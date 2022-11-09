Read full article on original website
IU basketball confirms 2023 guards Newton and Cupps have signed, Woodson comments
—————— Indiana University head men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson has announced the signing of two players to national letters of intent to play basketball and attend Indiana University beginning in the fall of 2023. Woodson and his staff welcome 6-2 guard Gabe Cupps (Dayton,...
IU basketball: Indiana 101 Bethune-Cookman 49 — Three keys | Highlights | Final stats
Indiana defeated Bethune-Cookman by a final score of 101-49 on Thursday evening at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. The Hoosiers led 49-23 at halftime and were led in the game by senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis with 21 points. Indiana (2-0) will have seven days off and will next...
Watch: Woodson, Galloway, Kopp discuss win over Bethune-Cookman
Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson discussed a 101-49 win over Bethune Cookman on Thursday evening in Bloomington, Ind. Joining Woodson for the post-game press conference were Trey Galloway and Miller Kopp. Indiana (2-0) will next travel to Xavier on Nov. 18. Video credit – IU Athletics. The...
Son of IU legend makes emotional return to Assembly Hall as Bethune-Cookman assistant
While Indiana men’s basketball dismantled his Bethune-Cookman squad on Thursday, Wildcats assistant Billy Garrett felt a little conflicted. Obviously, Garrett was coaching his players and took no pleasure from a 101-49 defeat. But this was no ordinary road game for him. His father, Bill Garrett, is an Indiana legend: while playing for IU basketball from 1947-51, he became the first African-American player in Big Ten history. He was an All-American in 1951. Garrett was inducted into the IU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1984, and the on-campus intramural center was named after him in 2020.
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (11/10)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
Opening Line: Indiana Monstrous Favorite Over Bethune-Cookman on Thursday
No. 13 Indiana plays its second game of the regular season on Thursday night, taking on Bethune-Cookman at Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers are huge favorites, according to oddsmakers. Here are the numbers, plus Indiana's history against the spread.
Jakai Newton signing with IU this week, working his way back to the court following an injury
After six months spent behind the scenes, Jakai Newton is eagerly looking forward to a bright future. His road to making things official with Indiana concludes this week, and his road back to the basketball court will follow soon thereafter. Newton tells The Daily Hoosier he is planning to sign...
IU quarterback Jack Tuttle out for the season with a shoulder injury
Jack Tuttle’s 2022 season has been unusual to say the least, and the latest turn in the story will be the last for his fifth college campaign. Head coach Tom Allen announced on Thursday morning Tuttle’s season is over due to a shoulder injury suffered on Saturday against Penn State.
Watch: IU football coach Tom Allen with injury updates and final thoughts on Ohio State
Watch as IU football coach Tom Allen met with the media on Thursday to share his final public comments leading up to the Ohio State game. Allen discusses the injuries to Jack Tuttle and Cam Jones, the challenge of playing Ohio State, and much more. Indiana (3-6, 1-5) and No....
Watch: IU basketball coach Mike Woodson Q&A as Hoosiers prepare for Bethune Cookman
Watch as IU basketball coach Mike Woodson took questions from the media on Wednesday morning. Indiana (1-0) will host Bethune Cookman on Thursday evening at 8:30 p.m. Eastern (BTN). Video shared by IU Athletics. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”. Find...
It’s time to give Indiana basketball’s student section an assist
One of the worst things you can do as a basketball player? Rile up the opposing crowd. Sure, it’s fun and injects some energy, but you have to hold up your end of that bargain. If you poke the bear and then play sloppy basketball, you’re gonna have to pay the piper. Morehead State’s Jake Wolfe learned that the hard way.
IU basketball: Morehead State at Indiana — The Report Card
OFFENSE (B+) There was more intrigue on the offensive end than exceptional play or cause for concern. Why? Indiana’s shot chart. The Hoosiers’ 11 3-point attempts out of a total of 59 shots was a rate (18.6 percent) that would have been last in the country a year ago by more than three percentage points. Neither of Indiana’s starting guards even attempted a three.
Radio: Talking IU basketball’s season opening win on the Hoosier Report
Mike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison on Tuesday to discuss IU basketball’s season opening win and the outlook for the 2022-23 season. The segment with Mike Schumann starts at the 20:10 mark. The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison features coverage of the...
Former Indiana commerce secretary to lead the launch of Purdue University
Former Indiana commerce secretary Daniel J. Halser is leading the launch of Purdue University in Indianapolis. Purdue and Indiana University announced in August the plan to split IUPUI, the joint venture between Purdue and IU, into two separate academic institutions with different specialties. Purdue’s campus in Indianapolis will focus on...
First impressions: IU women’s basketball off to a good start
For the second straight day, a ranked Indiana basketball team opened its season with a solid victory. 11th-ranked IU women’s basketball thoroughly dismantled Vermont Tuesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, pulling away with an 86-49 win. The Hoosiers (1-0) had 11 different players score a point, and all available scholarship players saw the court. Only junior Kiandra Browne missed out, as she’s recovering from a thumb injury.
What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's First Regular Season Win Over Morehead State
Listen to or read about what Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson had to say following the Hoosiers' 88-53 win over Morehead State to start off the regular season.
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
Southside high schools place in annual state finals marching band competition
The 49th Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) State Finals for High School Marching Bands were held Saturday, Nov. 5, in Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis. Center Grove High School placed 10th in the Class A category, while Greenwood Community High School placed fourth in Class B. ISSMA is proud to...
VOTE NOW: Using the new I-69
Work on the final section of the new I-69 between Indianapolis and Evansville is expected to finish on-time in 2024. The last section has always been considered the most complicated. It features a number of new exits and an interchange with I-465. We want to know, will new road be part of your commute, once it's finished?
A race to the finish: a construction update for the massive I-69 infrastructure project south of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive, new interstate project south of Indianapolis is on track to open by the end of 2024, according to INDOT officials. Johnson County business owner, Josh McCarty, is used to a lot of noise, dirt and heavy machinery. His company, McCarty Mulch and Stone, sits on...
