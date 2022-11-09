Read full article on original website
Guest @68
2d ago
This should not be happening!!! a 40 yr old shot!? wth is going on ? I doubt he was a gangbanger!! May this Man rest in peace 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼. I sincerely hope that they can find someone who saw it heard something to help this man's family have closure 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Reply(3)
13
earl hardunkerchud
1d ago
well you can count on pritzker not doing a damn thing about Chicago you Chicagoans better hope that Lightfoot gets folded out or nothing will change
Reply
2
wheresmine
1d ago
Don’t worry folks, the democrats were elected to fight all the crime. Just like the last 3 or so years.
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attempt to Force Chicago Public School Officials to Attend Council Meetings in Order to Receive City Funds FailsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite PartnerBuilding Indiana BusinessChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot on Far South Side
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was fatally shot on the Far South Side Wednesday night. Police say about 9:20 p.m. the victim was standing in the courtyard of a building in the 10600 block of South Yates in South Deering when another man approached them and fired shots. The victim...
fox32chicago.com
Stray bullet injures man in Lower West Side apartment: police
CHICAGO - A man was injured by gunfire on the Lower West Side when a round came through the wall of a bedroom in an apartment late Wednesday. Police say a 24-year-old man was standing in the bedroom of a second floor apartment in the 2100 block of South Wood Street when bullets came through the wall about 11:45 p.m.
Woman stabbed man in groin during altercation on South Side: police
CHICAGO — A man is in serious condition after being stabbed in the groin by a woman during an altercation on the city’s South Side. The incident happened in the 5500 block of South May around 4:50 a.m. Thursday. Police said the 33-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with a known woman when she […]
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed during domestic dispute in Englewood: police
CHICAGO - Early Thursday morning in Englewood, a 33-year-old man was in an argument with a woman he allegedly knows when she stabbed him. Police say a 33-year-old man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition with stab wounds to the groin. The incident happened about...
15-year-old girl shot while sitting in parked car on South Side
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle on the city’s South Side. The shooting happened in the 800 block of West 63rd Street around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in Englewood. Police said the teen was sitting in a parked vehicle when shots were fired and she was struck in the […]
fox32chicago.com
Man, 48, shot on Rogers Park sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot late Wednesday in the Rogers Park neighborhood. The 48-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Howard Street when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said. The man was struck in the foot and was...
Chicago shooting leaves 2 wounded, man dead near 95th and Dan Ryan
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man died and two other people were hospitalized after being shot in front of a McDonald's in the near 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway on Thursday.The victims, a 27-year-old man, 29-year-old man, and a 49-year-old woman were on the sidewalk in the 0-99 block of 95th Street when they were shot by an unknown offender, Chicago Police said.The 29-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.The 27-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to Advocate...
fox32chicago.com
Suspects hopped on school bus in West Rogers Park, threatened to harm 12-year-old boy
CHICAGO - Chicago police said multiple offenders forced a school bus to stop in West Rogers Park, entered the bus and threatened to harm a 12-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon. At about 5 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call in the 2800 block of West Jerome Street for a call of an assault.
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 15, shot while sitting in parked car in Englewood
CHICAGO - A teenage girl was shot and hospitalized Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old was sitting in a parked car around 7:15 p.m. in the 800 block of West 63rd Street when gunfire broke out and she was shot in the buttocks, police said.
Man killed, 2 others injured in shooting near McDonald’s in Roseland
CHICAGO — A man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting near a McDonald’s Thursday afternoon in Roseland, according to the Chicago Police Department. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. on West 95th Street near South Lafayette Avenue. Police said the people were on the sidewalk when an unknown person shot them. […]
blockclubchicago.org
Hush Nightclub In River North Shut Down After Shootout Killed Man, Wounded 3 Others
DOWNTOWN — Downtown bar Hush has been ordered closed by police after a shooting outside early Sunday left one person dead and three others wounded. The bar, 311 W. Chicago Ave., was ordered closed this week, police said Wednesday morning. About 2:10 a.m., a group of people was ejected...
South Suburban Family Mourns Death Of Teenage Boy Found Shot in Driveway
The family of Tymon Wilson is now grieving and mourning his death after police say the 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times in his family’s driveway in south suburban Matteson on Monday morning. “He’s touched everybody’s soul, everybody that he came across—he’s a light in everybody’s life,” said his...
WNDU
Woman dies after getting hit by vehicle in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City woman is dead after getting hit by a car Tuesday morning. It happened just after 9:40 a.m. in the rear parking lot at the Michigan City Fire Department Administration Building. When officers arrived on scene, they found Virginia Bobillo, 92, unconscious and...
CBS News
2 dead, 1 injured after car crashed into sign during police pursuit in Hazel Crest
HAZEL CREST, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in south suburban Hazel Crest on Wednesday were investigating a crash in which two people were killed and a third was injured following a police pursuit. Hazel Crest police said around 10 p.m. Tuesday, a car with three people inside fled south on Dixie...
Drive-by shooting: Man shot, critically hurt on West Garfield Park sidewalk, Chicago police say
A man was shot and critically hurt in a West Side drive-by shooting, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
3 shot, 1 fatally on Chicago's far North Side: police
CHICAGO - Three men were shot, one fatally Wednesday night in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. Around 8:50 p.m., police say the male victims were standing on the sidewalk near the intersection of North Clark Street and West Wallen Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender — possibly more than one.
Chicago shooting: 15-year-old girl shot inside parked vehicle in Englewood, police say
A teen girl was shot inside a parked vehicle on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Gunmen open fire on 41-year-old man in Gage Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized early Tuesday in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 41-year-old was walking around 2:45 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Troy Avenue when three gunmen got out of an approaching car and started shooting, police said. The man...
Boy, 14, wounded in shooting while collecting signatures outside polling place in Brighton Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- While thousands turned out to the polls to vote in Tuesday's general election, a 14-year-old boy was shot outside a polling place in Brighton Park.Police said, shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, the boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of South Archer Avenue, when someone shot him in the left leg. The boy was taken to the hospital in good condition.We spoke with multiple witnesses – none of whom wanted to speak with us on camera because they fear retaliation. We have no idea who shot the boy or why, but we do know the...
24-year-old teacher identified as woman who died in Indiana car crash
A woman who died on Tuesday night in a multi-car crash in Portage has been identified as a teacher at Chesterton Middle School. Lauren Thompson, 24, was stopped at a light in her SUV when her vehicle was struck during a multi-car crash.
Comments / 21