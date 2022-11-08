MRx roundup: J&J’s Janssen ‘Save Legs’ campaign details first-year results; AZ and Lilly both roll new tech tools

Amgen has been dangling another snapshot of early-stage data from its obesity drug AMG 133. And the analysts have been grabbing it and begging for more. Cowen’s Yaron Werber reminds us in a note that Amgen got the process started with their business review for the anti-GIPR/GLP-1 peptide conjugate back in February. Then during an update for their AHA session, Amgen execs noted more dosing and “a 7.19-14.52% reduction in body weight (low vs high dose) by 12 weeks of treatment. Management confirmed the data is from on-treatment patients (which is notable as ITT obesity patients have historically shown 1-2% lower response), though dropouts were not high in the study thus far.”

2 DAYS AGO