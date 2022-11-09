Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
Nicole's dangerous storm surge washes away homes, roads, boardwalks along Florida coast
Florida's east coast beach communities were battered by Nicole's storm surge and angry waves long before the storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Vero Beach.
Florida yards dissolve into the ocean as waves from Nicole batter beachside properties
Several homes in Port Orange, Florida, are inching closer to the ocean as waves and rising waters crash onto shore.
Daytona Beach Shores condos evacuated amid fears of collapse from Hurricane Nicole erosion
Residents living in six oceanfront condominiums in Daytona Beach Shores were asked to evacuate Wednesday as coastal erosion because of Hurricane Nicole has raised fears of a collapse.
Matt Ryan, interim coach Saturday rally Colts past Raiders
Matt Ryan got his job back as the Colts' starter under TV analyst-turned-interim coach Jeff Saturday
Nearly 50 buildings, homes in Volusia County unsafe after battering by Ian and Nicole
After Nicole, nearly 50 structures in Volusia County, Florida, have been deemed structurally unsafe due to erosion. These include at least 25 single-family homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea evacuated after damages.
Florida couple’s home flooded by 2 hurricanes in less than 2 months
Just weeks after Ian destroyed Cori and Vinny Bosco’s Daytona Beach home, Nicole flooded the home once again on Thursday.
Kliff Kingsbury Praises Colt McCoy's Play in Rams Win
INGLEWOOD -- The Arizona Cardinals can breathe, at least for now. The team emerged with a crucial 27-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday to keep themselves alive and well in the hunt for the NFC West (and ultimately the postseason). It was a game where their best...
Several damaged homes dangle precariously along washed out Florida bluff from Hurricane Nicole
Several homes have been heavily damaged and appear to be on borrowed time until they collapse into the Atlantic Ocean along the shores of Daytona Beach as massive beach erosion continues in the wake of Hurricane Nicole.
At least two EF-3 tornadoes confirmed during deadly tornado outbreak in central US
Cleanup efforts and storm surveys will continue after severe thunderstorms spawned several powerful tornadoes in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas on Friday.
'Unbelievable': Hurricane Nicole sucked Wilbur-by-the-Sea homes away like tissue paper
Unbelievable. That's how Philip Martin describes the destruction to his three homes suffered recently from Hurricane Nicole in Wilbur-by-the-Sea.
Newly-launched JPSS-2 satellite to help forecast climate change, track extreme weather
A new satellite made to help forecasters better predict extreme weather and monitor climate change is headed to space.
Know your zone: Florida evacuation map shows who will have to leave before a hurricane strikes
A threat from any tropical system means millions of people in Florida could be asked by local governments to head to higher ground, but with a population of more than 22 million in the state, finding out who will need to seek shelter could be a complicated task.
Florida restaurant to be rebuilt after being severely damaged by Hurricane Nicole
Chases on the Beach in the town of New Smyrna Beach experienced significant damages during the storm. Now, General Manager Joe Ryan and his team are working to rebuild it.
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy gets cold reality check in his return to Lambeau Field | Opinion
Mike McCarthy became first coach in Cowboys history to lose after entering fourth quarter with a 14-point lead. And he did it against his old team.
5 deaths in Florida attributed to Nicole, officials say
Hurricane Nicole has been blamed for at least five deaths in Florida.
Home collapses into the sea as Tropical Storm Nicole erodes Florida coastline
Located in the coastal community of Wilbur-By-The-Sea, the house’s foundation was washed away by rising waters and strong waves.
'It could have ended a whole lot differently': Texas family blessed to be alive after tornado tears apart home
Wes Brown and his family are alive and blessed.
What are spaghetti plots, and why are they used to forecast hurricanes?
Spaghetti is not just a word used for dinner anymore, it's a technical term used to plot out forecasting models.
Nicole prompts school, road closures across Florida, coastal Georgia and South Carolina
Businesses and government buildings are closing in Florida and coastal Georgia and South Carolina before Nicole makes landfall.
What is COP27? Here are 7 things to know about this global climate change summit
Leaders from around the world are descending on Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, starting Sunday for COP27.
