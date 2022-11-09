Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya On Benavidez-Plant: "If Canelo Knocked Him Out, Then Benavidez Will Destroy Him"
David Benavidez and Caleb Plant have danced around each other for far too long. Following years of curse-filled verbal tirades and public fulmination, the pair have reportedly signed their names on the dotted line to officially square off in the ring. Oscar De La Hoya, however, is a bit lukewarm...
worldboxingnews.net
Errol Spence Jr vs Crawford waters muddied by Oscar De La Hoya
Terence Crawford stands accused of walking away from a deal with Errol Spence Jr. despite Oscar De La Hoya’s attempts to muddy the waters. “Bud” inked a deal with Black Prime to take money upfront for a Pay Per View clash with David Avanesyan. The three-weight champion did this to avoid waiting for the Pay Per View sales from a FOX PPV undisputed battle.
World Boxing Council will order three major fights with top boxers, divisions
The winner between former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. will earn a shot at unbeaten WBC champion Tyson Fury.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez will decide on Dmitry Bivol rematch or not
By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez will decide whether he wants to take the rematch with Dmitry Bivol or not soon. Thus far, the popular Mexican star has been strangely quiet since Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) defended his WBA light heavyweight title successfully last weekend against Gilberto Ramirez.
Daniel Cormier, more fighters celebrate Cain Velasquez freed on bail eight months after arrest
There was good news for Cain Velasquez on Tuesday as the former UFC heavyweight champion was granted bail by a Santa Clara County (Calif.) judge after a pre-trial hearing that extended over two days. Terms of Velasquez’s release include $1 million bail, monitoring and compliance to an extended set of...
UFC Legend Names No. 1 "Fighter" Of All Time
UFC legend Daniel Cormier appeared on this Wednesday's episode of "First Take." The former champion revealed his top five fighters of all time. Cormier believes Floyd 'Money' Mayweather is the greatest fighter of all time, placing him ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Muhammad Ali, Georges St-Pierre and Amanda Nunes. "At 49-0,...
BoxingNews24.com
Golden Boy asks for Keith Thurman vs. Vergil Ortiz to be ordered at WBC convention
By Allan Fox: Golden Boy Promotions have petitioned the WBC to order a fight between #1 Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman and #2 Vergil Ortiz Jr. during the WBC’s convention today. We’ll find out tomorrow if the World Boxing Council orders the Thurman vs. Ortiz fight. Even...
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence vs. Keith Thurman officially ordered by WBC
By Brian Webber: The WBC has now officially ordered IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence to defend against his mandatory Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman in his next fight. In a move that had been predicted by many people ahead of time, the World Boxing Council...
BoxingNews24.com
WBC orders Shakur Stevenson vs. Isaac Cruz for final 135-lb eliminator
By Craig Daly: The WBC has now ordered #2 Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz to face #4 Shakur Stevenson in a final 135-lb title eliminator to decide the mandatory challenger to lightweight undisputed champion Devin Haney. It’s unclear whether Shakur’s promoters at Top Rank will want to oblige the World...
FOX Sports
30 years later boxer Jeff Fenech gets 4th weight class belt
Australian Jeff Fenech is finally joining an elite group of boxers to have won world titles in four weight divisions -- more than 30 years after the fact. In 1991 at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas on a Mike Tyson undercard, judges declared his super featherweight bout with Ghana’s Azumah Nelson a draw.
ESPN
Boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Bivol keeps winning and moving up; Haney earns top 10 spot
Dmitry Bivol defended his WBA light heavyweight title with an impressive unanimous-decision victory over Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez and positioned himself as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters currently in boxing. With the victory, Bivol moved from No. 8 to No. 7, while also creating a gap between him and fellow...
Boxing Scene
Fundora-Harrison: Baumgardner Successfully Lobbies WBC To Order Interim Title Fight
Alycia Baumgardner made a surprise appearance during the Mandatories portion of the annual WBC convention, to ensure that her stablemate would not be cheated out of such a fight. The heroic efforts put forth by the women’s lineal/WBC/IBF/WBO junior lightweight queen were significant in the WBC ordering a final eliminator...
Boxing Insider
Abel Sanchez: “Canelo’s Just Too Small” For Bivol
Speaking to FightHype at the WBC convention in Acapulco, famed trainer Abel Sanchez had a considerable bit of news to give. “I’m retired,” he said. ” Sold my gym and I’m completely out of it.” Yet the man who led Gennady Golovkin to become one of the most domineering forces in boxing isn’t out of the game entirely. “I want to stay in involved in this part of it,” Sanchez said, essentially stating he wants to remain in the fight game without training fighters. Sanchez was asked if he would become a commentator. “Maybe so,” he said. “I want to spend some time in my family fight now.”
Boxing Scene
Hearn Plans To Stage Four Events in Middle East in 2023
Promoter Eddie Hearn has no intention of giving up the Middle East as a destination for big-time prizefighting. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, is generally credited as the first promoter to stage fights in the oil kingdom, most notably with the heavyweight rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz in 2019. In August, Hearn promoted the heavyweight title unification rematch between Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. And on Saturday he staged the light heavyweight title bout between Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto Ramirez in Abu Dhabi.
BoxingNews24.com
Next to challenge the Mayweather record
By Gav Duthie: The 50-0 undefeated record of Floyd Mayweather still stands. Another challenger to the throne ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez fell after his 44-0 record was halted after a dominating performance from Dimitrii Bivol last weekend. Ramirez was the most credible threat to the record so this article looks to the next contenders for the prize. We analyse 5 possible fighters who could dethrone Floyd and the likelihood of them doing so.
Boxing Scene
Stephen Fulton On Inoue: “If You Take Away That Power, Would You Still Consider Him As Good?”
With each concussive knockout, Naoya Inoue has continued on his quest to aggregate every world title at 118 pounds. Following three successive stoppage victories, the Japanese star sought to make amends for his 2019 showdown against Nonito Donaire. Although the 29-year-old eked out a close but clear unanimous decision victory in their first meeting, he violently and mercilessly ended their rivalry in their eventual rematch.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn lists plan B options for Canelo Alvarez’s fight next May
By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn has a handful of backup options for Canelo Alvarez to fight on Cinco de Mayo next May if he’s unable to get his #1 target opponent Dmitry Bivol in a rematch. According to Hearn, Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) has told him that he wants...
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz Isn't Lacking Confidence As Wilder Bout Looms: "I'm Gonna Win"
Andy Ruiz Jr. has felt the euphoric feeling of being on top of the boxing world but he’s also endured the lowest of lows. In December of 2016, Ruiz sulked as a chance to become heavyweight champion slipped through his fingers against Joseph Parker. But after recording three consecutive victories, the Mexican star was given the opportunity of a lifetime against Anthony Joshua three years later.
BoxingNews24.com
WBC orders Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin 140-lb title eliminator
By Sam Volz: Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin have been ordered by the WBC to fight for the secondary spot for the 140-lb title with that organization. The first mandatory is Jose Ramirez, who will get dibs on fighting the Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda fight. Those two are battling for the vacant WBA light welterweight title on November 26th.
Boxing Scene
Kenshiro Teraji-Bomba Gonzalez Title Unification Explored As WBC Mandatory Looms
An attempt to further unify the junior flyweight division is now at the mercy of at least one sanctioning body prepared to order a mandatory title defense. BoxingScene.com has learned that a multi-belt junior flyweight unification bout is being explored between lineal/WBA/WBC champ Kenshiro Teraji and WBO titlist Jonathan ‘Bomba’ Gonzalez. However, both will likely have to file for an exception to avoid an ordered title fight against their respective number-one contenders.
