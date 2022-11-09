Read full article on original website
kentuckytoday.com
1st winter storm of season rolling through Montana, Dakotas
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The first winter storm of the season to blast off from the Rockies was unloading its energy Thursday primarily in North Dakota, where it could dump up to 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow and kick up winds as high as 50 mph (80 kph), the National Weather Service said.
kentuckytoday.com
Republicans keep control of Georgia House and Senate
ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans retained their majorities in Georgia's legislature and were seeking to maintain their lock on statewide offices as votes continued being counted Wednesday. Republicans won 33 Senate seats, while in the House, they won 96 seats and were leading in five other races The Associated Press...
kentuckytoday.com
Man charged in connection with online threat to synagogues
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of posting a broad online threat last week that spurred heightened security at Jewish synagogues and schools in New Jersey expressed admiration for white-supremacist mass murderer Dylann Roof and said his planned attack was in retaliation for the 2019 mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, federal prosecutors said in announcing a criminal charge Thursday.
kentuckytoday.com
Behind the numbers: Amendment 2's defeat came down to rural-urban divide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky voters rejected Constitutional Amendment 2 on Nov. 8. The pro-life measure failed by a margin of 4.8 percentage points. The amendment would have added a section to the Kentucky constitution stating: "To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion."
