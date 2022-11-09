ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Supports Him During Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction—See The Photos

By Carly Silva
 2 days ago
Getty Images

A proud daughter! Hailie Jade, one of legendary rapper Eminem's daughters, was in the crowd to support her dad during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony over the weekend.

Eminem, 50, was among the list of inductees on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

In the new photos, Hailie is seen seated at a table alongside her father, who is also dad to Alaina Marie Mathers and Stevie Laine Mathers.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The 26-year-old appeared to be matching with her pops, as they were both clad in black leather jackets for the swanky event, with the "Lose Yourself" artist opting for a hoodie style paired with a black hat and gold chain.

Hailie accessorized with a silver chain necklace and had her long blonde hair styled into big, luscious curls at the bottom. In one photo, she is seen smiling from the audience in support of her famous dad.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Grammy-winning rap star—whose real name is Marshall Mathers—was honored as an inductee at Saturday's event, as well as one of the performers for the night. His set featured some of his most popular songs, including "My Name Is" and "Rap God."

He also brought out musical guests Ed Sheeran and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler before finishing off with his smash hit "Not Afraid."

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Eminem also made a heartfelt speech during the ceremony over the weekend, in which he recalled a near-death experience as part of his drug addiction.

"I almost died from an overdose in 2007, which kind of sucked," he said, per Just Jared, before giving a shout-out to his daughter in the audience. "Hailie, plug your ears: because drugs were f—king delicious."

He then named a long list of people in the industry who inspired him and helped him get to where he is, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Nas, and many, many more.

