menu of Italian food. Amalfi particularly focuses on the Mediterranean flavors of the Amalfi coast. With all of his restaurants, TV shows, and recipes, it's clear that Flay focuses on flavor above all.
Chrissy Teigen's Baking Mix Brand Is Under Fire For Ripping Off Designs
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Model and television personality Chrissy Teigen is under fire for purportedly being a cake-mix copycat. The 36-year-old model has stirred up quite a mess for herself (via IMDb). Mixing with the food world is nothing new for Teigen, who published her first cookbook, "Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat," back in 2016. Since then, Teigen has published two additional cookbooks, "Cravings: Hungry for More," and "Cravings: All Together", even going so far as to share how her new cookbook saved her life (per Cravings).
Patrón Is Introducing Its Fanciest Tequila At $179 A Pop
Patrón is stepping up its game with its most prestigious tequila release to date, according to a recent press release. Although its less expensive offerings will still be available, there are many benefits to purchasing a higher-quality liquor. Certain standards have to be met when producing tequila, and though the cheapest varieties follow the rules, they typically don't go any further to ensure a quality product (via Eating Expired). For example, Mexican law requires tequila contain at least 51% agave. After the cheapest varieties reach that percentage, the rest of the beverage is loaded with hangover-inducing sugar. That's one of the reasons pricier tequila is smoother for a more enjoyable experience.
Ree Drummond's 'Marvelous' Red Sauce Has Everything That Family Food Needs
Multi-hyphenate culinary star Ree Drummond has amassed a level of success that supports her right to the moniker of "The Pioneer Woman." The cookbook author, television star, and social media maven has conquered many aspects of the culinary world while retaining the relatable and authentic personality that made fans fall in love with her. In a recent Instagram post, that lovable and fun personality was on full display and was greeted cheerfully by fans.
Panera Bread Just Unveiled Their Holiday Cups For 2022
Christmas is perhaps one of the only holidays that extend beyond a single day. Indeed, there is an entire season dedicated to Christmastime and its fellow winter holidays, and when this season begins depends on who you ask. One safe bet that the holidays are in full swing is when your favorite fast fasual food brands start rolling out their celebratory packaging. This week, Panera Bread has released its seasonal coffee cups, according to a press release shared with Mashed, and they're quite different from last year's selection.
When Did Breakfast Burritos First Become A Thing?
Back in 2019, someone ruffled a few feathers — and generated some headlines — by filing a petition to trademark the term "breakfast burrito." At the time, Eater reported the incident, pointing out that the term has been in use for decades and questioning who could do such a thing. While the culprit may have never been fully identified, according to the patent application filed at the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Eater and its readers can rest easy, since the case has since been abandoned.
How A Psychic Inspired Andy Murray To Write His New Cookbook - Exclusive
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. It doesn't matter what your background is, how picky your palate is, or what your culinary experience looks like –- there's just nothing quite as good as a family recipe shared around the table. They don't have to be chef-approved or push the bounds of cuisine. Most of the time our favorite family recipes are simple and, quite frankly, super old-school, passed down from a time when people dined differently, and arguably valued the experience with a little more reverence than we hold in today's world of multitasking, to-go meals, and rapidly revolving TikTok recipe trends.
Why Reddit Is Disgusted By A Burger King Chicken Sandwich
Burger King has offered an Original Chicken Sandwich on its menu for quite some time, but it eschewed the chicken sandwich wars for nearly two years until the introduction of its Ch'King sandwiches in late spring 2021. It appears the fast food chain was ill-equipped for combat though, as the crispy, hand-breaded creations have already been forced into early retirement (per Eat This).
Bucatini with vegetable bolognese, gnochetti with sausage, ribbon pasta with chicken livers: Phil Howard’s recipes for winter pasta
Gnocchetti with sausage, white wine, chilli, fennel and garlic. A wonderful, heartwarming bowl of pasta with comfort and familiarity coming from the sausage and just enough zing from the chilli and white wine to lift it. Prep. 15 min. Cook. 1 hr 20 min. Serves 4-6 as a main or...
Some Walmart Subways Are Serving Hot Dogs
As if the world isn't already a confusing enough place, certain Subway locations are now peddling a menu item that's a huge departure from the norm — hot dogs. To be fair, the erstwhile sandwich proprietor has made some pretty major menu changes recently. 2022 saw the chain launch the "Subway Series," which are 12 new sub sandwiches that make up the new-and-supposedly-improved core menu, per Restaurant Business. The new lineup includes a few "Italiano" options, as well as cheesesteaks, clubs, and chicken-based sandwiches, according to Subway. The chain also still has classic sandwiches that people have come to know and love over the years, but Subway is really putting its weight behind this new spate of options.
TikTok's Hot Cheeto Tomb Preserves The Snack For Future Generations
You've probably heard about the ancient Egyptian ritual where they mummified food for the deceased lest they need it in the afterlife. National Geographic notes how all sorts of food including meat and poultry were dried with salt and carefully bandaged before being doused with resins to preserve them for eternity — Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun crossed over to the other side with beef ribs. While some cultures still mummify the bodies of their dead today, it's not common practice to preserve food as they did in ancient Egypt. One TikToker decided to do it anyway.
What The Spelling Of 'Whiskey' Reveals About Its Origins
When drinking alcohol, many of us prefer whiskey over any other type of liquor. And it's not a surprise — whiskey is one of the most popular liquors in the world, so smooth you should just drink it straight. A dark-colored spirit that's been distilled and made from grains such as rye, wheat, barley, and corn, per Brittanica, whiskey can be consumed in many ways: straight (ideally), on the rocks, or in cocktails.
Bobby Flay's Espresso Martini Is Turning Heads
The multi-hyphenated celebrity chef Bobby Flay has proven his range by serving up everything from Southwestern and French cuisine on his menus (per Flay's website) to featuring the flavors of South America and Japan at one of his newer restaurants Shark. Flay likens what he does to an "artist — approaching concepts that were speaking to [him] at that very moment." Pretty soon it was Italy calling, moving the restaurateur and Food Network host to open Amalfi by Bobby Flay in 2021, his "first ever Italian restaurant" (via People).
