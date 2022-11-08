2022 Reindeer Ranch Tours: Book Your Ticket for Reindeer Fun PLUS Rustic, Lighted Walk and Santa Visits this Holiday Season

On my tour of St. Olaf, the enthusiastic tour guide led my mom and me up three flights of stairs to the then-newly renovated Holland Loft. I remember telling my mom that I would always study there if I went to St. Olaf. I question now, when I look back — what about the exposed pipes and steel beams appealed to me? Was I really into colorless industrial interior design?

HOLLAND, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO