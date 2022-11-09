Read full article on original website
WNDU
St. Joseph County’s 2022 legal spending exceeds $1.2 million
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now Investigates is looking into how much St. Joseph County is spending on legal fees this year. This comes after concerns were raised about County GOP spending at a press conference held by St. Joseph County Democrats in October. “As of October...
WNDU
St. Joseph County Republicans celebrate after midterm election results
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There really is a first time for everything—even if it takes forever to happen. St. Joseph County Republicans on Tuesday celebrated an elusive election night milestone in math. There are nine seats on the St. Joseph County Council, and for what we’re told is...
WNDU
Republicans take control St. Joseph County Council
Free Flamenco performance to be held at Notre Dame Thursday night. World-renowned artist Jaime El Estampío and guitarist Antonio Herrera will take the stage at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center. Updated: 4 hours ago. Donors drove through and dropped off donations at the Jon R. Hunt Memorial Plaza outside...
WNDU
Redman reelected as St. Joseph County Sheriff
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four more years was the chant Tuesday night at American Legion Post 357 on South Bends westside as Bill Redman was reelected as St. Joseph County Sheriff. Redman won reelection with 54% of the vote with just over 38,600 votes. His opposition, Kevin McGowan, earned...
WNDU
Election results in St. Joseph County initially delayed
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Many of you had questions about the lengthy delay in election results Tuesday night in St. Joseph County. The polls closed at 6 p.m. in Indiana, but the first results out of St. Joseph County weren’t reported until after 9 p.m. St. Joseph...
22 WSBT
Campaign 2022: Strong voter turnout in St. Joseph County elections
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Strong voting numbers today in St. Joseph County. We’re just two hours away from polls closing across Indiana. Lines at polling locations in St. Joseph County have been consistent, although there was a mid-day lull where lines were nonexistent. But earlier —...
wbaa.org
Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
WNDU
School millage proposals don’t pass on Michigan ballot
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals. Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined...
95.3 MNC
Election Day information for St. Joseph County voters
Tuesday marks just the 2nd General Election for St. Joseph County using Vote Centers. Vote Centers are still a new experience for most voters who’ve spent decades or more voting down the street from their home at their neighborhood church, school or community center. Officials encourage voters to allow...
abc57.com
Elections are secure, Elkhart County Clerk assures voters
It's video you've probably seen several times by now. St. Joseph County Clerk and registered Democrat Rita Glenn entering the absentee ballot room by herself the day before the 2022 primary election in May. After leaving the room, she's then seen throwing away what looks like rolls of paper. Republicans...
WNDU
Long lines at some SJC voting centers
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some of the 42 St. Joseph County voting centers saw impressive lines on Election Day. Among them was Clay High School, where a throng of voters filled the sidewalk and wove around a hallway before entering the place to begin the voting process. “You’ve always...
warricknews.com
Republican wins Indiana Senate seat representing Lake County
Two experienced politicians competing in a redrawn district generated some of the most excitement, and anguish, of any Indiana Senate contest anywhere in the state this year. In the end, it appears that District 1 voters decided to award Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a four-year term representing Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
abc57.com
Election results delayed by hours in Saint Joe County
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- Election night is a night where folks’ eyes are glued to their TV screen as results come in seeing where their candidates of choice stand in the races. However, this year, voters in Saint Joseph County waited nearly two hours longer than normal. “We...
WNDU
Rudy Yakym appears on 16 Morning News Now after election victory
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Voters across 11 counties in northern Indiana had to choose by Tuesday who should fill the shoes of late Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, who died in a car crash in August. Republican Rudy Yakym was declared the winner in the race for Indiana’s 2nd Congressional...
Indiana voters shamefully and prominently elect Morales
As I write, votes are still being counted in many places across America. That vital process, which has defined who we are since the dawn of the republic, had a big night Tuesday. So did voters. In most places, that is. Just not in Indiana. It would be easy to interpret that opening as just […] The post Indiana voters shamefully and prominently elect Morales appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WISH-TV
Victoria Spartz defeats Jeannine Lee Lake in Indiana 5th Congressional District race
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Republican Victoria Spartz has defeated Democrat Jeannine Lee Lake in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District. According to the Associated Press, 47% of the votes have been reported. Spartz has 60.4% of the vote. Lee Lake has 39.6% of the vote. The 5th Congressional District covers the...
Ex-Pence aide seeks Indiana elections office that ousted him
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Diego Morales comes into Election Day looking to extend his party’s control on Indiana’s top elections office after facing criticism for doubting the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and twice being ousted from jobs in that office. Morales, a former governor’s office aide to Mike Pence, shifted his stances on early and mail-in voting issues, faced allegations that he possibly committed voter fraud and avoided taking part in forums or debates with Democratic candidate Destiny Wells during the fall campaign for the secretary of state office. Morales won the Republican nomination over current Secretary of State Holli Sullivan in the June party convention — even though he left low-level jobs in that office in 2009 and 2011 after being written up for poor work performance. He wrote an online column earlier this year in which he called the 2020 election a “scam” while pointing to unfounded claims former President Donald Trump and his allies have made about other states. Wells, a lawyer and Army Reserve lieutenant colonel, argued Morales was “sowing seeds of fear and doubt” about elections and that the secretary of state should focus on improving Indiana’s troubles with low voter turnout.
WNDU
3 proposals pass in Michigan’s midterm election
(WNDU) - Three proposals were passed by voters in Michigan on Tuesday, including one that makes abortion a constitutional right in the state. Proposal 1: Legislative Term Limits and Financial Disclosure Amendment. This proposal allows lawmakers to serve up to 12 years in the state legislature. They would be allowed...
WNDU
Political analyst Jack Colwell weighs in on the 2022 Midterm Election
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WNDU Political Analyst Jack Colwell joined us on 16 News Now to shed light on the Midterm Election. You probably remember Jack from his many years as a columnist and political reporter at the South Bend Tribune. We asked him which local race was the most compelling, can Democrats win in Indiana, and can Destiny Wells win Secretary of State?


