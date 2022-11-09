ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

New York comptroller, lawmakers call for changes in how state handles emergency powers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — From March of 2020 to September of 2022, the governor of New York held emergency powers relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. The order allowed for governors Cuomo and Hochul, along with the state health department to rapidly respond to the changing CDC guidance. With some multi-million-dollar contracts handed out in that 2-year plus period, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says he’d like to see some changes.
NEW YORK STATE
cbs12.com

The Fire Watch: Helping veterans one community member at a time

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — As we honor the veterans we know today, it's important to remember those who cannot be here. Every day in the U.S. a veteran commits suicide. Florida-based group, The Fire Watch, is looking to change that. U.S. Army veteran, John Rourke served in the Army...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Breezy Friday, cool front moves in this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Now that Nicole has moved past the area, conditions are improving and a front boundary moves in for the weekend. It's a much drier start to our morning, with just a few brief showers possible. The outer bands of Nicole are still moving through Florida and some of those could move through during the day. Any rain will be brief and isolated, and mostly sunny skies are expected today in South Florida.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Warm and sunny on Sunday with a spotty shower chance

It's a mild start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the middle 60s inland to the lower 70s along the coast. We're tracking a cold front that has moved into northern Florida, bringing chilly temperatures to the Panhandle for the end of the weekend. This front will weaken on...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy