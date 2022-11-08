ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MRx roundup: J&J’s Janssen ‘Save Legs’ campaign details first-year results; AZ and Lilly both roll new tech tools

By Beth Snyder Bulik Senior Editor
endpts.com
 2 days ago
Amgen may be way late to the obesity game, but the market scouts are loving the blockbuster potential of AMG 133

Amgen has been dangling another snapshot of early-stage data from its obesity drug AMG 133. And the analysts have been grabbing it and begging for more. Cowen’s Yaron Werber reminds us in a note that Amgen got the process started with their business review for the anti-GIPR/GLP-1 peptide conjugate back in February. Then during an update for their AHA session, Amgen execs noted more dosing and “a 7.19-14.52% reduction in body weight (low vs high dose) by 12 weeks of treatment. Management confirmed the data is from on-treatment patients (which is notable as ITT obesity patients have historically shown 1-2% lower response), though dropouts were not high in the study thus far.”
Altos Labs founders Barron and Klausner: 'There are mechanisms in the cell where you can reset not the stress curve, but the resilience curve'

A few weeks ago I had a chance to sit down with Rick Klausner and Hal Barron to discuss in some depth about their startup Altos Labs, which is using some very deep-pocket backing to establish an institute of their own to go after cell rejuvenation. There’s been plenty written about the unusual biotech, and I thought a lot of people might like to hear their thoughts, rather than pick and choose among the various stories out here. The following transcript has been lightly edited for clarity and length.
Scoop: A SoftBank-backed biotech raises more funds after bagging $100M+ for fungi mining

A biotech mining fungi to find new drugs for cancer and infectious diseases is raising another round of financing, Endpoints News has learned. Hexagon Bio has so far raised $67 million in a new round, the company confirmed to Endpoints. An SEC filing details the total offering could eventually go beyond that figure, to almost $80 million. The first sale in the Menlo Park, CA, biotech’s offering was Sept. 30.
EMA signs off on Sanofi and GSK's BARDA-funded Covid booster shot

The European Medicines Agency on Thursday offered a positive recommendation for the first protein-based adjuvanted Covid-19 booster in Europe, developed by Sanofi and GSK. The BARDA-funded vaccine, known as VidPrevtyn Beta, contains a version of the spike protein found on the surface of the Beta variant of the coronavirus, and an adjuvant to strengthen the immune response.
Adaptimmune trims pipeline, unveils plans to lay off 25%+ of employees amid sweetened ESMO data

Adaptimmune has a bitter pill to swallow after GSK axed its partnership in late October, coming in the form of a reorganization and budget cuts. The T cell-focused biotech announced the news Tuesday morning at the start of its Q3 earnings call, citing a need to prioritize certain programs. CEO Adrian Rawcliffe said on the call, after talking about having its PRAME program back under company control, “We are well placed to deliver high value products with two of the most broadly expressed, well characterized and validated TCR T cell targets in the solid tumor field.”
Two former Stanford researchers nab a $41M launch round to learn the secrets of the ‘secretome’

A new startup on the West Coast wants to tackle chronic diseases and age-related conditions, and it’s trying to do so using the world of “secreted proteins.”. Juvena Therapeutics emerged with a $41 million Series A on Monday morning, nabbing Mubadala Capital — the UAE’s sovereign wealth fund — and Horizons Ventures as its lead investors. A platform play, the biotech intends to use the funds primarily to build out its map of the “secretome” while also advancing a handful of discovery-stage experimental drugs.
Another roadblock looms for BioMarin's hemophilia A gene therapy — but it might not take too long

More than two years ago, BioMarin went into a version of corporate shock when the FDA demanded to see two years of follow-up data from its Phase III trial ahead of a marketing decision for its hemophilia A gene therapy valoctocogene roxaparvovec (valrox). And Monday evening, execs put out word that the FDA has upped the ante one more time — putting a damper on any lingering hopes for a Q1 approval by the PDUFA date next year.
After rare public brushback, FDA again turns away BrainStorm's ALS drug with RTF letter

As a cell therapy biotech developing a new treatment for ALS attempted to approach the FDA with its application, it found the agency’s doors slammed shut. BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics received a refusal to file (RTF) letter from regulators, who swatted away the BLA without reviewing it, for its ALS therapy NurOwn, the biotech announced Thursday. The move comes after the FDA, in a rare public slapdown, said in March 2021 that Phase III data were “not at all statistically significant.”

