ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Nestle recalls edible cookie dough tubs over reports of plastic film

By Sheri Walsh
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z2nkX_0j3g0zXw00

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Nestle USA is warning customers to toss or return three different batches of Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs because they could contain pieces of soft plastic film.

Nestle issued the voluntary recall for batches of its Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs, produced Aug. 1-3, according to an announcement by the Food and Drug Administration. The cookie dough was distributed to retailers throughout the United States.

While there have been no reports of any illness or injuries, Nestle said the recall is "out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestle USA about this issue."

Nestle is urging customers to check their refrigerators and freezers for best-by dates of Jan. 28-Jan. 30, 2023 with batch codes of 22135554RR, 22145554RR and 22155554RR.

Nestle's cookie dough recall is unrelated to last month's recall of the company's ready-to-bake refrigerated Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling, after plastic pieces were discovered in the dough.

Nestle is urging anyone with recalled cookie dough not to consume it, and instead return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.

"The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority," Nestle USA said in the FDA's recall release. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers."

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Nestlé recalls Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide

Nestlé USA is recalling Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide because the ready-to-bake refrigerated products may contain pieces of white plastic. The Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filing products were distributed across the U.S. at retailers including Publix and Walmart, the food producer said in a notice posted on Monday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Recall alert: Plastic may be in cookie dough

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — A “limited quantity” of Nestle Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is being voluntarily recalled over the possibility of soft plastic film, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). On Thursday, health officials said that the voluntary recall is isolated...
WASHINGTON STATE
iheart.com

Nestlé Is Recalling Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Tubs

Nestlé has recalled 3 types of edible chocolate chip cookie dough tubs due to possible contamination of having soft plastic film inside. "This recall does not involve any other Nestle Toll House products, including other varieties of edible cookie dough or ready-to-bake cookie dough," Nestlé said in a statement.
shefinds

The Scary Reason Why 25 Cheese Brands Are Being Pulled From Shelves Across The U.S.

For anyone who has bought brie or camembert cheese at their local grocery store as of late, it might be a good time to double check the packaging. On September 30th, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Old Europe Cheese— a manufacturer based in Michigan— issued a voluntary recall of these two types of cheeses after they were linked to a listeria outbreak. These items were sold at several major grocery store retailers nationwide and in Mexico, including Albertsons, Giant Foods, Lidl, Stop & Shop, Whole Foods, Meijer, Safeway, and “many more,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Here are 3 Costco food recalls you should know about right now

For more than 35 years, Costco has been fulfilling its customers' bulk needs, the most common of which are food and beverage products. The wholesale warehouse chain is known for offering some of the best prices on staple eats, baked goods and food court treats, making it a popular — and trusty — choice for shoppers nationwide.
COLORADO STATE
ComicBook

Baskin-Robbins Introduces New Cookie Butter Ice Cream, Brings Back Turkey Cake for November

November is almost here and that means it's time for a new Flavor of the Month from Baskin-Robbins and for the new month, not only are ice cream fans getting a new sweet treat to enjoy, but the new month sees the return of an old favorite as well. On Thursday, Baskin-Robbins announced that the November Flavor of the Month is Cookie Butter and that the fan-favorite Thanksgiving dessert, the Turkey Cake, is also back for the season.
Mashed

Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Raving About Its New Italian Cream Puffs

Trader Joe's keeps customers happy by constantly bringing in new items for shoppers to try. According to PopSugar, employees get first dibs when the store brings in a new product. When a new product arrives, employees gather in the break room to try samples. The reason behind the samples is so employees can give their real opinions to customers. The specialty grocer constantly releases new products, especially during the change of seasons or around holidays.
Business Insider

Starbucks says it doesn't add potassium to its Dark French Roast coffee after another coffee company accused it of mislabeling the product

A coffee company filed a complaint claiming Starbucks adds potassium to its Dark French Roast coffee. The complaint says the alleged potassium levels means Starbucks is selling misbranded food in North Carolina. Starbucks said it doesn't add any potassium and the complaint is "without merit." Starbucks is pushing back against...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Delish

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

If you think there's no better combo than chocolate and peanut butter, say hello to your new favorite cookie: peanut butter chocolate chip. The marriage of the sweet and salty flavors of chocolate chip and peanut butter cookies make these easy treats a match made in heaven. When the soft texture of a peanut butter cookie meets the rich bite of a chocolate chip, magic is made.
Gin Lee

Country-style chocolate chip cookies

My country-style chocolate chip cookie recipe does not require brown sugar, but the cookie dough does require being chilled for at least one hour and if you can wait, the cookies turn out even better if you chill the dough overnight. Once baked, the end results are a heavenly, soft-batch of gooey chocolate chip cookies with a mouthwatering buttery texture.
mailplus.co.uk

Choc caramel fudge

■ Line a 10cm x 20cm loaf tin with nonstick baking paper. ■ Place the dates, cashew butter and vanilla in a food processor and process for 2-3 minutes or until the mixture is smooth and comes together. ■ Press into the prepared tin and smooth the surface, using the...
akc.org

Can Dogs Eat Ice Cream?

Most people love ice cream. But is ice cream really a harmless treat for dogs, or will it cause a major bellyache?Unfortunately, although it may be tempting to share your cone with your four-legged friend, it’s best to avoid giving ice cream to dogs. Why Dogs Can’t Eat Ice...
Delish

24 Cookie Bar Recipes

It’s no secret we LOVE chocolate chip cookies. We’ve got all the classics, from Toll House to Mrs. Fields, and love baking them and sharing them with everyone that we can. To make that even easier on ourselves, we’ve come up with a number of cookie bar recipes that bake all at once in one pan—there's no rolling or scooping dough, no juggling multiple sheet pans, and they can stay in the pan they were baked in for easy transport. 😍 We’re in love with these 24 cookie bar recipes and think you will be too. Make them for everything from bake sales to cookie exchanges and every occasion in between.
Mashed

Do Japan's Sake Kit Kats Contain Any Alcohol?

There are plenty of well-known entries among America's most popular food and snack brands, according to YouGovAmerica. Leading the pack are the likes of Hershey's, M&M's, and Reese's, but further down the pecking order (trailing in 14th place) is Kit Kat — behind Oreo, Lay's, and even Heinz Ketchup. (Perhaps more people than we care to imagine enjoy tucking into a packet of tomato sauce.)
CNET

How Much Cheaper Are Store-Brand Groceries Than Name Brands? We Do the Math

Store-brand groceries might not have all the flashy packaging and advertising oomph of your favorite cereal, seltzer and snacks. If you can grin and bear a cheesy knockoff in place of those name-brand products, though, you can save a bunch on your monthly food spending. In an ongoing series on...
Mashed

Trader Joe's Fans Are Pumped To Try Its New Chocolate & Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches

Who said you could only have ice cream in the summer? While you might not see most people enjoying a popsicle poolside this time of year, there are many ways that you can incorporate this icy treat into your fall and winter desserts. Whether you enjoy a scoop of vanilla paired with pumpkin pie or an elaborate peppermint sundae by the fire, this beloved dessert tastes just as sweet in the cooler months. Fear not, ice cream lovers! This sweet treat does not have to be seasonal.
intheknow.com

TikToker swears Costco frozen section has incredible, fresh baked goods

Canadian Costco shoppers say the store’s bakery department has some incredible hidden gems. TikToker Charisse Borines showed off a $49.99 case of 336 frozen brioches. Her local Costco offers affordable bulk options of cookie dough, burger buns, apple turnovers, croissants, baguettes, bagels and tuxedo cake. The options are available in person, and some are online in Canada, although they don’t appear to be available in the U.S. at all.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
476K+
Followers
67K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy