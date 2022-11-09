Read full article on original website
New York comptroller, lawmakers call for changes in how state handles emergency powers
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — From March of 2020 to September of 2022, the governor of New York held emergency powers relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. The order allowed for governors Cuomo and Hochul, along with the state health department to rapidly respond to the changing CDC guidance. With some multi-million-dollar contracts handed out in that 2-year plus period, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says he’d like to see some changes.
Sea turtles, railroad tracks, and Hurricane Nicole: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories in video from this week. Struggling sea turtle hatchling safely released into water. A sea turtle hatchling was released back into the water by deputies after a concerned citizen found the hatchling. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office...
The Fire Watch: Helping veterans one community member at a time
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — As we honor the veterans we know today, it's important to remember those who cannot be here. Every day in the U.S. a veteran commits suicide. Florida-based group, The Fire Watch, is looking to change that. U.S. Army veteran, John Rourke served in the Army...
Breezy Friday, cool front moves in this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Now that Nicole has moved past the area, conditions are improving and a front boundary moves in for the weekend. It's a much drier start to our morning, with just a few brief showers possible. The outer bands of Nicole are still moving through Florida and some of those could move through during the day. Any rain will be brief and isolated, and mostly sunny skies are expected today in South Florida.
Warm and sunny on Sunday with a spotty shower chance
It's a mild start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the middle 60s inland to the lower 70s along the coast. We're tracking a cold front that has moved into northern Florida, bringing chilly temperatures to the Panhandle for the end of the weekend. This front will weaken on...
