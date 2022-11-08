Housing affordability is a big issue for all Coloradans, which is evident from the multitude of ballot measures about housing in both statewide and local elections this year. One increasingly popular proposal in resort communities involves levying higher taxes on short-term rentals like Airbnbs. On Tuesday, voters in several Colorado communities — Aspen, Carbondale, Dillon, Salida and Steamboat — supported raising the tax visitors pay when they stay at a short-term rental in their communities. Other towns including Crested Butte, Ouray and Telluride passed similar measures last year.

