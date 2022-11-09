‘This could’ve been prevented’: Repeat offender accused of stabbing Houston father 7 times at motel following argument

Read full article on original website
Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Driver slams into HPD patrol vehicle blocking traffic for another accidenthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Astros Fans Shower Commissioner Manfred With Well-Earned BoosIBWAAHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
WAFB.com
Teacher accused of assaulting girl who wouldn’t throw trash away
HOUSTON (KPRC) - A Houston elementary school teacher faces assault charges after an incident in which she allegedly dragged a 5-year-old student across the ground. Fany Saldana, 5, is struggling to find joy in her life after her former teacher, 44-year-old Jenny Dominguez, allegedly assaulted her Nov. 3 at Katherine Smith Elementary. Witnesses say the teacher’s behavior was irrational and out of control.
2 killed, 2 injured after Maserati gets sideswiped by Jeep during hit-and-run, Houston police say
Police said everyone inside the Jeep fled, although the exact number of occupants is unknown. The vehicle had paper plates.
Texas teacher accused of dragging 5-year-old across concrete
HOUSTON — A Houston teacher has been charged with injury to a child after police said she dragged a 5-year-old across concrete. An employee with Houston Independent School District first reported the incident after watching the assault on video on Nov. 3. Around 10:44 a.m. a surveillance camera at...
Passenger shooting at another vehicle shoots own driver in road rage in NW Harris Co., deputies say
The passenger allegedly reached across the driver while firing at the other truck before mistakenly shooting him in the hand in the process.
Texas attorney accused of dosing wife’s drinks with abortion drug
HOUSTON — A Houston attorney is facing two felony counts after prosecutors alleged that he slipped an abortion drug into his wife’s drinks in hopes it would terminate her pregnancy. According to KTRK, 38-year-old Mason Herring is the first person in Harris County, Texas, to be charged with...
coveringkaty.com
Sheriff's Office turns to public for help in deadly Katy area home invasion
WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Harris County Sheriff's Office has not yet identified the man who was gunned down while invading a home in the 3200 block of Windmoor Drive in the Katy area near North Fry and Morton Road late Thursday night. A Sheriff's Office...
Texas Teen Tries To Steal Python, But Gets Scared And Runs Away
After the botched robbery, one teen is behind bars but the other is still at large.
fox26houston.com
59-year-old north Houston woman attacked, jugged after being followed home
HOUSTON - A 59-year-old woman in northeast Houston is now trying to heal after she was followed home, attacked, and dragged while she had her purse violently stolen. Her son spoke with FOX 26 anonymously. "She’s doing better right now, the big thing is she’s dealing with a lot of...
2 men in body armor claiming to be HPD, kick in family's front door during deadly home invasion, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men in body armor kicked in a family’s front door claiming to be Houston police officers during a deadly home invasion robbery at a Katy-area home late Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. This happened just before 11:30 p.m. at...
HCSO: Passenger accidentally shoots driver in same vehicle during suspected road rage case
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man accidentally shot the driver of the truck he was riding in while trying to shoot at another vehicle in a presumed road rage incident on Friday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the incident started near Beltway 8 and Clay...
Click2Houston.com
Man’s body found with gunshot wounds in SW Harris County, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY – The body of a man has been found with gunshot wounds in southwest Harris County, officials report. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the 14800 block of Lindita Drive near Highway 6. Authorities say the man appeared to be...
Click2Houston.com
Passenger shoots his driver in the hand while aiming at another vehicle during road rage shooting, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was reportedly shot by the person sitting in his passenger seat during a road rage altercation in northwest Houston, authorities say. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the road rage incident took place between two vehicles in the 5000 block of Kleinbrook near the Tollway.
Texas Teacher Accused Of Grabbing 5-Year-Old Student's Hair, Dragging Her
The incident reportedly stemmed from the student not wanting to throw a fork away.
Man killed while changing tire on Beltway after 6-vehicle crash, including deputy car, officials say
While deputies were blocking the freeway, a possible DWI driver crashed into the side of a Harris County Precinct 5 deputy car.
cw39.com
Man wanted for holding crash victims at gunpoint in road rage incident in Spring
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in a road rage incident that happened in Spring that held a driver at gunpoint after a crash on Thursday. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to a call at the 5900 block of FM 2920 near Northcrest Village Way at 10 a.m. The victims said that a driver crashed into their vehicles three times while they were travelling westbound on FM 2920.
news4sanantonio.com
Family of four stab clerk after attempted robbery
HOUSTON - Police say the family of four tried to rob the store after stabbing and beating the store clerk late Wednesday night. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. near Spears and Walters road at the Shell gas station on Houston's Northside. According to the Houston Police Department, the four...
cw39.com
ICYMI: Woman fight off robber, constable charged with indecency with child
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A woman hospitalized after a brutal attack in her own driveway, and every second of it was caught on camera. Her initial reaction was to try to fight the perpetrator and try...
Click2Houston.com
Family friends of mother charged in July drowning of 3-year-old in Webster speak out
WEBSTER, Texas – Those who loved little Mars say they will remember him as an amazing 3-year-old kid who had dreams of being a superhero. “Mars was your typical 3-year-old little boy. He loved superheroes, spiderman anywhere he went he had on a cape or a mask,” those who knew him stated, “Mars never met a stranger. If you knew Mars, you loved Mars.”
Precinct 5 deputy resigns amid investigations after burglary victim's laptop was found in his home
If evidence is found, the former deputy could potentially face criminal charges with the district attorney's office.
Jury sentences man convicted of killing fiancée in 2020, to life in prison
When the verdict was read and Kendrick Akins was convicted of murder, officials say he passed out and had a seizure in the courtroom. This led to a delay in his sentencing.
