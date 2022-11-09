Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary Man Charged With Committing Multi-Million PPP Fraud SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11thJames TulianoCary, NC
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina InnMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Cary's Koka Booth Chinese Lantern Festival Returns November 18thJames TulianoCary, NC
cbs17
4 new members joining Raleigh City Council
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–There are a lot of new faces on Raleigh’s City Council. Four first-time council members won Tuesday night with Mary Black in District A, Megan Patton in District B, Jane Harrison in District D, and Chrsitina Jones in District E. “I think everything stems from community...
Wake voters approve more than $1 billion in bond referendums
Wake County voters approved a series of bonds during the midterm election, totaling more than $1 billion in investment. Here's what they're for.
Mary-Ann Baldwin re-elected as Raleigh's mayor
RALEIGH, N.C. — Local elections on the city and county level can have a major and direct impact on our daily lives. Will Raleigh make room for more affordable housing? Will developers be allowed to build 40-story buildings in Midtown? Will the Triangle have access to a commuter rail and improved public transit?
New Raleigh city councilors promise to give neighbors more involvement around city's rapid growth
RALEIGH, N.C. — The four newly-elected Raleigh city councilors are promising to pump the brakes on rapid growth and give neighbors more of a say in new development. These four will join the four re-elected members of council, including Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. It's worth looking at how this election...
cbs17
Chavis Park gets biggest bite of Raleigh parks bond money
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After the passage of a Raleigh parks bond, homeowners in the city can expect an increase in property taxes. On Tuesday night, election results showed voters said yes to a $275 million park bond – the largest park bond for the city yet. The...
cbs17
Wake County election results to determine sheriff, Raleigh mayor
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison and Democratic nominee Willie Rowe are both running to be the next sheriff of Wake County. Harrison won the Republican primary with 80 percent of the vote in May while Rowe defeated incumbent Sheriff Gerald Baker—twice. The first time around, in the primary, Rowe came in first place with 29.5 percent of the vote, but 30 percent was needed to win.
Warehouses give way to apartment towers, bus station in Raleigh’s Warehouse District
The old Dillon Supply Co. headquarters is coming down, to be replaced by 560 apartments and a station for GoRaleigh and GoTriangle buses.
WRAL
WRAL's 5 On Your Side helps customers fight unusually high power bills
From a grandmother in Knightdale to a barber in Durham County, WRAL's 5 On Your Side got viewers $30,130 total back from Duke Energy after they were incorrectly billed this year. From a grandmother in Knightdale to a barber in Durham County, WRAL's 5 On Your Side got viewers $30,130...
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $1 million
A 3,554-square-foot house built in 2000 has changed hands. The property located in the 3300 block of Tall Tree Place in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 19, 2022 for $1,000,000, or $281 per square foot. The house sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:. On...
WRAL
Mary-Ann Baldwin, re-elected as Raleigh mayor, will have to work with new council members
DaQuanta Copeland and Terrance Ruth were the two candidates running against Baldwin. With 99% of precincts reporting, Baldwin held 70,405 votes to Ruth's 61,185. Copeland had 15,261 votes. Baldwin will have to work with four new council members all endorsed by anti-growth groups in opposition of her plans, including Mary...
cbs17
Wake County approves updates to outdoor firearm ordinance
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County leaders voted to update the firearms ordinance which improves safety measures on Wednesday night. The changes include an increase in how far someone must be from another home when firing a gun, requiring a backstop to help block bullets and establishes new hours for outdoor shooting.
Democrats win 4 Wake County commissioners races, retain complete control of the board
Democrats won three contested races on the Wake board, while a fourth Democrat was unopposed.
Two new barbecue restaurants open in Raleigh
Two long-awaited barbecue joints are now filling the air with smoke in Raleigh — but please don't call the cops on them. What's happening: Both Longleaf Swine and the BBQ Lab — two restaurants that have been anticipated since before the pandemic — opened their doors to customers in the past week.
jocoreport.com
Lifelong Johnston Co. Resident Named New NCDOT Highway Division 4 Engineer
RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s highway division responsible for Edgecombe, Halifax, Johnston, Nash, Wayne and Wilson counties has a new leader. Keith Eason was introduced Thursday, Nov. 4 as the new Division 4 engineer during a meeting of the N.C. Board of Transportation. He will oversee about 400 NCDOT employees in a division that maintains more than 13,000 miles of roadway across the six-county region east of Raleigh.
Wake leaders want to make it more difficult to smoke in public. Here’s how
The county already prohibits tobacco products in county buildings. Now, it expands to other public places and includes vaping.
Raleigh News & Observer
Raleigh steakhouse gets a ‘B’ grade: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 8)
The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
jocoreport.com
Benton Sawrey Wins NC Senate District 10
Benton Sawrey was elected Tuesday to the NC State Senate. Mr. Sawrey, a Republican, won the General Election for the District 10 seat by defeating Democratic challenger Dr. Gettys Cohen Jr. “Johnston County’s voters have given me a tremendous responsibility and I am ready to go to Raleigh and get...
This North Carolina city was named the best place to live for veterans. Here’s why
The city has long been recognized among the nation’s top cities for veterans.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Avelo Airlines announces new flights to Florida out of Raleigh
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning a trip to Florida next year, you now have another option to get there. Avelo Airlines is adding six new, direct flights out of RDU beginning in February. The new routes will connect travelers with Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Palm Beach, Sarasota and Tampa.
Voters keep 7 Democrats on 9-member Wake County School Board despite calls for change
The calls for massive change came for months and into last week at the Wake County School Board. But despite some new faces, the board's makeup won't be all that different.
