yankodesign.com
This sleek mobile home with a folding awning can extend upto 3x its original size
Recently mobile homes and tiny homes on wheels have become everyone’s preferred living situation, and I mean why wouldn’t they be? They’re economical, flexible, and most of the time quite sustainably built. From a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels that was built for the nomadic life to a compact Swedish tiny home on wheels – we’ve seen a lot of innovative and comfortable mobile homes on the market. And one such excellent design to recently join the ranks is the VAYA Mobile Home.
Make Your Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New Without Replacing Them
The cabinets are likely the first thing people notice when entering your kitchen, so it’s important to keep them updated and looking good. Luckily, that doesn’t have to mean total replacement. I’ve seen homeowners choose much cheaper and less time-consuming ways to refresh their kitchen cabinets. Here...
My DIY range hood and backsplash build gave my kitchen the perfect farmhouse finish
I craved charm in my kitchen space and adding a custom range hood and shelving was the best move.
Tree Hugger
Couple Converts City Bus Into Farmhouse-Style Tiny Home
A growing number of people are opting for simpler lifestyles, usually by living with less and living in homes with a smaller footprint. But tiny houses come in all sorts of shapes and sizes beyond the stereotypical gable-roofed microhouse on wheels. There are ready-made campers, as well as van conversions—and, of course, the ever-popular bus conversion that is roomier and typically cheaper to renovate than building a conventional tiny house from scratch.
Watch: This is how engineers build wooden skyscrapers
Urbanization and the rapid growth in population are seeing the construction of new buildings being erected to maintain enough space for people in cities and even in rural areas. However, the life cycle of a building is one of the most energy-intensive processes in the world causing a heavy carbon...
homedit.com
Where To Buy Solid Wood Furniture That You Can Keep For Years
If you want your furniture to stand the test of time, you need to know where to buy solid wood furniture that you can love for years to come. In the past, solid wood was one of the most popular materials for making furniture. It wasn’t just that it was lasting, it has a warm color and texture that is unlike any other material.
livingetc.com
Should all interior doors match? Designers explain the pros and cons of both
Should our interior doors match? It's a question you haven't necessarily considered, but the more you think about it, the more of a conundrum it becomes. If you don't have them, the thought of uniform doors - as often seen in new build homes - might be an appealing one. Or, perhaps you find an eclectic mix of door styles more exciting. Whatever the case for you, the grass is probably greener on the other side.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 smart stool designs that are a better bet than chairs
Stools are probably the most overlooked type of furniture there is. You will almost always find them, forgotten and barely used, in some corner of our homes. When truth be told, they’re much more functional and ergonomic than they are given credit for! They’re compact, and a great space-saving furniture option for our modern homes. They are also super portable! This collection of stools not only provides a healthy seating experience while promoting a good and stable posture but most of them are created from sustainable materials as well. It’s time to cast aside chairs, and maybe adopt stools as your preferred seating medium. From rock-inspired Ottoman stools to a side table that doubles up as a stool – these furniture designs have converted me into Team Stools for sure!
tinyhousetalk.com
Modern Double Tiny Home in Australia
Why have one tiny house when you can have two? This professionally-built combo tiny house was designed to be connected by a deck to create one beautiful indoor-outdoor living space. By keeping it on wheels it can be transported, but by making two tiny homes you can have a lot more room!
BHG
The 8 Best Flooring for Basements of 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When decorating or remodeling a basement, opting for one of the best flooring for basements is a must. Whether you want to transform your basement into an extra bedroom or living area, or use it as a utility room or even for storage, the type of flooring you opt for can both upgrade the space and protect it.
Electric Collab: Brixton and Fender Team Up for Latest Jaguar Guitar-Inspired Apparel Collection
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. When Southern California-based apparel brand Brixton set out to create its latest collection with Fender, the clothing company looked to the instrument maker’s past and rock history for a little inspiration. The result? A new apparel and accessories collection that takes its cues from Fender’s iconic Jaguar guitar nearly six decades after it first hit the music scene in 1962. Buy Brixton x Fender Jaguar Collection $30+ Brixton and Fender’s new line, officially called the 60th Anniversary Jaguar Guitar...
hbsdealer.com
TYPAR Construction Tape receives CCMC approval
TYPAR Construction Tape installs fast, sticks tight, and packs plenty of versatility. The Canadian Construction Materials Centre (CCMC) recently added the new TYPARConstruction Tape to its list of approved products. Following this move, the complete TYPAR Weather Protection System is now available to the Canadian market. Builders throughout Canada can...
livingetc.com
This mind-blowing DIY magnet hack shows you where the studs are behind your walls
Unless you're a true minimalist, you probably love to adorn your walls with artwork, mirrors and other thoughtful decor. Sometime it's more essential furnishings, like shelving or a wall-mounted TV. However, in most cases, the kind of weekend project that involves mounting something heavy onto your wall involves more than just drilling some screws wherever you please. You need to use a stud finder.
findingfarina.com
What Are the Types of Flooring for Your House?
About 45% of the carpets produced worldwide are made in the United States. It seems like carpeting is the go-to flooring option for many homeowners. But, it’s not the only option available. There are many different types of flooring, both traditional and contemporary, that you can choose from to...
domino
Material Just Launched Tableware and—Shocker—It’s Gorg
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. If there was a formula for a Domino-style table setting, it would be paper-thin glassware plus luxurious natural linens. And guess what: Material Kitchen’s tabletop expansion provides exactly that. The AAPI-founded brand best known for its knife set and recycled plastic cutting boards has debuted pieces to serve alongside your meals that are as thoughtfully designed as what they’re prepped with.
hypebeast.com
BILLY Is Selling Vintage IKEA Homeware at Its First-Ever London Pop-Up Store
Vintage IKEA homeware has become a design category of its own in recent years, and pioneering the trend is BILLY. Founded by Harry Stayt, BILLY started as an archive project five years ago and has since gone on to deliver limited-quantity online sales of retro IKEA furniture, home accessories, catalogs and more, and now it is ready to open its first brick-and-mortar location.
roofingmagazine.com
Insulated Metal Panel for Wall Applications
All Weather Insulated Panels (AWIP) expands its wall panel product line with the launch of the DM44 Mesa Panel. The DM44 utilizes a planked 44-inch-wide profile and is now available for quotation and ordering for interior installations, specifically for controlled environment applications. “The development of the DM44 panel was driven...
Black Friday furniture sales from Furniture Village, West Elm, Wayfair, and more
Upgrade your seating, dining, and sleeping arrangements for less in the Black Friday furniture sales
Gear Patrol
Hit the Office, Books or Trail with This Versatile Leather Pack
Topo Designs’ Rover Leather Pack is a sleek backpack you can take anywhere. Equipped for everything from toting materials to the office to bringing supplies home from school, this versatile bag will quickly become your go-to gear hauler. Made of an abrasion-resistant cordura and built with padded shoulder straps, this bag will perform just as well on your commute as it will on the trail. As an added bonus, the bag also comes with a laptop sleeve to keep your electronics safe and features a series of smart pockets for easy organization. On November 8, fans can take 20 percent off one full price item – so make sure to cash in and bring home Topo Designs’ durable Rover Leather Pack at the best price of the season.
mydesignagenda.com
Black And Gold Design Trends | Meet Bold And Modern Pieces
Black And Gold Design Trends are a versatile colour combination that lends itself to a lot of different design styles and is capable of making your home look and feels exclusive. Black and gold are generally identified as a luxurious colour combination, and it’s certainly setting the bar when it comes to interior decor at the moment.
