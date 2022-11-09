ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Jamie Carragher names his 26-man England squad for the Qatar World Cup… with the Liverpool legend including Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips but NOT fellow injury doubt Reece James

Jamie Carragher has revealed that he would take Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips to the World Cup despite fitness concerns surrounding the Manchester City duo, but would not risk Chelsea's Reece James. Gareth Southgate is due to name his 26-man squad for Qatar on Thursday, and has a number of...
The Independent

Chelsea patience tested after Graham Potter’s ‘step forward’ in defeat to Man City

In itself, it was an illustration of how the sheen has come off Graham Potter’s start at Chelsea that he described a 2-0 defeat as “a step forward”. Given how dismal Sunday’s loss to Arsenal was, he was correct within that context. Rewind 17 months, however, and a previous meeting of Chelsea and Manchester City ended with Thomas Tuchellifting the Champions League.Such comparisons may feel unfair: after all, Tuchel never faced City with as depleted a team as the one Potter took to the Etihad Stadium for a Carabao Cup tie. And yet Chelsea are a short-termist club defined...
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
Yardbarker

Watch: Graham Potter heaps praise on “brilliant” Chelsea star despite loss

Graham Potter has heaped praise on Chelsea youngster Lewis Hall despite their loss to Manchester City. With an important Premier League fixture coming up on the weekend against Newcastle, Potter opted to rest some of his usual starters against Manchester City. Chelsea youngster Hall was given just his second start...
The Independent

Thomas Frank reacts to Ivan Toney’s England World Cup omission

Thomas Frank defended England boss Gareth Southgate’s decision-making despite Brentford striker Ivan Toney’s omission from the World Cup squad.Toney has scored eight goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season, with many believing he had made enough of a case for selection.But Toney’s name was not among the eight forwards named on Thursday, while Newcastle’s Callum Wilson and Leicester’s James Maddison made the 26-man squad headed to Qatar.“I said (to Toney) these coaches, they don’t always take the best decisions, including myself,” Frank told a press conference.“No, with a smile on my face, if we look from, all people in...
thenationalnews.com

Manchester City v Chelsea player ratings: Ortega 9, Grealish 8; Hall 7, Kovacic 4

MANCHESTER CITY RATINGS: GK: Stefan Ortega – 9. Pep Guardiola’s No 2 made some crucial saves throughout. A clean sheet and a player of the match performance. Reuters. Manchester City negotiated a heavyweight League Cup tie with Chelsea as second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez secured a 2-0 home win on Wednesday to send them into the fourth round.
The Independent

Wales World Cup squad confirmed: A closer look at Rob Page’s 26 players in Qatar

Wales will be playing at their first World Cup since 1958 in Qatar. Here is a closer look at the players who made Robert Page’s 26-man squad:GoalkeepersWayne Hennessey (Club: Nottingham Forest, Age: 35, Caps: 106, Goals: 0)Won back the number one jersey after losing it to Danny Ward at Euro 2020. Swapped the Burnley bench for understudying Dean Henderson at Nottingham Forest this season and pre-World Cup game-time is an issue. But performance levels for Wales have not dipped when he has been number two at his club.Key stat: Made nine saves in the play-off final victory against Ukraine –...
Yardbarker

Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City | Player Ratings

Made a few fine saves to keep the scoreline respectable. Had moments of indecision and concern on the ball. Much more effective in the first half than the second. Mahrez scored the opener after being fouled by Chalobah. Kalidou Koulibaly - 4.5. A bit reckless in his challenges and wasteful...
The Independent

Unai Emery wants Aston Villa to show same attitude against Manchester United

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has challenged his squad to take the same attitude from the Premier League win over Manchester United into their Carabao Cup tie at Old Trafford on Thursday night.Villa delivered a fine display to beat United 3-1 on Sunday and give Emery the perfect start to his new job.The former Arsenal boss is expected to freshen up his team for the trip to Manchester, where both Leander Dendoncker and defender Jan Bednarek will be unavailable as they are cup tied.Focused on the next challenge. pic.twitter.com/QN26OjAEgm— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 9, 2022Whatever side Emery sends out, though,...
Yardbarker

West Ham register interest in potential £10m transfer of experienced Premier League star

West Ham United are reportedly interested in a potential £10million transfer deal for Everton centre-back Michael Keane. The Hammers could be set to offload Craig Dawson, and would do well to bring in a replacement in defence, with Keane now seemingly the club’s preferred target in a £10m move, according to Football Insider.

