MRx roundup: J&J’s Janssen ‘Save Legs’ campaign details first-year results; AZ and Lilly both roll new tech tools

Amgen may be way late to the obesity game, but the market scouts are loving the blockbuster potential of AMG 133
Amgen has been dangling another snapshot of early-stage data from its obesity drug AMG 133. And the analysts have been grabbing it and begging for more. Cowen’s Yaron Werber reminds us in a note that Amgen got the process started with their business review for the anti-GIPR/GLP-1 peptide conjugate back in February. Then during an update for their AHA session, Amgen execs noted more dosing and “a 7.19-14.52% reduction in body weight (low vs high dose) by 12 weeks of treatment. Management confirmed the data is from on-treatment patients (which is notable as ITT obesity patients have historically shown 1-2% lower response), though dropouts were not high in the study thus far.”
Altos Labs founders Barron and Klausner: 'There are mechanisms in the cell where you can reset not the stress curve, but the resilience curve'
A few weeks ago I had a chance to sit down with Rick Klausner and Hal Barron to discuss in some depth about their startup Altos Labs, which is using some very deep-pocket backing to establish an institute of their own to go after cell rejuvenation. There’s been plenty written about the unusual biotech, and I thought a lot of people might like to hear their thoughts, rather than pick and choose among the various stories out here. The following transcript has been lightly edited for clarity and length.
Scoop: A SoftBank-backed biotech raises more funds after bagging $100M+ for fungi mining
A biotech mining fungi to find new drugs for cancer and infectious diseases is raising another round of financing, Endpoints News has learned. Hexagon Bio has so far raised $67 million in a new round, the company confirmed to Endpoints. An SEC filing details the total offering could eventually go beyond that figure, to almost $80 million. The first sale in the Menlo Park, CA, biotech’s offering was Sept. 30.
Oncologists respond best to short, precise and data-rich marketing messages, study finds
Looking to get an oncologist’s attention with a branded drug message? Keep it short and simple, but don’t forget the data. That’s some of the advice emerging from ZoomRx’s deep dive into oncology marketing messaging to healthcare professionals. Messages that contained 10-14 words were found to...
EMA signs off on Sanofi and GSK's BARDA-funded Covid booster shot
The European Medicines Agency on Thursday offered a positive recommendation for the first protein-based adjuvanted Covid-19 booster in Europe, developed by Sanofi and GSK. The BARDA-funded vaccine, known as VidPrevtyn Beta, contains a version of the spike protein found on the surface of the Beta variant of the coronavirus, and an adjuvant to strengthen the immune response.
EQRx's pricing reform model on life support as execs shed PD-L1 plans in US for lung cancer
EQRx placed a substantial bet it could shake up the US healthcare system, promising to bring a swath of drugs to market that was similar to products from other Big Pharmas but priced substantially lower. Its first effort has just fallen flat — and it appears it’s backtracking on at least some of its pricing promises.
Twitter advertising pause or persist? Pharmas quietly weigh options in uncertain time
As Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter — and almost-daily controversies — causes confusion and consternation, brand advertisers on the platform are trying to figure out what to do. And that includes pharma advertisers. So far, the lone publicly on-the-record pharma pausing its advertising on the platform is...
Mining from plants and fungi, CNS startup takes leap into psychoactive drugs — complete with $30M to kick things off
A biotech with founders out of Mass General and Harvard is looking to take the next step in the mental health and CNS space, and thanks to investors, the company has $30 million in new funds to work with. Sensorium Therapeutics put out word of its launch and subsequent Series...
Adaptimmune trims pipeline, unveils plans to lay off 25%+ of employees amid sweetened ESMO data
Adaptimmune has a bitter pill to swallow after GSK axed its partnership in late October, coming in the form of a reorganization and budget cuts. The T cell-focused biotech announced the news Tuesday morning at the start of its Q3 earnings call, citing a need to prioritize certain programs. CEO Adrian Rawcliffe said on the call, after talking about having its PRAME program back under company control, “We are well placed to deliver high value products with two of the most broadly expressed, well characterized and validated TCR T cell targets in the solid tumor field.”
Two former Stanford researchers nab a $41M launch round to learn the secrets of the ‘secretome’
A new startup on the West Coast wants to tackle chronic diseases and age-related conditions, and it’s trying to do so using the world of “secreted proteins.”. Juvena Therapeutics emerged with a $41 million Series A on Monday morning, nabbing Mubadala Capital — the UAE’s sovereign wealth fund — and Horizons Ventures as its lead investors. A platform play, the biotech intends to use the funds primarily to build out its map of the “secretome” while also advancing a handful of discovery-stage experimental drugs.
Cyclacel pulls the plug on Daiichi-partnered chemo — 8 years after a failed PhIII in AML
Hovering around penny stock territory, New Jersey-based Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals $CYCC said yesterday it’s finally going to call it quits on a Daiichi Sankyo-partnered cancer drug candidate that saw a Phase III flop in acute myeloid leukemia in late 2014. First licensed from Daiichi back in 2003, Cyclacel says it...
Another roadblock looms for BioMarin's hemophilia A gene therapy — but it might not take too long
More than two years ago, BioMarin went into a version of corporate shock when the FDA demanded to see two years of follow-up data from its Phase III trial ahead of a marketing decision for its hemophilia A gene therapy valoctocogene roxaparvovec (valrox). And Monday evening, execs put out word that the FDA has upped the ante one more time — putting a damper on any lingering hopes for a Q1 approval by the PDUFA date next year.
After rare public brushback, FDA again turns away BrainStorm's ALS drug with RTF letter
As a cell therapy biotech developing a new treatment for ALS attempted to approach the FDA with its application, it found the agency’s doors slammed shut. BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics received a refusal to file (RTF) letter from regulators, who swatted away the BLA without reviewing it, for its ALS therapy NurOwn, the biotech announced Thursday. The move comes after the FDA, in a rare public slapdown, said in March 2021 that Phase III data were “not at all statistically significant.”
Norbert Bischofberger ices a PhIII AML drug — for the second time in his career
Norbert Bischofberger went back to his old colleagues at Gilead to pluck an AML drug off its back shelves and put it into the late-stage pipeline at Kronos. And last spring he even worked out a shorter Phase III path at the FDA for the SYK inhibitor using a unique primary endpoint.
Fresh out of Flagship, David Epstein takes the helm at Seagen months after Clay Siegall resigned
Seagen has found its next CEO, capping a six-month search triggered by the sudden resignation of founder and longtime CEO Clay Siegall amid investigations into shocking claims of domestic violence. David Epstein — who made his name building the oncology group from scratch at Novartis Pharmaceuticals — will now lead...
GSK vets theorize that a mitochondrial target may unlock Parkinson's and ALS treatments in new startup
Can targeting a mitochondrial pathway previously thought to be undruggable crack the code in devastating neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson’s and ALS? For a new British startup, that’s the £16 million question. NRG Therapeutics unveiled its Series A early Wednesday morning on the backs of two GSK...
