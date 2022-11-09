ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois football falls in College Football Playoff rankings

By Bret Beherns
 2 days ago

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football fell five spots in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night. The Illini are now ranked No. 21 in both the Associated Press and CFP polls.

The Illini (7-2, 4-2 B1G) returned to the practice field on Tuesday for the first time since dropping their first game in two months. The players said they felt a new energy around the workout as they try to remedy several issues heading into this weekend’s game against Purdue, including scoring in the red zone and short yardage situations, notably fourth down conversions. Illinois went 1-of-4 scoring inside the 20-yard line against the Spartans, and 1-of-6 on fourth down.

“Definitely more intense, just kind of focus up and we know we have things to work on and it’s important to fix those and go out and execute on Saturday,” Illinois center Alex Pihlstrom said.

“It was good,” Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito said about Tuesday’s practice. “Everything was upbeat, everyone was focused. Obviously Sunday was kind of down but at the same time, we knew that we had to come in this week, lock in and focus. We’re still the same team that we were last week, beat ourselves this week and it’s not going to happen again.”

Illinois and Purdue kickoff at 11 a.m. from Memorial Stadium on Senior Day for the Illini. The game is broadcast on ESPN 2.

