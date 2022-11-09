ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, MT

Voters make their way to vote braving snow and cold

By Edgar Cedillo
KBZK News
KBZK News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25tdLg_0j3fygUV00

BOZEMAN — Many voters braved the fresh powder today which made for icy roads to get their vote in.

“Oh, it’s really not too cold we voted before and we always do this,” says voter Hans Struefert.

Packed snow on Main Street muffles the sound of tires as drivers arrive at the Gallatin County Courthouse to drop their ballots off with snow on top of their hoods.

“A little bit challenging but I knew I needed to drop my ballot off and vote so I’m glad it’s done,” says voter Karen Brewer.

As of Tuesday morning, Gallatin County had a 54% return rate for absentee voters. Gallatin County’s clerk and recorder says the low number could be lower due to mailing issues the county experienced leading up to the election. He was expecting more people to come in.

“We did have some early-on mailing issues,” says Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad.

Throughout the day, lines at the courthouse did get longer as the sun came out for a bit. One voter was glad he didn’t have to wait.

Way better than waiting in the line and going to the booth,” says Struefert.

81% of Gallatin County voters are absentee voters. Election Day is the busiest day to return mailed-out ballots.

“ It’s our biggest day,” says Semerad.

Many voters were happy as they left the courthouse with their vote cast and sticker in hand.

“Feel a great sense of accomplishment and hope- hope for America,” says Brewer.

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 KISS FM

Snow Is The Least of Your Problems Right Now in Bozeman

Winter comes with many things, including slick roads, cold temperatures, and terrible drivers. There is one thing that often accompanies winter, however, that we really need to be aware of. Crimes that you can't prevent are frustrating, to say the least. The sense of helplessness that often accompanies them is...
BOZEMAN, MT
Bryan Dijkhuizen

USPS Suspends Service In Montana

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
BIG SKY, MT
Cat Country 102.9

The Surprising Way Squatting Can Be Legal in Montana

If you own land, you may want to brush up on your legal knowledge in case someone tries to squat on your property. We've talked at length over the past two years about the housing problem in Bozeman and whether or not you can legally sleep in your car, should you not be able to afford housing. People are doing their best to get by while trying to live in the Bozeman area, and that may mean turning to alternative housing, and an increase in homelessness. Here's what we found about squatter's rights in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
explorebigsky.com

University of Montana, Montana State hold post-election forums next week

Will legislators be nasty or nice to each other? And how will election results affect Montanans?. The University of Montana and Montana State University-Bozeman are each holding forums next week on those topics. The Zoom events are free and open to the public. UM Nov. 9: “Can Civility Prevail in...
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

Gianforte pushes trades education, more construction as fixes for Montana housing crunch

Montana governor touts apprenticeship programs, housing task force recommendations in front of Bozeman apartment development. Standing in front of a luxury apartment complex under construction in Bozeman Thursday, Gov. Greg Gianforte touted his efforts to address Montana’s housing affordability crunch by promoting new residential development. Flanked by construction industry...
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

One Acre in Big Sky Costs HOW Much?

We all know real estate in the Gallatin Valley is outrageously expensive, but have you seen how much it is in Big Sky?. It hurts every time I look at the average price of homes, condos, or townhomes in Gallatin Valley. I thought the housing market was ridiculous here in Bozeman, until I saw the cost of houses in Big Sky.
BOZEMAN, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy