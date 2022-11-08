Read full article on original website
Mildred ‘Milly’ Griffith Southwick
Mildred “Milly” Griffith Southwick was born October 17,1930 and passed away at home on October 26, 2022. She was born in Chelan and raised in Manson. Wife of Claude R. Southwick, she was the mother of Karen Sweeney (Chelan); Kathy Kulstad (Seattle), Julie Southwick (Seattle), and Jodie Southwick (Chelan); grandmother to Rob and Des Sweeney (Deer Park), and Todd and Jodi Sweeney (Chelan); great-grandma to Taylor Matthew (Winthrop), Ryson Sweeney (Deer Park), Taryn Sweeney (Chelan), and Mason Sweeney (Deer Park); sister to Helen Cool (Chelan); and sister-in-law to Shirley Gaukroger (Kennewick).
Chelan County Sheriff, Chelan, Manson, Entiat Fire & Lake CHelan EMS Reports October 28 - November 3
00:48 Trespassing, 2038 Entiat Way, Entiat Food Center, Entiat. 01:19 Suspicious Circumstance, 216 W. Manson Rd., Starbuck’s, Chelan. 03:59 Unknown-injury Accident, 2300 block Howe St., Entiat. 05:26 Domestic Disturbance, 56 Chelan Butte Rd., Chelan. 06:06 Burglary, 224 Wapato Way, The Coffee Cabin, Manson. 07:54 Extra Patrol, 950 Totem Pole...
Veterans Day observances & events Area veterans will be honored on Thursday, Nov. 10 at area schools:
Manson High School: Join students and staff at Manson High School, in the Student Center at 8:30 a.m., for their annual Veterans Breakfast. This is a great opportunity for Veterans and students to make a personal connection. Morgen Owings Elementary (K-5th) in Chelan: Students and staff at MOE will honor...
Gene Kelly presented with Estwing Gold Hammer Award
Gene Kelly (seated) of Kelly’s Ace Hardware in downtown Chelan, was presented the Estwing Gold Hammer Award - for Dedicated Service to the Hardware Industry on Nov. 2 at the store with family, friends and staff looking on. The award was presented to Gene by Vic Weston, (right) District Manager of Retail Operations for Ace Hardware Corporation. Also pictured is Pat Kelly (left) Gene’s nephew. The plaque on the hammer award, read in part, ‘Thank You Gene, for 63 years of dedication.’ Gene joined his brother Wayne Kelly at Kelly’s Ace Hardware in 1958. Next week a look back at the hardware store, which has been serving the valley since 1925. RuthEdna Keys/LCM.
2022 NCW 1B All-League Selections
Co-Offensive Players of the Year – Landon Crutcher, QB, Entiat. Landon Crutcher – QB (Entiat) Abe Diaz – RB (Waterville) Pedro Arias – RB (Entiat) Christian Santos – WR (Entiat) Noah Fogelstrom – WR (Entiat) Tyrell Tonseth – TE (Bridgeport) Marshall Mires –...
NCW Tech launches New Skills website
NCW Tech Alliance received grant funding from Microsoft Philanthropies to rebrand our successful UpSkill program and to lead communities across the country in launching their own skilling program. The rebrand is called Community Skills Initiative and aims to help job seekers and professionals gain new skills for in-demand roles in...
Tigers beat Mustangs, lose to Redskins
ENTIAT - The Entiat Tigers defeated the visiting Bridgeport Mustangs last Thursday night, October 27 in a League Playoff game for seeding, 60-32. In a rematch of a month earlier, the Tigers Offense came out firing on all cylinders, scoring in three plays on their initial drive of the game, as Pedro Arias punched it in from two yards out.
