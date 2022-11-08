ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

cpr.org

More Colorado towns raised taxes on short-term rentals this election — and are using the money toward affordable housing

Housing affordability is a big issue for all Coloradans, which is evident from the multitude of ballot measures about housing in both statewide and local elections this year. One increasingly popular proposal in resort communities involves levying higher taxes on short-term rentals like Airbnbs. On Tuesday, voters in several Colorado communities — Aspen, Carbondale, Dillon, Salida and Steamboat — supported raising the tax visitors pay when they stay at a short-term rental in their communities. Other towns including Crested Butte, Ouray and Telluride passed similar measures last year.
COLORADO STATE
Craig Daily Press

Race tightens between Adam Frisch, Lauren Boebert as more votes get counted

Aspen resident Adam Frisch’s lead over Rep. Lauren Boebert has shrunk to less than 1%, according to the latest returns from the Colorado secretary of state at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Frisch, the Democratic nominee challenging the Silt Republican, had 50.37% of the vote, while Boebert had 49.63% of the...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Buglione unseats DiSalvo to become new sheriff in town

Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo was unseated by challenger Michael Buglione in a race that came down to the wire, according to unofficial results from the Pitkin County Clerk’s Office. Buglione collected 4,671 votes to 4,272 for DiSalvo, a margin of 52.23 to 47.77%. The challenger maintained a similar-sized...
PITKIN COUNTY, CO

