ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
packinsider.com

NC State Women’s Hoops Inks Top-Five 2023 Signing Class

RALEIGH – NC State women’s basketball signed its highest-ranked class of future Wolfpackers on Wednesday as four high school student-athletes inked National Letters of Intent to join the squad beginning with the 2023-24 season. NC State received official commitments from ESPN No. 9 Zoe Brooks, ESPN No. 55...
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke powers up with signature from five-star forward

TJ Power became the final addition to the five-deep 2023 Duke basketball recruiting class with his commitment to the Blue Devils in September. But on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, the Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward did not hesitate to make his pledge official. At ...
DURHAM, NC
packinsider.com

Does NC State Boast the Best Defense in the ACC?

We are through 10 weeks of the 2022 College Football season, and I want to take a moment to examine if NC State boasts the best defense in the ACC. Through 10 weeks, the Wolfpack rank 1st in Scoring Defense, 1st in Rushing Defense, 1st in Defensive Passing Efficiency Rating, 1st in Interceptions, 1st in Opponent 1st Downs, 1st in Opponent 3rd Down Conversions, 3rd in Total Defense, 6th in Passing Defense, and 13th in Sacks.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

#17 NC State is a 19-Point Favorite Over Boston College

#17 NC State is a 19-point favorite over Boston College in the Wolfpack’s final home game this Saturday at 3:30pm. The Total is sitting at 42. Boston College is 2-7 Against the Spread this season. The Total has gone Under in 5 of their 9 games. NC State is...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Football Recruiting Update: 11/8/22

Prior to #17 NC State’s victory over Wake Forest on Saturday, I shared some of the recruits that were going to be in attendance for the homecoming game. Here’s a look at some of the other prospects that were in attendance. 4-Star 2024 Offensive Tackle Kam Pringle. Pringle...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Christian Reeves will be a factor as a freshman for Duke

One of the key questions coming out of Countdown to Craziness was whether Duke freshman center Christian Reeves would maintain his redshirt, as has been discussed by both player and coaching staff during the preseason, or if his play and the injury to Dereck Lively would accelerate his development path. At the 2:03 mark of the second half, with the Blue Devils up 66-38 over Jacksonville in the season opener, that question had an answer.
DURHAM, NC
packinsider.com

NC State vs. Louisville Kickoff Time Set for 3:30pm

Yesterday it was announced that the kickoff time for NC State’s football game in Louisville on 11/19 will be at 3:30pm on ACC Network. The only game NC State has played at 3:30 this year was up in Syracuse, when the Wolfpack lost 9-24. The Wolfpack’s last three games...
RALEIGH, NC
High School Football PRO

Raleigh, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Millbrook High School football team will have a game with Cardinal Gibbons High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

World’s largest racquet sports facility comes to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The developers are calling it “the Disney World for Racquet Sports.”. The Swing Racquet & Paddle complex will be the world’s largest facility, and it’s going to make Raleigh its home. “This was actually supposed to be a future site of a...
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Avelo Airlines announces new flights to Florida out of Raleigh

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning a trip to Florida next year, you now have another option to get there. Avelo Airlines is adding six new, direct flights out of RDU beginning in February. The new routes will connect travelers with Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Palm Beach, Sarasota and Tampa.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Cities Among the Best for Renters in 2022

Listen, I know this title may have thrown you off because it certainly shocked me too. Two North Carolina cities are really considered some of the best for renters for 2022. Just doesn’t seem real when we think about the cost of living today and the price of some of these apartment complexes around us. But, it is true. Charlotte sadly was not one of the cities, but you could have probably guessed that one. Finder.com gathered data to determine the best and worst cities for renters in 2022 and the results were a bit shocking. Well, some were shocking while cities that made the worse list completely made sense to me.
DURHAM, NC
Axios

Two new barbecue restaurants open in Raleigh

Two long-awaited barbecue joints are now filling the air with smoke in Raleigh — but please don't call the cops on them. What's happening: Both Longleaf Swine and the BBQ Lab — two restaurants that have been anticipated since before the pandemic — opened their doors to customers in the past week.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy