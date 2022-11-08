Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How a Colorado hot springs recreates Iceland’s Blue Lagoon
Iceland's Blue Lagoon is rich in the silica.(Jeff Sheldon / Unsplash) (Glenwood Springs, CO) Iceland’s Blue Lagoon is one of those places you see on Instagram and immediately want to transport to—the images of the milky blue waters nestled between outcrops of black volcanic rocks are absolutely striking.
Colorado home to 'most popular' ski resort town in country, data shows
Vacation rental website HomeToGo recently released search data that relates to the upcoming ski season and, according to them, the most popular resort in the country is found in Colorado. By looking at data related to ski towns across the United States and Canada, the company determined that Breckenridge was...
cpr.org
More Colorado towns raised taxes on short-term rentals this election — and are using the money toward affordable housing
Housing affordability is a big issue for all Coloradans, which is evident from the multitude of ballot measures about housing in both statewide and local elections this year. One increasingly popular proposal in resort communities involves levying higher taxes on short-term rentals like Airbnbs. On Tuesday, voters in several Colorado communities — Aspen, Carbondale, Dillon, Salida and Steamboat — supported raising the tax visitors pay when they stay at a short-term rental in their communities. Other towns including Crested Butte, Ouray and Telluride passed similar measures last year.
Ski country residents seek to form new 'official' town in Colorado
A petition has been filed with the Summit County District Court that has the goal of turning a part of Colorado known as Keystone – home to a ski resort of the same namesake – into an officially incorporated town. The petition was signed by 208 individuals, including Bill Bergman, the founder of Keystone and first to sign his name to the initiative.
Congressional District 3 voters, election analysts on why Boebert and Frisch race is so tight
Many eyes across the nation have, for the past three days now, kept keen watch on Colorado’s high-profile Congressional District 3 race between Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch. After Frisch was leading since the first batches of votes were tallied Tuesday evening, Thursday morning saw...
Craig Daily Press
Race tightens between Adam Frisch, Lauren Boebert as more votes get counted
Aspen resident Adam Frisch’s lead over Rep. Lauren Boebert has shrunk to less than 1%, according to the latest returns from the Colorado secretary of state at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Frisch, the Democratic nominee challenging the Silt Republican, had 50.37% of the vote, while Boebert had 49.63% of the...
Aspen Daily News
Buglione unseats DiSalvo to become new sheriff in town
Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo was unseated by challenger Michael Buglione in a race that came down to the wire, according to unofficial results from the Pitkin County Clerk’s Office. Buglione collected 4,671 votes to 4,272 for DiSalvo, a margin of 52.23 to 47.77%. The challenger maintained a similar-sized...
SUSPICIOUS DEATH: Public asked for help after body found in creek near Vail
The Vail Police Department is asking for help from the public in a case that involves a 40-year-old woman being found dead in Gore Creek last July. The body of Kendra Hull, 40 and of Commerce City, was found on the morning of July 9 in Gore Creek in the area of Bighorn Road and the I-70 interchange along East Vail bike path.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County coroner reports New Castle train incident involving pedestrian was fatal
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a train in New Castle on Thursday morning, Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire confirmed in a Thursday evening news release. Lisa Detweiler, 47, a female and resident of New Castle died after being hit by a freight train just before 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the news release.
Comments / 0