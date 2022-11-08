Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jeff Cook, founding member of band Alabama, dies at 73
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Jeff Cook, a guitarist and founding member of the country music band Alabama, has died. Cook died Monday at his home in Destin, Fla., Alabama's rep, Don Murry Grubbs, said Tuesday to CNN. Cook was 73. Alabama confirmed Cook's death in a statement Tuesday on Instagram....
Alabama’s Jeff Cook Dead at 73
Alabama co-founder Jeff Cook has died. The guitarist and vocalist for the Country Music Hall of Fame group died on Monday (Nov. 7) at age 73. Cook died at his home in Destin, Fla., with family by his side, according to a note from his publicity team. For a decade he'd battled Parkinson's disease, going public with the diagnosis in 2017. At that time, the group announced he’d pull back from touring with Alabama, but they’d keep a microphone on stage for him for whenever he was able to make a tour stop.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 12