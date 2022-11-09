Read full article on original website
Related
Jamie Carragher names his 26-man England squad for the Qatar World Cup… with the Liverpool legend including Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips but NOT fellow injury doubt Reece James
Jamie Carragher has revealed that he would take Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips to the World Cup despite fitness concerns surrounding the Manchester City duo, but would not risk Chelsea's Reece James. Gareth Southgate is due to name his 26-man squad for Qatar on Thursday, and has a number of...
Chelsea patience tested after Graham Potter’s ‘step forward’ in defeat to Man City
In itself, it was an illustration of how the sheen has come off Graham Potter’s start at Chelsea that he described a 2-0 defeat as “a step forward”. Given how dismal Sunday’s loss to Arsenal was, he was correct within that context. Rewind 17 months, however, and a previous meeting of Chelsea and Manchester City ended with Thomas Tuchellifting the Champions League.Such comparisons may feel unfair: after all, Tuchel never faced City with as depleted a team as the one Potter took to the Etihad Stadium for a Carabao Cup tie. And yet Chelsea are a short-termist club defined...
Alan Shearer Names The 26 Players He Thinks Should Be In England's World Cup Squad
Shearer believes that Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson should go to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
SkySports
Nathan Jones: Luton manager to speak to 'wonderful' Southampton after Ralph Hasenhuttl sacking
Nathan Jones is on the south coast for direct talks with Southampton about taking over as manager. Luton Town manager Jones said this week that Southampton are a "wonderful Premier League club" and confirmed talks would take place about replacing Ralph Hasenhuttl. Jones travelled down to the city late Tuesday...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
Yardbarker
Watch: Graham Potter heaps praise on “brilliant” Chelsea star despite loss
Graham Potter has heaped praise on Chelsea youngster Lewis Hall despite their loss to Manchester City. With an important Premier League fixture coming up on the weekend against Newcastle, Potter opted to rest some of his usual starters against Manchester City. Chelsea youngster Hall was given just his second start...
Yardbarker
‘Standout performer’ – BBC pundit in awe of 19-year-old Liverpool star; could give Klopp food for thought
Stephen Warnock labelled Calvin Ramsay the ‘standout performer’ of the first-half for Liverpool after going in goalless at the half-time break in their meeting with Derby County. The young Scot looked an assured presence on the right-flank for the Reds, being defensively reliable and providing some output higher...
Thomas Frank reacts to Ivan Toney’s England World Cup omission
Thomas Frank defended England boss Gareth Southgate’s decision-making despite Brentford striker Ivan Toney’s omission from the World Cup squad.Toney has scored eight goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season, with many believing he had made enough of a case for selection.But Toney’s name was not among the eight forwards named on Thursday, while Newcastle’s Callum Wilson and Leicester’s James Maddison made the 26-man squad headed to Qatar.“I said (to Toney) these coaches, they don’t always take the best decisions, including myself,” Frank told a press conference.“No, with a smile on my face, if we look from, all people in...
thenationalnews.com
Manchester City v Chelsea player ratings: Ortega 9, Grealish 8; Hall 7, Kovacic 4
MANCHESTER CITY RATINGS: GK: Stefan Ortega – 9. Pep Guardiola’s No 2 made some crucial saves throughout. A clean sheet and a player of the match performance. Reuters. Manchester City negotiated a heavyweight League Cup tie with Chelsea as second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez secured a 2-0 home win on Wednesday to send them into the fourth round.
Wales World Cup squad confirmed: A closer look at Rob Page’s 26 players in Qatar
Wales will be playing at their first World Cup since 1958 in Qatar. Here is a closer look at the players who made Robert Page’s 26-man squad:GoalkeepersWayne Hennessey (Club: Nottingham Forest, Age: 35, Caps: 106, Goals: 0)Won back the number one jersey after losing it to Danny Ward at Euro 2020. Swapped the Burnley bench for understudying Dean Henderson at Nottingham Forest this season and pre-World Cup game-time is an issue. But performance levels for Wales have not dipped when he has been number two at his club.Key stat: Made nine saves in the play-off final victory against Ukraine –...
SkySports
Carabao Cup hits and misses: Frank Lampard endures darkest night as Everton boss as familiar failings return
This was up there with the worst performances of the Farhad Moshiri era - and that is saying something. It was that bad. Defensively absent, and toothless in attack. Without Jordan Pickford, Conor Coady and James Tarkowski - the dads of the group - there is no backbone. What made...
Yardbarker
Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City | Player Ratings
Made a few fine saves to keep the scoreline respectable. Had moments of indecision and concern on the ball. Much more effective in the first half than the second. Mahrez scored the opener after being fouled by Chalobah. Kalidou Koulibaly - 4.5. A bit reckless in his challenges and wasteful...
Yardbarker
Watch: “Harry Kane needs to go” – Alan Shearer calls for England captain to leave Tottenham
Former Newcastle star Alan Shearer has called for Harry Kane to make a switch to Bayern Munich and Erling Haaland to move to Real Madrid. The reason being is to protect the former striker’s goalscoring record in the Premier League. Shearer sits top of the all-time Premier League scoring...
Tony Mowbray admits Sunderland 'can't compete' with top Championship clubs on wages
Sunderland boss gives honest appraisal of where the club stand in their development.
Manchester City Will Face Liverpool In The Carabao Cup
After beating Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City have set up a Carabao Cup tie against another 'Big Six' rival in Liverpool with the fixture set to be played a day after the World Cup final.
Report: Jude Bellingham Will End Up At Manchester City
According to a report it is looking likely that Jude Bellingham will join Manchester City over the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool.
Unai Emery wants Aston Villa to show same attitude against Manchester United
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has challenged his squad to take the same attitude from the Premier League win over Manchester United into their Carabao Cup tie at Old Trafford on Thursday night.Villa delivered a fine display to beat United 3-1 on Sunday and give Emery the perfect start to his new job.The former Arsenal boss is expected to freshen up his team for the trip to Manchester, where both Leander Dendoncker and defender Jan Bednarek will be unavailable as they are cup tied.Focused on the next challenge. pic.twitter.com/QN26OjAEgm— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 9, 2022Whatever side Emery sends out, though,...
Man City vs Liverpool headlines Carabao Cup fourth-round draw as Man Utd get Vincent Kompany’s Burnley after Villa win
MANCHESTER CITY will face Liverpool in a tantalising Carabao Cup fourth-round clash. The Premier League rivals were drawn against one another shortly after the third round of the EFL cup wrapped up on Thursday night. 16 teams were involved in the draw, including the ten top-flight clubs. Manchester United -...
Yardbarker
West Ham register interest in potential £10m transfer of experienced Premier League star
West Ham United are reportedly interested in a potential £10million transfer deal for Everton centre-back Michael Keane. The Hammers could be set to offload Craig Dawson, and would do well to bring in a replacement in defence, with Keane now seemingly the club’s preferred target in a £10m move, according to Football Insider.
Marcus Rashford Reflects On Man Of The Match Performance For Manchester United v Aston Villa
Marcus Rashford has spoken about his man of the match performance in Manchester United’s win v Aston Villa.
Comments / 0