Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Canal Street Pub & Restaurant closes; patrons surprised
READING, Pa. — It's a social media message marking the end of an era. The owners of the Canal Street Pub & Restaurant said they have accepted an offer for the longstanding space in south Reading. "I was surprised, quite surprised. [It] brought back a lot of memories from...
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United States
OK, so they may not have Rudolph, but I mean, just the name; Bethlehem, brings a certain amount of charm and magical holiday vibes to it. Bethlehem, PA, was recently named one of the top most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States by the travel website Trips To Discover.
lvpnews.com
Christmas City Village opens tomorrow
Bethlehem is stepping into Christmas with a festive new Christmas City Village shopping set-up. “We were as excited as kids on Christmas morning when our 15 brand new holiday huts arrived. There are more huts than ever before, covering more of the downtown than ever before,” said Kelly Smith, the Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager.
Veterans Day: 2 Buffet Restaurants Offering Veterans Day Specials [Food & Drink]
Restaurants, stores, and businesses across the county offer special discounts for veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day coming up November 11. The federal holiday in the United States is about honoring and showing appreciation for those who have served and continue to serve the country.
lvpnews.com
Sheetz opens new store in Breinigsville
Altoona based Sheetz, a family-owned chain of convenience stores and coffee shops, opened its latest Lehigh Valley store on Trexlertown Road, Breinigsville, on Oct. 6. Ryan Sheetz, vice president for marketing and brand, a second-generation member of the Sheetz family, was on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony. He was...
Retiring Pottstown UPS Driver: Local GOAT of All Package Deliverers?
Retiring UPS driver Chuck Gazillo once had his driver's seat temporarily usurped by a hungry goat. When Chuck Gazillo parks his brown UPS delivery truck for the last time on Nov. 18, it will be the end of a 32-year career of Pottstown service. Gazillo has logged more than eight...
Times News
Landmark building razed in Tamaqua
Demolition contractors tear down the 1930s Conrad’s Service Station on North Pine Street on Wednesday. A local landmark, the service station was built to serve the needs of local motorists in the early days of the automobile. The site, along Route 309 and adjacent to the Little Schuylkill River, later became William J. Murphy Beer Distributors. Plans for the parcel are uncertain. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
wdiy.org
Plates, Planning and Plant-Based Dishes with Red Door Catering's Anthony Onorada | The Inside Dish
Mike Drabenstott welcomes Anthony Onorata, executive chef of Red Door Catering at Muhlenberg College to talk about the differences between serving in the catering business versus a regular restaurant, providing meals to anywhere from tens to thousands of people. They also discuss creating meals which account for different allergies and dietary restrictions, cooking more plant-based foods, and more.
WFMZ-TV Online
Ground broken on Little Lehigh housing redevelopment project
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A project to redevelop old public housing units is officially underway. State and local officials attended the ground-breaking Thursday morning at the Little Lehigh community, off of Lehigh Avenue in Allentown. The plan is to demolish the nine existing buildings and build five new buildings, with a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Japanese dining concept opening 3 more locations in Lehigh Valley, Berks
A popular Japanese dining concept is continuing to increase its presence along the East Coast, including a few regional outposts with robotic servers and hosts. Takkii Ramen, a fast-casual modern restaurant specializing in Japanese comfort food, is planning to open five more locations — one in Easton, another in Kutztown, another in Muhlenberg Township and three in other states — in the coming months.
Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Market
The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Sussex County, you might just want to visit.
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular food truck opening first brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular food trailer serving up Mexican favorites like tacos and guacamole is expanding with its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Bethlehem. LU Taqueria, which launched as a mobile operation in May, is planning to open a fast-casual eatery in mid-December at 559 Main St., co-owner Rogelio Romero said.
Rare Birds Seen Locally
CHURCHVILLE, Pa. -- A number of rare birds ---a Greater White fronted Goose, Long-billed Dowitcher and Eared Grebe, among them -- were spotted in Bucks County, Pa., in the first week of November, an ornithology organization has confirmed.
Pennsburg Coffee-Hoagie Fans Getting Goosebumps over New Wawa Opening
A new Pennsburg Wawa — the iconic local brand’s 32nd chain-wide opening of 2022 —welcomed its first customers today, Nov. 10. The convenience store’s latest Montgomery County expansion was announced by The Reporter. The new quick-stop staple is at 2100 Northgate Boulevard in Upper Hanover Township.
lvpnews.com
New police officer welcomed in Macungie
At the Nov. 7 Macungie Borough Council meeting, Mayor Ron Conrad issued the oath of office to the borough’s newest full-time police officer Matthew Santiago. Santiago was welcomed to the borough. In other police news, Officer Kyle Bernhard was given a letter of commendation for a vehicle stop in...
Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $2.6M sold in Pennsylvania
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.6 million from the Tuesday, Nov. 8, drawing was sold in Chester County, the Pennsylvania Lottery reported. According to a press release, the ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 12-16-21-26-43-47, to win the $2.6 million prize, less applicable withholding. Mr. Bottle Beverage, located at […]
Upper Darby’s Llanerch Diner Again the Scene of Film Crews
Video production crews were recently working outside the Llanerch Diner in Upper Darby and caught the attention of commuters driving past the location, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Local News. The diner, on Township Line Road near West Chester Pike, became famous from a scene in the movie Silver...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Take a Ride on The Jim Thorpe Train in Pennsylvania
The Jim Thorpe train runs every day of the year. You'll enjoy a 70-minute trip between Reading and Jim Thorpe, with a 45-minute ride in October. The journey is scenic, and you'll get a glimpse of some of the area's most historic buildings. The trip lasts about an hour and a half, but it's worth taking the train for a ride and seeing the sights.
lehighvalleystyle.com
7 Things to Do This Week in the Valley | 11.10–11.17
Kicking off on Wednesday, November 9 and continuing through Sunday, November 13, try a variety of smoked cheeses from AK Farms expertly paired with Sleepy Cat wines. On Sunday, November 12, meet the farmers Karen and Al and purchase blocks of smoked cheese, bologna, smoked sticks, jerky and more. Fall...
Parx Casino Amongst Countless Local Gambling Establishments Discussing Smoking Options for Patrons
The casino has made up its mind about the smoking question.Image via iStock. A Bucks County casino is just one of many in the Philadelphia area that has made a decision on coming options in their building. Tracy Tully wrote about the establishment for The New York Times.
Comments / 0