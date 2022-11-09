Nestle recalls edible cookie dough tubs over reports of plastic film

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Nestle USA is warning customers to toss or return three different batches of Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs because they could contain pieces of soft plastic film.

Nestle issued the voluntary recall for batches of its Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs, produced Aug. 1-3, according to an announcement by the Food and Drug Administration. The cookie dough was distributed to retailers throughout the United States.

While there have been no reports of any illness or injuries, Nestle said the recall is "out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestle USA about this issue."

Nestle is urging customers to check their refrigerators and freezers for best-by dates of Jan. 28-Jan. 30, 2023 with batch codes of 22135554RR, 22145554RR and 22155554RR.

Nestle's cookie dough recall is unrelated to last month's recall of the company's ready-to-bake refrigerated Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling, after plastic pieces were discovered in the dough.

Nestle is urging anyone with recalled cookie dough not to consume it, and instead return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.

"The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority," Nestle USA said in the FDA's recall release. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers."