Raleigh, NC

tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Wake Forest: Three Things to Watch

The North Carolina Tar Heels have one last challenge on the road, and a mighty challenge it will be. As the lone team in the nation with a 5-0 record on the road, Carolina seeks to finish off their away schedule with a win this weekend in Winston-Salem. While UNC...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Wrestling Moves Up 1 Spot to #8 After Defeating App St in Dual

The NC State Wrestling Team moved up 1 spot in the NWCA Coaches Poll this week after defeating Appalachian State 26-12 in their season opening dual last Friday. The Wolfpack finished last season ranked 10th in the NWCA Rankings. NC State will have two Duals up in Pennsylvania this Saturday,...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Women’s Hoops Inks Top-Five 2023 Signing Class

RALEIGH – NC State women’s basketball signed its highest-ranked class of future Wolfpackers on Wednesday as four high school student-athletes inked National Letters of Intent to join the squad beginning with the 2023-24 season. NC State received official commitments from ESPN No. 9 Zoe Brooks, ESPN No. 55...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Seth Trimble Flashes Athleticism in UNC Debut

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Midway through the second half, North Carolina freshman forward Tyler Nickel blocked a high post, spin, and drive attempt by UNC Wilmington's Trazarien White. The ball fell to UNC guard R.J. Davis who corralled it and turned on the jets the other direction. Seizing the opportunity, freshman guard Seth Trimble sprinted and filled in the lane to Davis' left where Davis hit Trimble with a bounce pass at the top of the key. Trimble then flew off two feet and did a little up and under, hesitation-move midair to draw a foul and lay the ball in for two points.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Duke freshman Dereck Lively named Preseason All-American

Duke Sports Information – The Sporting News magazine has announced its preseason All-America Teams with Duke freshman Dereck Lively II being tapped to the Third team. Lively is one of just three freshmen named nationally named a preseason All-America by Sporting News, joining second-team pick Keyonte George (Baylor) and third-teamer Nick Smith (Arkansas).
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke powers up with signature from five-star forward

TJ Power became the final addition to the five-deep 2023 Duke basketball recruiting class with his commitment to the Blue Devils in September. But on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, the Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward did not hesitate to make his pledge official. At ...
DURHAM, NC
High School Football PRO

Raleigh, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

World’s largest racquet sports facility comes to North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The developers are calling it “the Disney World for Racquet Sports.” The Swing Racquet & Paddle complex will be the world’s largest racquet facility, and it’s going to make Raleigh home.  “This was actually supposed to be a future site of a truck depot for the City of Raleigh,” said Rob […]
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

Kevin Keatts After NC State’s Victory Over Austin Peay: BULLETED

NC State Men’s Basketball Coach Kevin Keatts met with the media last night in his post game press conference, after the Wolfpack beat Austin Peay 99-50 in their season opener. You can watch the press conference here, or check out a BULLETED breakdown below. Great energy for opening night,...
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Avelo Airlines announces new flights to Florida out of Raleigh

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning a trip to Florida next year, you now have another option to get there. Avelo Airlines is adding six new, direct flights out of RDU beginning in February. The new routes will connect travelers with Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Palm Beach, Sarasota and Tampa.
RALEIGH, NC
Axios

Two new barbecue restaurants open in Raleigh

Two long-awaited barbecue joints are now filling the air with smoke in Raleigh — but please don't call the cops on them. What's happening: Both Longleaf Swine and the BBQ Lab — two restaurants that have been anticipated since before the pandemic — opened their doors to customers in the past week.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Raleigh steakhouse gets a ‘B’ grade: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 8)

The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
WAKE COUNTY, NC

