Iowa State

WSPA 7News

Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Rick Scott claims he doesn't 'know one Republican who wants to change' Social Security after Ron Johnson floated proposals to put the program's spending in flux

Sen. Rick Scott said he doesn't know any Republicans who want to change Social Security or Medicare. Some Republicans have suggested placing the two programs in the discretionary spending budget. They have also suggested raising the age to collect Social Security and raising health insurance premiums for seniors. Sen. Rick...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

GOP Senate candidate says he would ‘actively’ campaign against Trump in 2024

Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea on Sunday said he would “actively campaign against” former President Trump if Trump mounted another bid for the White House. O’Dea has previously indicated he does not want Trump to run in 2024, and during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with co-anchor Dana Bash, the GOP nominee said he would look to support other rumored Republican candidates.
COLORADO STATE
Business Insider

Liz Cheney says Marjorie Taylor Greene stands 'with Putin' and 'against freedom' after the Georgia lawmaker vowed to axe Ukraine aid if GOP wins control of Congress

Liz Cheney slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for her recent comments about Ukraine. Cheney said that Greene stands "with Putin against freedom & America." Greene pledged to cut aid to Ukraine if the GOP gains control of Congress in the midterms. Rep. Liz Cheney took a jab at a fellow Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Democrats’ Senate hopes build via Arizona and Nevada as GOP turns on Trump

Control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff. Both Republicans and Democrats need to pick up two of these three remaining Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat blue in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.Both Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call. In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters with more than 20 per...
ARIZONA STATE
WQAD

Chuck Grassley wins 8th term to US Senate, AP reports

IOWA, USA — Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley will serve an eighth term as a U.S. senator, according to AP projections. Preliminary results show Grassley with 56% of the vote, defeating Democratic candidate Retired Admiral Mike Franken. The farmer and New Hartford native is currently the most senior Republican in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Rep. Krystle Matthews optimistic in Senate, SC House races

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Associated Press projected U.S. Senator Tim Scott will hold onto his seat during Tuesday’s election, his opponent, State Representative Krystle Matthews, said she is staying positive at her watch party in Summerville. Sen. Scott has been in that seat since 2013 and said this will be his last term in […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Axios

Republican Mike Lee holds on to Utah U.S. Senate seat

GOP Sen. Mike Lee won Utah's U.S. Senate race Tuesday night against independent challenger Evan McMullin, securing a third term in office, according to the Associated Press. By the numbers: As of Tuesday night, the Trump-backed incumbent had garnered about 55.22% of votes, compared to McMullin's 41.33%, preliminary results showed.
UTAH STATE

