ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Medicaid, abortion stand out as state ballot tests on health issues

By Scripps National
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oc7UI_0j3g0mJj00

Some of the most high-profile and consequential key heath care election fights are showing up on state-level ballots during this high-stakes U.S. midterm election season.

Voters in states including Montana, California, Kentucky, Vermont and Michigan will decide on question related to vital reproductive rights after the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade.

These fights are now being carried out, outside of federal level politics.

As Axios reported , there are also key issues on state ballots dealing with the expansion of Medicaid, if access to health care is legally enforceable as a right and also issues dealing with the regulation of the dialysis industry.

While the economy and inflation have been top of mind for voters this year, it will be some of these major health care questions that will also dominate in many races and in the campaigns of many candidates.

While many key decisions will depend on if Republicans retake one or both houses of Congress, President Joe Biden offered a plan, off camera, if the worst for the Democrats happens.

CNN reported that Biden said last Friday in Chicago, to a small crowd in a hotel bathroom off camera, “If we lose the House and Senate, it’s going to be a horrible two years,” he reportedly said. “The good news is I’ll have a veto pen,” Biden said, according to CNN .

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

The Dobbs effect is real: Voters, still angry about the Roe overturn, turned out to protect abortion

"Is the Dobbs effect fading?" blared a headline from October 10 at Politico Playbook, the nerve center for the smug centrist take on Beltway politics. The story helped kick off a month of hand-wringing in the press about how abortion was fading from voters' minds. Over the summer, there had been a massive national backlash to Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Over the past few weeks, however, pundits insisted, fears about reproductive rights were replaced with concerns about inflation. (Even though, as the talking heads carefully avoided noting, Republicans are a serious threat to the economy as well.) Mid-October, MSNBC pundit Mike Barnicle summed up the argument by arguing that "while abortion is an issue, it nowhere reaches the level of interest of voters in terms of the cost of gas, food, bread, milk, things like that." "Democrats' Reliance on Abortion for Midterms May Not Be Enough," read a USA Today headline, ignoring that the mythical Democrat who only campaigns on abortion is a strawman. In a classic of the circular-firing-squad genre, the New York Times ran a piece elevating those who "say there has been too much focus on abortion rights and too little attention on worries about crime or the cost of living."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BuzzFeed News

Wisconsin Voters Have Reelected A Governor And Attorney General Who Support Abortion Rights And Say They Won’t Enforce A Near-Total Abortion Ban

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have pledged not to enforce the state’s near-total abortion ban, which took effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Voters in Wisconsin reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, who have pledged not to enforce the near-total...
WISCONSIN STATE
Mother Jones

The Future of Abortion Is Up for Grabs in These States on Tuesday

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, President Joe Biden has been telling voters the solution is the polls. “Vote, vote vote,” he implored them a week after the court decided there was no constitutional right to abortion, after all. “Vote, vote, vote,” he repeated in July, signing an executive order that took some of the steps in his power to protect abortion access. “Vote, vote, vote,” he added last month, promising an abortion-rights bill first thing next January, if Democrats first win sufficient majorities.
MICHIGAN STATE
Rolling Stone

It Was a Huge Night for Abortion Rights — Even in Kentucky

“The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion,” Associate Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the Supreme Court’s majority opinion striking down 50 years of federal protection for abortion earlier this year. The words unleashed chaos across the U.S., casting innumerable patients and providers into legal limbo. By election day, abortion was inaccessible in more than a quarter of the country, thanks to pre-exsisting laws that went into effect following the Court’s decision.  Now, the citizens have finally had their say: in at least 4 out of 5 states where abortion rights were on...
KENTUCKY STATE
Nevada Current

In first nationwide election since Roe was overturned, voters opt to protect abortion access

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The first major election since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade saw abortion rights on the ballot in a record number of states. The outcomes of these initiatives suggest that when Kansas voters in August 2022 rejected a proposed constitutional amendment declaring there is no state right to abortion, it was not a fluke. […] The post In first nationwide election since Roe was overturned, voters opt to protect abortion access appeared first on Nevada Current.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WLKY.com

Amendment Two failed. How will that affect Kentucky's abortion ban?

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Exactly one week after Kentucky voters turned down Amendment Two, the state's Supreme Court will hear a case whose survival depended on the amendment's defeat. Kentucky's last two abortion clinics, EMW Women's Clinic and Planned Parenthood, sued over the statewide abortion ban triggered in June by...
KENTUCKY STATE
Axios

America's red-state abortion wipeout

The number of abortions performed in the U.S. fell by about 6% after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to data from the Society of Family Planning. The big picture: Many states in which abortion remains legal saw significant increases in the number of procedures performed, suggesting that plenty of women traveled out-of-state to obtain access.
ALABAMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

How Abortion Saved Democrats at the State Level

Despite trepidations going back to early fall that abortion was fading as a top issue for voters, Democrats managed to both hold onto existing majorities and flip state legislatures by running on reproductive rights.They held the line by keeping majorities in both chambers in Colorado and Maine, as well as the New Mexico House, Minnesota House and Washington Senate. They flipped both chambers in Michigan along with the Minnesota Senate, largely meeting the ambitious goals set by the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, the group charged with fundraising for state legislatures.“This midterm cycle managed to completely buck historic trends,” DLCC spokeswoman...
MAINE STATE
KATC News

KATC News

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy