Gene Kelly (seated) of Kelly’s Ace Hardware in downtown Chelan, was presented the Estwing Gold Hammer Award - for Dedicated Service to the Hardware Industry on Nov. 2 at the store with family, friends and staff looking on. The award was presented to Gene by Vic Weston, (right) District Manager of Retail Operations for Ace Hardware Corporation. Also pictured is Pat Kelly (left) Gene’s nephew. The plaque on the hammer award, read in part, ‘Thank You Gene, for 63 years of dedication.’ Gene joined his brother Wayne Kelly at Kelly’s Ace Hardware in 1958. Next week a look back at the hardware store, which has been serving the valley since 1925. RuthEdna Keys/LCM.

CHELAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO