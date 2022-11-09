Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Related
Holyoke Public Service Committee questions candidates for city boards, commissions
HOLYOKE — The City Council’s Public Service Committee recommended several mayoral appointments to the city boards and commissions at its session Wednesday, including individuals seeking seats on the Parks and Recreation Commission, Historical Commission and Board of Appeals. The full City Council will hold vote on the confirmations...
Nicole Casolari joins South Hadley Selectboard
SOUTH HADLEY — Running unopposed, Nicole L. Casolari was elected to the five-person Selectboard on Tuesday. She replaces Sarah Etelman, who passed away earlier this year. Casolari previously served on South Hadley Board of Registrars. While attending college, she worked at town clerk’s office in summertime, until she graduated five years ago.
westernmassnews.com
Local lawmakers react to the passing of ballot question 4
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was in attendance, as well as State Representative Angelo Puppolo and dozens of veterans. Hopkins Academy students visit Western Mass News for Future Media Leaders tour. Updated: 12 hours ago. The group hearing from a variety of departments on the many career paths across the media...
As Worcester housing crisis grows, a recommendation for inclusionary zoning with affordability requirements
Worcester Planning Board members voted unanimously to recommend the adoption of an inclusionary zoning policy to Worcester City Council at the board’s meeting on Wednesday. All the speakers at the meeting agreed that Worcester in facing a housing crisis and an inclusionary zoning policy could help address it. Peter...
Westfield, Southwick voters backed GOP in governor race, opposed tax question
WESTFIELD — Although roughly two-thirds of voters statewide backed the Democratic ticket for governor, both Westfield and Southwick sided with the GOP on Nov. 8. Both communities also backed Republicans for attorney general, state auditor and governor’s councilor, despite the Democratic candidates winning the overall election. Southwick additionally supported Republican Dean Martilli in his challenge against U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, and Rayla Campbell in her challenge to Secretary of State William Galvin. Both of these Democratic officeholders got the nod for reelection from Westfield voters, though by considerably thinner margins than their overall wins.
Paper Mill Elementary School invites Westfield first responders, utilities to help build community at ‘Touch-a-Truck’
WESTFIELD — Stacy Burgess, principal of the Paper Mill Elementary School, said the school has been talking a lot about community this year in a reset to their positive behaviors and interventions and supports (PBIS) program. “We talk about building a community in the school,” Burgess said, and about...
Massachusetts State Senate Election results
The results are coming in for who will be elected into Massachusetts State Senate districts.
Southwick gets grants to connect Hudson Drive to Sam West Road, add sidewalks
SOUTHWICK — The Department of Public Works in Southwick received two grants last month that will fund the connection of Hudson Drive and Sam West Road and a sidewalk expansion on Powder Mill Road. Public Works Director Randy Brown told the Select Board that the town was approved for...
amherstindy.org
Defund413 Amherst Hosts Forum On Imagining “Amherst Without Cops”
Defund413 Amherst hosted a remote open-forum on November 6, intended to educate Amherst community members on what defunding the local Amherst Police Department (APD) would mean for the town. Despite a small turnout, organizers Zoë Crabtree and Birdy Newman stated at the end of the event that they felt satisfied with the discussion the event fostered.
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Asian BBQ, High Street road work, and Puerto Rican flag raising
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee. One local Asian restaurant celebrated the opening of their new location in Springfield Wednesday. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for Kirin Asian BBQ and Hot Pot restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The...
Aaron Saunders victor over Chip Harrington in tight 7th Hampden District state Rep. race
LUDLOW — Belchertown Democrat Aaron Saunders declared victory after midnight over Ludlow Republican James “Chip” Harrington in the race for the 7th Hampden District state representative seat. Harrington refused to concede until nearly 1 a.m., as Saunders insisted he had the votes to win — which came...
thereminder.com
Maple Shopping Plaza rebuild unveiled at Longmeadow Planning Board meeting
LONGMEADOW – The Longmeadow Planning Board heard plans at its Nov. 2 meeting to rebuild the Maple Shopping Center, a plaza that burned down after a major fire on Nov. 23, 2021. The plans focused on bigger storefronts and a new façade within the same footprint. Diana Pun,...
Duc-Pac move, expansion, in Springfield hailed as immigrant story, jobs success
SPRINGFIELD — Duc-Pac, the family owned manufacturer of residential air ducts and fittings, needed to expand because the wholesale distributors it supplies are expanding. “We have the right partners,” said president Greg Merchant Thursday at a ribbon cutting for Duc-Pac’s new 103,000-square-foot factory at 1125 Page Boulevard in Springfield. “We needed to keep up.”
spectrumnews1.com
What's pushing restaurants out of the Canal District?
WORCESTER, Mass. - Smokestack Urban Barbeque on Green Street is joining the list of restaurants closing in Worcester's Canal District. They broke the news to customers on Facebook, saying their last day of service is November 19. This now makes six restaurants that have either sold or closed in recent months.
GOP strategist Ana Navarro speaks Thursday at Springfield Public Forum
Ana Navarro, CNN Republican political analyst and co-host of ABC daytime talk show, “The View,” will discuss how the country’s political climate will develop now that the midterm elections are over at the Springfield Public Forum on Thursday evening. The Springfield Public Forum will host Navarro as...
2022 Mass. Election Results: Worcester County Sheriff (Lewis Evangelidis vs. David Fontaine)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Lewis Evangelidis incumbent Worcester County Sheriff will face Democratic challenger David Fontaine in a race to determine Worcester County’s next sheriff. Lewis Evangelidis was originally elected into the Worcester County Sheriff position in 2010. If re-elected the Republican...
MassLive.com
Developer proposes retail development, Kelly’s Roast Beef, on Gold Star Boulevard in Worcester
A developer is proposing to demolish a former Volvo dealership in Worcester to make way for a retail building that would include a restaurant with a drive-through and a health clinic. According to documents filed with the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals, Boston-based Parkingway Management plans to replace the former...
Vigil for librarian killed in 2021 crash to call for pedestrian safety in Springfield
The husband of a Springfield library worker killed in a 2021 State Street crash will host an open vigil on Thursday, the one-year anniversary of his wife’s passing. He plans to commemorate the memory of his late wife and remind city officials of the work that still needs to be done to ensure State Street — as well as other Springfield streets — are safe for pedestrians.
thereminder.com
Loss of workshop could end St. Patrick’s parade float tradition
AGAWAM — It’s a surprise every year for Agawam’s colleens when they see their float for the first time when they arrive at staging area for the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade. This year, the surprise may be that there is no float waiting for them. The...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0