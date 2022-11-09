ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Woodson, Galloway, Kopp discuss win over Bethune-Cookman

Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson discussed a 101-49 win over Bethune Cookman on Thursday evening in Bloomington, Ind. Joining Woodson for the post-game press conference were Trey Galloway and Miller Kopp. Indiana (2-0) will next travel to Xavier on Nov. 18. Video credit – IU Athletics. The...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Son of IU legend makes emotional return to Assembly Hall as Bethune-Cookman assistant

While Indiana men’s basketball dismantled his Bethune-Cookman squad on Thursday, Wildcats assistant Billy Garrett felt a little conflicted. Obviously, Garrett was coaching his players and took no pleasure from a 101-49 defeat. But this was no ordinary road game for him. His father, Bill Garrett, is an Indiana legend: while playing for IU basketball from 1947-51, he became the first African-American player in Big Ten history. He was an All-American in 1951. Garrett was inducted into the IU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1984, and the on-campus intramural center was named after him in 2020.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
crimsonquarry.com

It’s time to give Indiana basketball’s student section an assist

One of the worst things you can do as a basketball player? Rile up the opposing crowd. Sure, it’s fun and injects some energy, but you have to hold up your end of that bargain. If you poke the bear and then play sloppy basketball, you’re gonna have to pay the piper. Morehead State’s Jake Wolfe learned that the hard way.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Morehead State at Indiana — The Report Card

OFFENSE (B+) There was more intrigue on the offensive end than exceptional play or cause for concern. Why? Indiana’s shot chart. The Hoosiers’ 11 3-point attempts out of a total of 59 shots was a rate (18.6 percent) that would have been last in the country a year ago by more than three percentage points. Neither of Indiana’s starting guards even attempted a three.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

First impressions: IU women’s basketball off to a good start

For the second straight day, a ranked Indiana basketball team opened its season with a solid victory. 11th-ranked IU women’s basketball thoroughly dismantled Vermont Tuesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, pulling away with an 86-49 win. The Hoosiers (1-0) had 11 different players score a point, and all available scholarship players saw the court. Only junior Kiandra Browne missed out, as she’s recovering from a thumb injury.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

VOTE NOW: Using the new I-69

Work on the final section of the new I-69 between Indianapolis and Evansville is expected to finish on-time in 2024. The last section has always been considered the most complicated. It features a number of new exits and an interchange with I-465. We want to know, will new road be part of your commute, once it's finished?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

