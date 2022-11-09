Read full article on original website
Tom Brady’s strong message for Cade Otton, Jake Camarda in Buccaneers’ win vs. Rams
Tom Brady may have been the one to engineer the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ comeback win against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, but he knows very well he couldn’t have done it alone. With that said, the superstar signal-caller made sure to give credit where it is due following the win.
Bucs make roster moves after big win vs. Rams
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their practice squad after Sunday’s big win over the Los Angeles Rams. Outside linebacker JoJo Ozougwu has been released from the practice squad, and outside linebacker Charles Snowden has been signed to take his spot. Snowden was signed by the Chicago Bears as...
Buccaneers head overseas to face Seahawks in Munich, Germany
The Buccaneers will head to Munich, Germany will a better feeling than in previous weeks.
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Reveals Ref Practically Told Him Not to Challenge During Rams Game
Well, here’s something you don’t hear every day. Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles revealed after the team’s win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday that an official suggested the team shouldn’t challenge a controversial call. A Tampa Bay punt during Sunday’s game appeared...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Justice Hill: Pushed aside by Drake
Hill had four carries for 11 yards in Monday's win over the Saints and added one catch for eight yards. Even with Gus Edwards (hamstring) out, Hill's role didn't see an increase in Week 9. Kenyan Drake dominated the backfield work as he played 68 percent of the snaps and converted that into 24 carries for 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Hill's role appears tenuous even with J.K. Dobbins on the shelf, and if Edwards is ready to play after the bye, Hill's role could diminish further.
FOX Sports
Brady, Bucs eye momentum in Bavarian battle against Seahawks
MUNICH (AP) — The “Touchdown in Deutschland” promos featuring Tom Brady are posted in busy U-Bahn stations and plazas in Munich. Germany is ready to host its first NFL game. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope they're ready to regain their swagger when they face the...
CBS Sports
Packers' Mason Crosby: Tending to back injury
Crosby was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a back injury. With the Packers offense sputtering most weeks this season, Crosby hasn't had his usual plethora of chances to contribute on game day. Overall, he's connected on nine of 11 field-goal attempts and all 17 point-after tries in nine appearances, resulting in just 4.9 points per game. Assuming his status clears up by the end of the week, Crosby may not receive many opportunities Sunday versus the Cowboys' third-ranked scoring defense (16.6 points per game).
CBS Sports
Jets' Elijah Moore: Will work out of slot after bye
Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that he plans to utilize Moore out of the slot more frequently following the team's Week 10 bye, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. After a strong rookie season during which he saw time both outside and in the slot, Moore has struggled...
CBS Sports
Rays' Nick Anderson: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Rays reinstated Anderson (foot) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and designated him for assignment, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Tampa Bay didn't plan on tendering Anderson a contract for 2023 after injuries cost him most of the past two seasons, so he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster and will now be available to MLB's other 29 teams via waivers. Anderson is arbitration-eligible for the next three years and likely won't be in store for a major salary increase after earning $845,000 in 2022, potentially making him an appealing flier for a team with less bullpen depth than the Rays. Anderson is just two years removed from collecting six saves and six holds while pitching to an 0.55 ERA and 0.49 WHIP over 16.1 innings in relief during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.
CBS Sports
Texans' Phillip Dorsett: Upgrades to full practice
Dorsett (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Dorsett's full workout Thursday puts him in line to suit up Sunday against the Giants, but the receiver could be in line for a more muted role after compiling 10 targets between the past two contests while playing more than three-quarters of the Texans' snaps on offense in both of those games. Houston's top two wideouts -- Nico Collins (chest) and Brandin Cooks (wrist) -- both sat out the team's Week 9 loss to the Eagles, but the two were able to practice Thursday in a limited capacity and are seemingly trending toward returns to the lineup this weekend.
Buccaneers-Seahawks matchup in high demand in Germany
The NFL received an insane number of ticket requests for Tampa Bay's international game this weekend.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Sits out practice Wednesday
Rodgers (thumb) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. For the fifth week in a row, Rodgers is opening game prep with either some or no activity. This time around, it was the latter, but that may be due to most of the Packers' skill-position group and top two offensive linemen having some sort of practice limitations Wednesday. Wide receivers Romeo Doubs (ankle) and Sammy Watkins (knee) also sat out the session, wideout Allen Lazard (shoulder) and running back Aaron Jones (ankle) were limited, and wideout Christian Watson (concussion protocol) was a full participant. Rodgers will look to get back in the mix Thursday and/or Friday as the team prepares for Sunday's showdown with the Cowboys.
CBS Sports
Saints' Jarvis Landry: To be monitored this week
Coach Dennis Allen said Tuesday that the Saints will monitor Landry (ankle) during Week 10 prep to get a sense of his health, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Sidelined since Week 4 due to a lingering ankle injury, Landry may need to do more this week than the limited sessions he logged Thursday through Saturday before the Saints made him inactive Monday versus the Ravens. New Orleans will post its first Week 10 practice report Wednesday, but he until he returns to all activity or alternatively is cleared for game action it's unknown when if he'll do enough to be available Sunday at Pittsburgh.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Daz Cameron: Picked up by O's
The Orioles claimed Cameron off waivers from the Tigers on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Cameron, who was drafted by the Astros in 2015 and then traded to the Tigers in 2017 as part of the deal that sent Justin Verlander to Houston, will be moving on to his third organization. Since reaching the big leagues for the first time in 2020, Cameron has struggled to stick at baseball's top level, slashing .223/.288/.364 with a 31.6 percent strikeout rate across 244 plate appearances with Detroit over the past three seasons. The Orioles are expected to give Cameron a look in spring training and give him the chance to compete for a reserve role in the outfield, but because he has no minor-league options remaining, he would have to be traded or exposed to waivers if he's not included on the Opening Day roster.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Remains sidelined Thursday
Hardman (abdomen) won't practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Hardman, who is dealing with abdominal soreness, also didn't practice Wednesday, so what the wideout is able to do during Friday's session should be key with regard to his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Jaguars. If Hardman is out or limited this weekend, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson would be candidates to see added snaps Week 10 behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Does Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich Have Answers for Fixing Offense?
After an exciting last minute win over the Los Angeles Rams, has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator learned anything new?
CBS Sports
Lions' D'Andre Swift: Remains limited at practice
Swift (ankle/shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday. After missing three games due to ankle and shoulder injuries, Swift returned to action Week 8 against the Dolphins, earning a 52 percent snap share and 10 touches in the process. He proceeded to have practice limitations last week before being active this past Sunday against the Packers, but he fell all the way back to 16 percent of the plays and just five touches. Head coach Dan Campbell told Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com on Monday that Swift didn't incur any setbacks in that game, and added that he hopes the team "can give him a little bit more this week." Swift may have to get back to a full session Thursday and/or Friday to have any chance at a normal workload Sunday in Chicago, but Jamaal Williams and Justin Jackson are on hand in the event the former's snap count again is capped this weekend.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Noah Brown: Logs limited session Thursday
Brown (foot) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. Prior to sitting out Week 8 due to a foot injury, Brown didn't practice at all, so his ability to string together back-to-back capped sessions following the Cowboys' Week 9 bye is a positive sign for his upcoming availability. Friday's practice report could provide a clearer picture for his odds to suit up Sunday in Green Bay, and if he ends up active he'll continue to serve as the team's No. 3 wide receiver behind CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.
CBS Sports
Texans' Dameon Pierce: Another limited practice
Pierce (chest/shoulder) remained limited in practice Thursday. So far, there's been nothing to suggest that Pierce's availability for Sunday's game against the Giants is in any danger, but the Texans' top running back likely will have to practice fully Friday in order to avoid a Week 10 injury designation. Pierce is coming off a Week 9 effort in a loss to the Eagles in which he was on the field for 47 of a possible 60 snaps on offense, while carrying 27 times for 139 yards.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Back in limited capacity
Rodgers (thumb) was limited at Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. After Wednesday's DNP, Rodgers at least returned to individual drills one day later as he continues to deal with a lingering right thumb injury. Assuming he trends as he normally has the previous four games, he again will direct the Packers offense Sunday against the Cowboys. As for Green Bay's receiving corps, rookie Romeo Doubs is slated to miss 4-to-6 weeks due to a high-ankle sprain, while security blanket Randall Cobb (ankle) isn't eligible to come off IR for another week. Consequently, Allen Lazard (shoulder) and Sammy Watkins (knee), who both were limited Thursday, project for large workloads this weekend, assuming they're active. Christian Watson, Samori Toure, Amari Rodgers and potentially practice squad member Juwann Winfree are the candidates to round out the group.
