Mary Ann Porter
Mary Ann Porter, 86, of Chelan, Washington, and formerly of Marysville, Washington, passed away on October 31, 2022. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at Prechtrose.com. Services are under the direction of Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan.
Chelan County Sheriff, Chelan, Manson, Entiat Fire & Lake CHelan EMS Reports October 28 - November 3
00:48 Trespassing, 2038 Entiat Way, Entiat Food Center, Entiat. 01:19 Suspicious Circumstance, 216 W. Manson Rd., Starbuck’s, Chelan. 03:59 Unknown-injury Accident, 2300 block Howe St., Entiat. 05:26 Domestic Disturbance, 56 Chelan Butte Rd., Chelan. 06:06 Burglary, 224 Wapato Way, The Coffee Cabin, Manson. 07:54 Extra Patrol, 950 Totem Pole...
One Dead In Head On Crash Near Quincy
A 33-year-old Spokane man is dead from a head-on crash Wednesday night near Quincy. Deputies say a 2021 Toyota 4Runner driven by Justin Evans was eastbound on Road 5 NW near White Trail when it crossed the centerline and slammed onto a semi. Evans was pronounced dead at the scene....
Gene Kelly presented with Estwing Gold Hammer Award
Gene Kelly (seated) of Kelly’s Ace Hardware in downtown Chelan, was presented the Estwing Gold Hammer Award - for Dedicated Service to the Hardware Industry on Nov. 2 at the store with family, friends and staff looking on. The award was presented to Gene by Vic Weston, (right) District Manager of Retail Operations for Ace Hardware Corporation. Also pictured is Pat Kelly (left) Gene’s nephew. The plaque on the hammer award, read in part, ‘Thank You Gene, for 63 years of dedication.’ Gene joined his brother Wayne Kelly at Kelly’s Ace Hardware in 1958. Next week a look back at the hardware store, which has been serving the valley since 1925. RuthEdna Keys/LCM.
Stranded cow that was too cold and weak to walk 'rolled' to safety near Okanogan
OKANOGAN - You've likely heard of 'cow tipping' but 'cow rolling?' The rolling of a fully-grown heifer cow was what needed to be done in order to save its life on Monday near Okanogan. At around 4:30 p.m., Eli Smith was traveling along SR 20 at North Cook Mountain Road...
First Look at the 2022 General Election Results
Disclaimer: The ballots are still being counted, these results are current as of Nov. 9, 2022. Here are some of the preliminary results for the 2022 General Election as of Tuesday night. Statewide and Congressional results. Senator Patty Murray has regained her seat against candidate Tiffany Smiley with a 57...
Morrison leading in Chelan County Sheriff's race
WENATCHEE - Chelan County Deputy Sheriff Mike Morrison is leading in the race for Chelan County Sheriff. As of Tuesday night, Morrison has nearly 9% more of ballots cast in his favor over incumbent Brian Burnett. Morrison has 54.1% of the vote while Burnett maintains 45.37% of the tally. Between...
Chelan County Considers Response After Bear Attack In Leavenworth
Chelan County Commissioners are considering a plan of action after a bear attacked and injured a woman late last month in Leavenworth. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has recommendations for keeping bears from entering into populated areas. They include bear-proofing all trash containers in the city, which Commissioner...
Wenatchee Rescue Mission in Dire Need of Food, Cash Donations
The Wenatchee Rescue Mission has partnered with Harvest Valley Pest Control for a food drive to assist the area’s homeless community. Harvest Valley’s David Kaylor, who works closely with the Mission, says donations of food have hit an all-time low in recent months. “I’ve never seen our food...
Manson Woman Dead From Earlier Crash Near Chelan
A Manson woman is dead from injuries she suffered in a two-vehicle crash Oct. 29 at the intersection of Highways 97 and 97A near Chelan. The Washington State Patrol reported Monday that 74-year-old Donna Burgess died at 2:10 p.m. Friday at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Burgess was driving a...
Veterans Day observances & events Area veterans will be honored on Thursday, Nov. 10 at area schools:
Manson High School: Join students and staff at Manson High School, in the Student Center at 8:30 a.m., for their annual Veterans Breakfast. This is a great opportunity for Veterans and students to make a personal connection. Morgen Owings Elementary (K-5th) in Chelan: Students and staff at MOE will honor...
The Best Town in Washington for Christmas
Eastern Washington is full of small towns that, in the winter snow, feel like a Hallmark Christmas movie come to life. But one town - one Bavarian themed town - stands out from the rest: Leavenworth. From November 25th to December 24th, Leavenworth becomes Christmastown. The Most "Christmassy" Town in...
Woman Sentenced to Seven Years for Hitting Cop Cruiser
The woman who fled from both Wenatchee and East Wenatchee police multiple times will serve a seven-year prison sentence. 28-year-old Danielle Renae Reyes pled guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle, DUI, second-degree malicious mischief, second-degree assault, and negligent driving charges in both Chelan and Douglas counties. On Oct....
New Chelan PUD Site Year Behind Schedule, $25 Million Over Budget
Chelan County PUD's move from it's Fifth Street location to it's new Service Center in Olds Station is being delayed by almost a year and will cost $25 million more than originally thought. PUD staff members said Monday that there have been setbacks caused by market factors, and notably from...
Section of SR 28 in East Wenatchee closes due to settling caused by busted stormwater pipe
EAST WENATCHEE - Emergency repairs on the SR 28 bypass ramp at Fred Meyer in East Wenatchee begin Thursday. The ramp will be closed for repairs beginning at 6 a.m. each day. City of East Wenatchee officials say a broken stormwater pipe is causing problems. The failed pipe is allowing water to infiltrate the road base causing settling. The emergency project will replace the stormwater pipe and fill the voids caused by stormwater infiltration.
Entiat Tigers District Champions
The Entiat High School volleyball ladies are the Central Washington B League District Champions. They beat MLCA in three sets on Nov. 1. Courtesy Entiat School District.
Suspect in Monday night standoff in Ephrata Walmart parking lot identified
UPDATE — A man accused of pulling a knife on law enforcement before barricading himself inside an RV at the Ephrata Walmart parking lot has been identified as a 62-year-old Bremerton man. Paul Cardwell was booked into Grant County Jail for intimidating a public servant, harassment with threats to...
Woman dies from injuries sustained in Oct. 29 collision on Highway 97 near Chelan
CHELAN — A Manson woman has died from injuries sustained in an Oct. 29 collision on Highway 97 near Chelan. State troopers reported Donna J. Burgess, 74, died at Central Washington Hospital on Friday. Burgess was driving a 2014 GMC Sierra pickup truck north on Highway 97A at the...
Woman buys scratch ticket at Ephrata Walmart, wins $500,000; George Truck Stop sells $50,000 ticket days later
EPHRATA - The Columbia Basin has been a hotbed for lottery winners as of late. According to the Washington Lottery's website, Nicona B. bought a Merry Multiplier scratch ticket at the Walmart in Ephrata on Nov. 4. Christmas apparently came early for Nicona when she realized she had won the game's top prize of $500,000.
NCW Tech launches New Skills website
NCW Tech Alliance received grant funding from Microsoft Philanthropies to rebrand our successful UpSkill program and to lead communities across the country in launching their own skilling program. The rebrand is called Community Skills Initiative and aims to help job seekers and professionals gain new skills for in-demand roles in...
