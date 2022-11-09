Incumbent Virginia Democrats Spanberger, Wexton Win Third Terms in House Districts 7, 10

Read full article on original website
In Heated Arizona Governor's Race, Calls Grow for Democrat to Recuse Herself as Elections Chief
As election officials across the country brace for candidates to contest the election results in possibly unprecedented numbers, the most explosive challenge could unfold in Arizona, where Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake is preparing for a fight. The former local news anchor—who’s cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s Arizona...
“I do not plan to concede”: GOPer who lost by 20 points vows to “investigate strange occurrences”
Michael Peroutka, the Republican nominee for Attorney General of Maryland in 2022, speaks at a Towson University event on October 3, 2022. He is an American far-right politician, lawyer, and neo-confederate activist from Maryland. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images) Michael Peroutka, the pro-secession nominee to be Maryland's...
No concession from Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, but 'it's not looking good'
ANNAOLIS - Dan Cox acknowledged to supporters gathered at an Annapolis hotel Tuesday night it's "not looking good" in his bid to be Maryland's next governor. "I'm not going to lie to you. This is a very difficult race. I'm not doing as well as I'd hoped in places like Baltimore County," Cox said.Cox spoke for about four minutes, thanking his wife Valerie and running mate Gordana Schifanelli. Cox did not concede the race, although Wes Moore claimed victory amid AP projections of Moore's victory. Cox says many of the outstanding votes to be counted are Election Day votes. "It's just a very possible situation with the votes still to be counted," Cox said. "If we pull of 60-65 percent of those, we can still win this. Very, very, very possible."
Elaine Luria, member of the January 6 committee, loses re-election in Virginia’s 2nd district
Democratic Representative Elaine Luria, a member of the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol, lost her race in Virginia’s 2nd district on Tuesday evening. Ms Luria faced state Senator Jen Kiggans in a highly-contested race in a district that includes US Naval bases. Both candidates served in the branch. Republicans went into overdrive to win the seat that Ms Luria had flipped in the 2018 midterm election.But the district became significantly more Republican after redistricting, giving Republicans a six-point advantage. With almost all precincts reporting both their Election Day and early voting precinct numbers, Ms...
New Jersey House seat flips as Republican Thomas Kean Jr. defeats Democratic incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski
Republican Thomas Kean Jr. defeated Democratic incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.
Chronicle
After nearly 10 years as state senator, Democratic candidate Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House
Valerie Foushee is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. Foushee is currently a state senator in North Carolina for District 23, a position...
WMDT.com
BREAKING: AP calls Md. Senate race in favor of Chris Van Hollen
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Associated Press has called the U.S. Senate race in favor of Democrat Chris Van Hollen, electing him to a second term. Van Hollen defeats Republican Chris Chaffee. 47 ABC’s Rob Petree spoke to Sen. Van Hollen this evening where he said he was grateful to...
Incumbent Jennifer Wexton projected winner of Virginia seat in Congress
VIRGINIA, USA — Jennifer Wexton (D), the incumbent of Virginia’s 10th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, has been named the projected winner in her second congressional election, according to CBS. Wexton ran against Republican candidate Hung Cao. Wexton has served as a representative of Virginia’s...
Chronicle
Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House
Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott congratulated projected gubernatorial winner Wes Moore on social media Wednesday morning.Scott said he anticipated that Moore would be "a transformational Governor for Maryland.""Every Marylander will be seen, heard, understood and invested in," he said. "I am impatiently excited about working in partnership to move Baltimore forward!"Moore is set to make history after he was projected winner in Maryland's gubernatorial race Tuesday night. He and Republican Del. Dan Cox fought for last-minute votes in the days leading up to the election.On Tuesday night, the Associated Press called the race in favor of Moore the minute polls...
What happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House?
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived.
WTOP
Democrat David Trone projected to defeat Republican challenger in Maryland’s closely watched 6th District
Democratic Rep. David Trone has defeated Republican Neil Parrott in Maryland’s closely watched 6th District race, winning a third term for himself and denying the GOP a pickup in the U.S. House. The Associated Press called the race Friday afternoon as the counting of thousands of mail-in ballots continued.
thecentersquare.com
Cortez Masto holds razor thin lead over Laxalt in Nevada U.S. Senate race
(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto just barely led in Nevada’s high-profile Senate race in partial results released after polls closed Tuesday. With roughly 62% of votes in, Cortez Masto received 51.1% of the vote as of 11:20 p.m., according to CNN. Her...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland election results: 2022 U.S. Senate, House winners
-- Here are the election results for U.S. Senate and all eight U.S. House seats in Maryland in the first election since redistricting. Don't see Senate/House election results & maps? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download it now. A rematch between U.S....
Dan Newhouse, House Republican who impeached Trump, wins reelection
Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.), one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, is projected to win reelection to Washington’s 4th Congressional district. The Associated Press called the race at 12:12 a.m. ET. Newhouse, 67, was the only pro-impeachment Republican...
Spanberger beats Vega in key U.S. House victory for Democrats
Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger held onto her seat Tuesday evening, per the Associated Press, beating back a challenge by Yesli Vega, a Trump-endorsed county supervisor who made national headlines for her inaccurate comments on pregnancies resulting from rape. Why it matters: Virginia's 7th Congressional District, which Spanberger has represented...
Results: Democratic state Sen. Don Davis defeats Republican Sandy Smith in North Carolina's 1st Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Democrat Don Davis defeated Republican Sandy Smith in North Carolina's 1st Congressional District. The 1st District is located in the northeastern region of the state. Trump-endorsed Smith failed to flip the open seat to Republican control. Election 2022 North Carolina Results Explore more election results.
Mayor Scott predicts Wes Moore will be a "transformational" Maryland governor
BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott congratulated projected gubernatorial winner Wes Moore on social media Wednesday morning.Scott said he anticipated that Moore would be "a transformational Governor for Maryland.""Every Marylander will be seen, heard, understood and invested in," he said. "I am impatiently excited about working in partnership to move Baltimore forward!"Moore is set to make history after he was projected winner in Maryland's gubernatorial race Tuesday night. He and Republican Del. Dan Cox fought for last-minute votes in the days leading up to the election.On Tuesday night, the Associated Press called the race in favor of Moore the minute polls...
