Lehigh County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Canal Street Pub & Restaurant closes; patrons surprised

READING, Pa. — It's a social media message marking the end of an era. The owners of the Canal Street Pub & Restaurant said they have accepted an offer for the longstanding space in south Reading. "I was surprised, quite surprised. [It] brought back a lot of memories from...
READING, PA
lvpnews.com

Christmas City Village opens tomorrow

Bethlehem is stepping into Christmas with a festive new Christmas City Village shopping set-up. “We were as excited as kids on Christmas morning when our 15 brand new holiday huts arrived. There are more huts than ever before, covering more of the downtown than ever before,” said Kelly Smith, the Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

Sheetz opens new store in Breinigsville

Altoona based Sheetz, a family-owned chain of convenience stores and coffee shops, opened its latest Lehigh Valley store on Trexlertown Road, Breinigsville, on Oct. 6. Ryan Sheetz, vice president for marketing and brand, a second-generation member of the Sheetz family, was on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony. He was...
BREINIGSVILLE, PA
Times News

Landmark building razed in Tamaqua

Demolition contractors tear down the 1930s Conrad’s Service Station on North Pine Street on Wednesday. A local landmark, the service station was built to serve the needs of local motorists in the early days of the automobile. The site, along Route 309 and adjacent to the Little Schuylkill River, later became William J. Murphy Beer Distributors. Plans for the parcel are uncertain. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
TAMAQUA, PA
wdiy.org

Plates, Planning and Plant-Based Dishes with Red Door Catering's Anthony Onorada | The Inside Dish

Mike Drabenstott welcomes Anthony Onorata, executive chef of Red Door Catering at Muhlenberg College to talk about the differences between serving in the catering business versus a regular restaurant, providing meals to anywhere from tens to thousands of people. They also discuss creating meals which account for different allergies and dietary restrictions, cooking more plant-based foods, and more.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Ground broken on Little Lehigh housing redevelopment project

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A project to redevelop old public housing units is officially underway. State and local officials attended the ground-breaking Thursday morning at the Little Lehigh community, off of Lehigh Avenue in Allentown. The plan is to demolish the nine existing buildings and build five new buildings, with a...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Japanese dining concept opening 3 more locations in Lehigh Valley, Berks

A popular Japanese dining concept is continuing to increase its presence along the East Coast, including a few regional outposts with robotic servers and hosts. Takkii Ramen, a fast-casual modern restaurant specializing in Japanese comfort food, is planning to open five more locations — one in Easton, another in Kutztown, another in Muhlenberg Township and three in other states — in the coming months.
KUTZTOWN, PA
Travel Maven

Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Market

The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Sussex County, you might just want to visit.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Gregory Vellner

Rare Birds Seen Locally

CHURCHVILLE, Pa. -- A number of rare birds ---a Greater White fronted Goose, Long-billed Dowitcher and Eared Grebe, among them -- were spotted in Bucks County, Pa., in the first week of November, an ornithology organization has confirmed.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

New police officer welcomed in Macungie

At the Nov. 7 Macungie Borough Council meeting, Mayor Ron Conrad issued the oath of office to the borough’s newest full-time police officer Matthew Santiago. Santiago was welcomed to the borough. In other police news, Officer Kyle Bernhard was given a letter of commendation for a vehicle stop in...
MACUNGIE, PA
abc27 News

Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $2.6M sold in Pennsylvania

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.6 million from the Tuesday, Nov. 8, drawing was sold in Chester County, the Pennsylvania Lottery reported. According to a press release, the ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 12-16-21-26-43-47, to win the $2.6 million prize, less applicable withholding. Mr. Bottle Beverage, located at […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Take a Ride on The Jim Thorpe Train in Pennsylvania

The Jim Thorpe train runs every day of the year. You'll enjoy a 70-minute trip between Reading and Jim Thorpe, with a 45-minute ride in October. The journey is scenic, and you'll get a glimpse of some of the area's most historic buildings. The trip lasts about an hour and a half, but it's worth taking the train for a ride and seeing the sights.
JIM THORPE, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

7 Things to Do This Week in the Valley | 11.10–11.17

Kicking off on Wednesday, November 9 and continuing through Sunday, November 13, try a variety of smoked cheeses from AK Farms expertly paired with Sleepy Cat wines. On Sunday, November 12, meet the farmers Karen and Al and purchase blocks of smoked cheese, bologna, smoked sticks, jerky and more. Fall...
ALLENTOWN, PA

