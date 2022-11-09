ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, CA

northbaybusinessjournal.com

Wine, spirits label giant opening North Bay distribution center

A major global producer of sticker-type materials used for wine, spirits and other labels is set to open a distribution center in Solano County next month. The Label and Packaging Materials business unit of Avery Dennison Corp. (NYSE: AVY) has leased a 69,521-square-foot warehouse in Fairfield and plans to open it in December, the Ohio-based company announced.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Longtime Concord sports store closing

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
CONCORD, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Special Advisory from the Novato Chamber of Commerce

The Crown Jewel of Marin County is located at 2756 West Novato Blvd. Since 1910 this property has remained a rural sanctuary under private ownership. Rather than turning it over to private owners that would put up a no trespassing sign, the time has now come to put this beautiful piece of land to better use for the County of Marin and the City of Novato. This is NOW a special opportunity for everyone to enjoy this Marin County Crown Jewel. A Master Plan has been developed to add improvements to benefit all of the people in the surrounding communities. Improvements that are all on the drawing board include a riverside park, bike paths, horse paths, walking trails, picnic areas and the potential restoration of a large old beautiful barn for community events and gatherings. The Open House of this soon to be World Class Park will be Thursday, November 10th, from 3:00 to 5:00pm (and know that we really need your help to make all of this happen).
MARIN COUNTY, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Rent Hike Forces Beloved Brentwood Italian Restaurant to Close

Vincenti Ristorante shuts its doors after 25 years. Vincenti Ristorante’s 25-year run in Brentwood has sadly come to an end as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The restaurant was well-known and loved in the entertainment industry and many celebrities flocked to Vincenti’s during those two decades. Their regulars included Ted Danson, Harrison Ford, Frank Gehry, Diane Keaton and Rob Reiner according to The Hollywood Reporter.
BRENTWOOD, CA
eastcountytoday.net

PG&E Invites Bay Area Residents to Town Hall on Local Projects and Winter Bill Savings

OAKLAND, Calif. — PG&E invites customers to a virtual town hall for Bay Area residents to share its regional approach to improving operations, highlight winter bill saving programs and connect customers with their local leadership team, including Regional Vice President Aaron Johnson. On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 5:30...
luxury-houses.net

A Brand New Contemporary Masterpiece in Kentfield California built for Year Round Resort Living Asks $15 Million

70 Ridgecrest Road Home in Kentfield, California for Sale. 70 Ridgecrest Road, Kentfield, California is an architectural work of art on one of Marin County’s most coveted sites with features include infinity edge pool, in ground spa, state of the art outdoor kitchen, fire pit, multiple lounging areas. This home in Kentfield, California offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 70 Ridgecrest Road, please contact Tracy Mclaughlin (Phone: 415-699-6680) at The Agency for full support and perfect service.
KENTFIELD, CA
Thomas Smith

Headlands Brewery is Open in Lafayette

Last year, Headlands Brewing Company opened in Lafayette, California. This new addition to the Lafayette restaurant scene features 20 beers brewed on site, as well as a full dining room and outdoor beer garden. The Headlands brewing team creates a variety of wheat beers, as well as other styles.
LAFAYETTE, CA
The Richmond Standard

40 single-family home subdivision planned for Hercules

A residential subdivision with 40 lots for single-family homes is set to be developed on the former McLeod Ranch property in Hercules. The Hercules City Council approved the subdivision on the vacant 7.44 acre site at 215 Skelly last month. Project approvals go into effect Thursday, at which point developer D.R. Horton will take possession of the site, according to the city.
HERCULES, CA
theshelbyreport.com

Dehoff’s Markets Marks 50 Years Of Service To Redwood City, CA

Dehoff’s Markets celebrated its 50th anniversary on Oct. 15, with the store’s original location in Redwood City, California, still thriving under family ownership. However, the Dehoffs’ history of entrepreneurship in the Northern California community stretches much farther back than 1972. Emil Dehoff immigrated to the U.S. from...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
CBS News

Raging Waters Sacramento closing after 15 years

SACRAMENTO - Raging Waters Sacramento is closing down. On Tuesday, the company that operates the water park, Palace Entertainment, announced in a written statement that the park, which has been in business since 2007 at Cal Expo, wouldn't be opening in 2023. The statement reads, in part:. "Today, we made...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Eater

Put These Gorgeous Pies on Your Thanksgiving Table This Year

As we’ve already announced, it’s never too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving dessert. And while you can’t really go wrong with classic pumpkin or a streusel-topped apple pie, there’s also something to be said for going a more unexpected route for your meal’s sweet ending — which is where the Bay Area’s roster of talented bakers comes in. Leave the basic baked goods to someone else and pull out something that’s sure to impress everyone at the table.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

$2.5M Berkeley Home Designed by Julia Morgan Quickly Finds a Buyer

A delightful domicile designed by architect Julia Morgan has quickly found a buyer. The home is pending sale after less than two months on the market, according to Realtor.com®. The home in Berkeley, CA, was listed for $2,495,000 in September. The buyer might not have been able to resist...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket sold in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A ticket-holder in California won the $2.04 billion jackpot offered by the largest Powerball in history. The billionaire bought the ticket at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, in Los Angeles County, matching all six lucky numbers. One ticket in San Francisco, which had five numbers but not the Powerball number, won […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theoldmotor.com

Unique Street Scenes in the “City by the Bay”

Today we have a set of images taken on Taylor St. in San Francisco, CA, looking in two different directions. The images are dated by the source to November 26, 1961, and the expandable lead view below looks to the south on Taylor St. located in the North Beach neighborhood. Green St. is the cross street about half a block down from the top of the hill.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Pacifica surfer dies at Linda Mar Beach

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A surfer died at a popular surf spot in Pacifica despite heroic actions from good Samaritans, police said Thursday. The incident happened at 2:48 p.m. on November 6 at Linda Mar Beach, also known as Pacifica State Beach. Witnesses on the beach saw two surfers who appeared to be struggling in […]
PACIFICA, CA

