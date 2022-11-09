Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary Man Charged With Committing Multi-Million PPP Fraud SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11thJames TulianoCary, NC
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina InnMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Cary's Koka Booth Chinese Lantern Festival Returns November 18thJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
chapelboro.com
UNC vs. College of Charleston (2022): How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The No. 1 UNC men’s basketball team will be back in action Friday night, when the Tar Heels host College of Charleston in the Smith Center. This is the third consecutive season the Tar Heels will have faced the Cougars, with Carolina winning the previous two. If you aren’t...
packinsider.com
NC State Women’s Hoops Inks Top-Five 2023 Signing Class
RALEIGH – NC State women’s basketball signed its highest-ranked class of future Wolfpackers on Wednesday as four high school student-athletes inked National Letters of Intent to join the squad beginning with the 2023-24 season. NC State received official commitments from ESPN No. 9 Zoe Brooks, ESPN No. 55...
North Carolina vs College of Charleston: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Will North Carolina remain No. 1 after this week or could College of Charleston pull off the ultimate scare on Friday night?. TV schedule: Friday, November 11, 7:00 pm ET, ACCNX. Arena: Dean E. Smith Center. The number one team in the country, North Carolina, takes the floor for their...
Duke powers up with signature from five-star forward
TJ Power became the final addition to the five-deep 2023 Duke basketball recruiting class with his commitment to the Blue Devils in September. But on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, the Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward did not hesitate to make his pledge official. At ...
Jackson State Lady Tigers Fall to UNC
The Jackson State Lady Tigers fall on the road to Power 5 opponent.
packinsider.com
Does NC State Boast the Best Defense in the ACC?
We are through 10 weeks of the 2022 College Football season, and I want to take a moment to examine if NC State boasts the best defense in the ACC. Through 10 weeks, the Wolfpack rank 1st in Scoring Defense, 1st in Rushing Defense, 1st in Defensive Passing Efficiency Rating, 1st in Interceptions, 1st in Opponent 1st Downs, 1st in Opponent 3rd Down Conversions, 3rd in Total Defense, 6th in Passing Defense, and 13th in Sacks.
Expert Analysis: Hubert Davis' Signing Duo of Simeon Wilcher & Zayden High
The early signing period for college basketball recruiting begins Wednesday, Nov. 9. For North Carolina, that means that during the coming week Simeon Wilcher and Zayden High will officially become Tar Heels. Wilcher is an attacking 6-foot-4 guard from Roselle (N.J.) Catholic that committed in October 2021. High is a...
packinsider.com
#17 NC State is a 19-Point Favorite Over Boston College
#17 NC State is a 19-point favorite over Boston College in the Wolfpack’s final home game this Saturday at 3:30pm. The Total is sitting at 42. Boston College is 2-7 Against the Spread this season. The Total has gone Under in 5 of their 9 games. NC State is...
packinsider.com
NC State Football Recruiting Update: 11/8/22
Prior to #17 NC State’s victory over Wake Forest on Saturday, I shared some of the recruits that were going to be in attendance for the homecoming game. Here’s a look at some of the other prospects that were in attendance. 4-Star 2024 Offensive Tackle Kam Pringle. Pringle...
Christian Reeves will be a factor as a freshman for Duke
One of the key questions coming out of Countdown to Craziness was whether Duke freshman center Christian Reeves would maintain his redshirt, as has been discussed by both player and coaching staff during the preseason, or if his play and the injury to Dereck Lively would accelerate his development path. At the 2:03 mark of the second half, with the Blue Devils up 66-38 over Jacksonville in the season opener, that question had an answer.
packinsider.com
NC State vs. Louisville Kickoff Time Set for 3:30pm
Yesterday it was announced that the kickoff time for NC State’s football game in Louisville on 11/19 will be at 3:30pm on ACC Network. The only game NC State has played at 3:30 this year was up in Syracuse, when the Wolfpack lost 9-24. The Wolfpack’s last three games...
packinsider.com
NC State Moves up 6 Spots to #16 in Week 11 College Football Playoff Rankings
The 2nd rendition of the College Football Playoff Rankings are out, and NC State moved up 6 spots to #16 after defeating Wake Forest 30-21 in Week 1. The Wolfpack have been in 11 consecutive College Football Playoff Polls, which is the 4th longest streak in College Football.
Augusta Free Press
If that North Carolina Central-UVA opener felt familiar, that’s because it was
The 73-61 win for #18 Virginia over North Carolina Central reminded me of a couple of recent past early-season games. The first one that came to mind was the Game 2 win in 2018-2019: Virginia 76, George Washington 57. That Virginia team would go on to win the national title....
Raleigh, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Millbrook High School football team will have a game with Cardinal Gibbons High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WRAL
North Carolina high school athletes who have committed & signed with colleges
Across all sports, HighSchoolOT is tracking commitments from high schools throughout North Carolina. Report commitments and signings to us at HSOTRecruiting@wral.com.
cbs17
World’s largest racquet sports facility comes to Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The developers are calling it “the Disney World for Racquet Sports.”. The Swing Racquet & Paddle complex will be the world’s largest facility, and it’s going to make Raleigh its home. “This was actually supposed to be a future site of a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Avelo Airlines announces new flights to Florida out of Raleigh
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning a trip to Florida next year, you now have another option to get there. Avelo Airlines is adding six new, direct flights out of RDU beginning in February. The new routes will connect travelers with Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Palm Beach, Sarasota and Tampa.
NC coast Powerball ticket wins $1 million; Rocky Mount Walmart ticket wins $100,000 and 8 others land $50,000
One of those $50,000 winners was from a ticket bought at a store in Fayetteville when four white balls matched along with the Powerball.
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Cities Among the Best for Renters in 2022
Listen, I know this title may have thrown you off because it certainly shocked me too. Two North Carolina cities are really considered some of the best for renters for 2022. Just doesn’t seem real when we think about the cost of living today and the price of some of these apartment complexes around us. But, it is true. Charlotte sadly was not one of the cities, but you could have probably guessed that one. Finder.com gathered data to determine the best and worst cities for renters in 2022 and the results were a bit shocking. Well, some were shocking while cities that made the worse list completely made sense to me.
Two new barbecue restaurants open in Raleigh
Two long-awaited barbecue joints are now filling the air with smoke in Raleigh — but please don't call the cops on them. What's happening: Both Longleaf Swine and the BBQ Lab — two restaurants that have been anticipated since before the pandemic — opened their doors to customers in the past week.
Comments / 0