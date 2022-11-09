Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
UI requests termination of two health study programs
The University of Iowa is seeking approval from the state Board of Regents to terminate the Master of Science in health policy and a Bachelor of Arts in health and human physiology. The health and human physiology Bachelor of Arts is the second-largest area of study in the UI’s College...
Daily Iowan
Grassley wins reelection, Franken falls short
Sen. Chuck Grassley was reelected on Tuesday to the U.S. Senate for his 41st consecutive year in the position. Grassley won the race with 678,738 votes while his competitor, Mike Franken had 531,589 votes, according to unofficial results. On election night, Grassley held a watch party at the Hilton Hotel in Des Moines where he and his supporters celebrated the win.
Daily Iowan
Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson retains 2nd District seat, Liz Mathis concedes
Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, the incumbent in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, took the stage in Cedar Rapids late Tuesday to proclaim victory. Her opponent, Democrat Liz Mathis, conceded shortly after in Marion, Iowa. The Associated Press called the race at 12:12 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The vote tallies...
Daily Iowan
Nunn beats incumbent Axne as Republicans sweep Congressional races
Republican Zach Nunn defeated two-term incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District. Nunn edged out Axne by just over 2,000 votes, according to unofficial results from the Iowa Secretary of State. It comes among a flurry of Republican victories for incumbents and challengers across the state. The...
Daily Iowan
UI finances recovering after COVID-19, regent report reveals
University of Iowa’s total operating revenues are 2 percent above what was projected in the budget for fiscal 2022, according to a report presented at the Nov. 9 state Board of Regents meeting. Rod Lehnertz, senior vice president for finance and operations at the UI, delivered the financial report...
Daily Iowan
Janice Weiner to represent District 45 in Iowa Senate
Democrat Janice Weiner will make her debut in the Iowa State Senate after winning the seat on Tuesday against Republican Harold Weilbrenner for District 45, according to unofficial results from the Iowa Secretary of State. Weiner currently serves as an at-large member of the Iowa City City Council and received...
Daily Iowan
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds wins reelection
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will remain in power after winning her reelection bid on Tuesday night. She beat a challenge from Democrat Deidre DeJear and Libertarian Rick Stewart. The Associated Press called the race shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. In her victory speech, Reynolds said it’s been the...
Daily Iowan
Zach Wahls wins Iowa State Senate District 43
Sen. Zach Wahls is the new representative for Iowa State Senate District 43 after running unopposed. As of 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Wahls has received 19,476 votes with 80% of Johnson County’s precincts reporting. Wahls previously represented District 37 for the Iowa State Senate after being elected to his...
