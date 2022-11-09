Read full article on original website
Related
Lindsey Graham says GOP will win House and Senate, put a stop to 'all this crazy crap' from Biden admin
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. is confident in the Republicans' chances of winning back the House and Senate in next week's midterm elections. Graham joined Ainsley Earhardt on "Fox & Friends" to discuss his predictions for the election. "I think we will get 25 pickups in the House. I'm here to...
Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
A long-shot Democratic candidate raised more than $15.6 million to defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene. He lost by 31 points.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Democratic opponent, Marcus Flowers, raised $15.6 million for his campaign. He lost by 31 points on Tuesday in a race never seen as even remotely competitive for Democrats. It's the latest example of a long-shot Democrat raking in cash by taking on a high-profile GOP opponent. Democratic...
Rick Scott claims he doesn't 'know one Republican who wants to change' Social Security after Ron Johnson floated proposals to put the program's spending in flux
Sen. Rick Scott said he doesn't know any Republicans who want to change Social Security or Medicare. Some Republicans have suggested placing the two programs in the discretionary spending budget. They have also suggested raising the age to collect Social Security and raising health insurance premiums for seniors. Sen. Rick...
GOP Senate candidate says he would ‘actively’ campaign against Trump in 2024
Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea on Sunday said he would “actively campaign against” former President Trump if Trump mounted another bid for the White House. O’Dea has previously indicated he does not want Trump to run in 2024, and during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with co-anchor Dana Bash, the GOP nominee said he would look to support other rumored Republican candidates.
Liz Cheney says Marjorie Taylor Greene stands 'with Putin' and 'against freedom' after the Georgia lawmaker vowed to axe Ukraine aid if GOP wins control of Congress
Liz Cheney slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for her recent comments about Ukraine. Cheney said that Greene stands "with Putin against freedom & America." Greene pledged to cut aid to Ukraine if the GOP gains control of Congress in the midterms. Rep. Liz Cheney took a jab at a fellow Republican...
KUTV
Conceding defeat to Lee, McMullin looks ahead to 'critical phase' for U.S. politics
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — About an hour before midnight, independent candidate Evan McMullin walked to the podium at Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center and told his supporters he had called Sen. Mike Lee and conceded that the two-term senator had won re-election. "No!" some supporters said while others booed. "I...
Sen. Scott claims GOP will win Senate as Rep. Maloney says Democrats will keep House
Democrats and Republicans are vying for control of the political landscape as the campaign season heats up into Tuesday's midterm election, with Sen. Rick Scott claiming the GOP will win control of the Senate.
US News and World Report
Incumbent Maggie Hassan Tops Trump-Backed Don Bolduc for Key Senate Democratic Win in New Hampshire
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire on Tuesday held on to her seat in a key win for Democrats as the power balance of the Senate remains undetermined. NBC News and ABC News both projected that Hassan toppled Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general. Hassan was first...
Midterm elections – live: Democrats’ Senate hopes build via Arizona and Nevada as GOP turns on Trump
Control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff. Both Republicans and Democrats need to pick up two of these three remaining Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat blue in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.Both Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call. In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters with more than 20 per...
WQAD
Chuck Grassley wins 8th term to US Senate, AP reports
IOWA, USA — Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley will serve an eighth term as a U.S. senator, according to AP projections. Preliminary results show Grassley with 56% of the vote, defeating Democratic candidate Retired Admiral Mike Franken. The farmer and New Hartford native is currently the most senior Republican in...
Trump-backed Republican Russel Fry wins SC 7th House seat
Republican Russel Fry has won a seat in Congress from South Carolina's 7th House district
Marco Rubio wins reelection despite being drastically outspent as Florida slips away as swing state
Senator Marco Rubio of Florida easily won reelection in Florida despite being drastically outspent by Democrats in a sign that the Sunshine State is becoming solidly Republican. Democratic Representative Val Demings, who has served in the House of Representatives since 2016, significantly outraised Mr Rubio in the race. Ms Demings’...
Rep. Krystle Matthews optimistic in Senate, SC House races
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Associated Press projected U.S. Senator Tim Scott will hold onto his seat during Tuesday’s election, his opponent, State Representative Krystle Matthews, said she is staying positive at her watch party in Summerville. Sen. Scott has been in that seat since 2013 and said this will be his last term in […]
Senator Michael Bennet secures re-election in Colorado by defeating Joe O'Dea
The Fox News Decision Desk projects that incumbent Colorado Democratic Senator Michael Bennet will defeat Republican businessman Joe O’Dea. The Colorado Senate race became an unexpected pickup opportunity for the Republicans, though the state has trended toward Democrats in recent years. O'Dea, a moderate Republican businessman, gained attention as...
Rick Scott Was Prepared to Take On McConnell — Until Tuesday
The NRSC head thought a wave of victories for Trump-inspired candidates would give him enhanced stature, until most of those candidates crashed and burned.
Mike Lee makes urgent plea for Mitt Romney's endorsement in Utah Senate race
With less than a month to go until Election Day, Sen. Mike Lee is putting pressure on his GOP colleague Sen. Mitt Romney to endorse him in his re-election bid. Driving the news: In a recent appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Lee asked Romney to support his campaign versus his independent opponent Evan McMullin.
U.S. Senate race: Demings challenges Rubio in one of the country’s most expensive faceoffs
ORLANDO, Fla. — One of the biggest races we’re keeping a close eye on is the battle for one of Florida’s two Senate seats. Republican Sen. Marco Rubio is looking for a third six-year term, while Democratic Rep. Val Demings of Orlando is hoping to unseat him.
US News and World Report
Republican Ted Budd Wins Battleground Race for Senate in North Carolina
Republican Ted Budd has won the Senate race in North Carolina, edging out Democrat Cheri Beasley and dashing her party’s hopes of flipping the seat left open in the key battleground state by departing Republican Sen. Richard Burr. The victory keeps open Republicans’ pathway to gaining control of the...
Republican Mike Lee holds on to Utah U.S. Senate seat
GOP Sen. Mike Lee won Utah's U.S. Senate race Tuesday night against independent challenger Evan McMullin, securing a third term in office, according to the Associated Press. By the numbers: As of Tuesday night, the Trump-backed incumbent had garnered about 55.22% of votes, compared to McMullin's 41.33%, preliminary results showed.
Comments / 0