ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Pelosi says Dems have chance to hold House, insists Biden not a drag

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IhlNj_0j3g2tBA00
Greg Nash Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) addresses reporters during her weekly press conference on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday said Democrats have a chance to maintain control of the House in the midterm elections — despite forecasts predicting a GOP takeover — while insisting that President Biden and his low approval ratings are not a drag on the party’s efforts this year.

“I do,” Pelosi told Judy Woodruff on “PBS NewsHour” during an interview when asked if she sees a way for Democrats to hold the House. “I have always objected to the presentation, the media thread that was out there [that] you can’t win because it’s an off year.”

Pelosi’s comments came minutes after the first polls closed at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, kicking off the release of results in this year’s midterm elections.

Election forecasters for months have been predicting Republicans would win control of the House this month, pointing to decades-high inflation, concerns about the economy and crime, and Biden’s approval rating, which has been underwater since last summer.

On Tuesday, according to FiveThirtyEight, Biden’s approval rating was 41.4 percent and his disapproval rating was 53.5 percent.

Additionally, according to historical trends, the party that controls the White House typically loses seats in Congress in the sitting president’s first midterm election.

Pelosi, however, rejected the notion that Biden has been a weight on the party. Asked by Woodruff if Biden has been a drag for Democrats this year, the Speaker responded, “No, not at all.”

“He has been a great president. He has not received the respect and the appreciation,” she said, naming a number of legislative achievements notched during Biden’s first two years in office.

“And in our districts, our members are doing just fine in terms of their own approval rating because of what they [have] done to vote or, in terms of our candidates, how they intend to vote,” she added.

The Speaker credited the party’s “great candidates who have confidence and courage to run because they believe and they know why they’re running.”

“And they know that our democracy [is] at stake, our planet is at risk, but also that you win these elections on the kitchen table issues, and we have a great record,” she said.

“We have far superior candidates, we own the ground out there today, and just because a pundit in Washington says history says you can’t win is no deterrent for the enthusiasm we have out there,” Pelosi added. “So I think you’ll be surprised this evening.”

Democrats this cycle largely focused their campaigns on abortion, after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade over the summer, and the future of democracy, following last year’s Capitol riot. Republicans, on the other hand, leaned into issues such as the economy and crime, which, according to several polls, were top of mind for voters this cycle.

Asked about some Democratic analysts who said the party did not focus enough on the economy and crime, Pelosi knocked those individuals.

“With all due respect to whoever those analysts are, our candidates know their districts, and they are connecting to their districts,” she said. “So the message that might be useful for somebody in Washington, D.C., is maybe not the message that works.”

“So in their districts, they know all politics is local. They know how to connect to their voters better than some general pundits in Washington, D.C., with all due respect,” she added.

Comments / 253

Vick Lagina
2d ago

I cannot even fathom why people vote blue. They’ve screwed up this country and the leader Biden is not capable to do this job. I had two close friends get laid off today!! This market is a democrat market. It’s sickening. Why vote blue???? Why????

Reply(42)
207
Christine Sikorski
1d ago

Because the people voting blue are the non- contributors of this Country that's why they don't care what happens....they don't support themselves...they live off us..steal from us..& we have top AG jobs filled by people who allow this NONSENCE to go on & let them get away with it...TIME TO IMPEACH ALL THESE

Reply(10)
95
carl
2d ago

Most of the media is all saying exact same phrase “democracy is at stake…” it’s makes one wonder who is controlling them to say the same words

Reply(12)
70
Related
The Hill

Why Kamala Harris is already among the most consequential vice presidents in history

On May 11, Vice President Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote in favor of Alvaro Bedoya’s nomination to serve on the Federal Trade Commission. This brought Harris to number three on the list of most tiebreaking votes by a vice president in American history. Since then, Harris has cast a six tiebreaking votes and is just five away from tying John C. Calhoun for the record. Yet Harris’s accomplishment also stands out for the fact that she has cast her tiebreaking votes at a faster rate than any of her predecessors.
The Independent

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Salon

Can the Republicans really impeach Joe Biden? Yes they can!

With Republicans convinced that they have the midterm elections in the bag they are hauling out their big guns. As I've mentioned before, they have unveiled plans to hold the debt ceiling hostage in order to force President Biden to give tax cuts to their wealthy benefactors (which explains why so many of them are pouring late money into the campaign) and also to reestablish their old-time conservative movement bonafides by gutting Social Security and Medicaid.
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Capitol Police security cameras filmed Paul Pelosi break-in but no one was watching, report says

Surveillance cameras installed at house speaker Nancy Pelosi’s residence captured the moment a man carrying a hammer broke into the house and shattered a glass panel, but Capitol Police were not actively monitoring the footage at the time, said a report.US Capitol Police officers, tasked with routinely going through the live feeds in a command centre with 1,800 cameras around the Capitol complex, were going through their routines on the day of the attack at Ms Pelosi’s home, when an officer noticed some activity.The officer focused on the screen which showed a dark street nearly 3,000 miles away at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children

President Joe Biden thinks it is morally wrong to oppose pumping children full of chemicals and cutting off their body parts so that they can identify as the opposite gender. In an interview with a transgender activist, Biden said that nobody should be able to prevent doctors from chemically or surgically transitioning children, which Democrats and activists euphemistically refer to as “gender-affirming care.”
Salon

After the Pelosi attack, Republicans have quit pretending they oppose political violence

There are ever so many ways Republicans can admit they were delighted by the attempted assassination of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which resulted in severe injuries to her husband, who had the misfortune of being home when apparent right-wing nut David DePape broke into the couple's San Francisco home. They can pretend to condemn the attack while promoting conspiracy theories denying that it was right-wing political violence, as did Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk. They can make jokes about it in public appearances, the classy path pioneered by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They can do both at the same time, as Donald Trump Jr. did. They can share vicious memes mocking the victim, as a Facebook page did that is evidently owned by Pennsylania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. Or they can deflect blame by casting the villains as the victims, as Tucker Carlson did in a Fox News segment equating criticism of hate speech with censorship.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Nancy Pelosi's husband bought at least $1 million in Alphabet stock days before House leadership proposed a congressional stock trading ban

Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently disclosed that her husband exercised Alphabet stock call options in September. The options were exercised just over a week before House leadership unveiled a bill that would ban members and their spouses from trading individual stocks. Pelosi's husband also sold call options in NVIDIA and Micron...
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
GEORGIA STATE
KXLY

3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees

Poverty rates among seniors soared as the economy collapsed during the Great Depression, prompting the passage of the Social Security Act in 1935. The program was originally designed to provide income to retired workers age 65 and older, though it has since expanded to cover other types of beneficiaries. Today,...
The Hill

The Hill

758K+
Followers
87K+
Post
541M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy