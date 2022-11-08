Read full article on original website
Biogen, Seagen lock in CEOs; 2022 so far — by the numbers; Pharma on Twitter; Wave of biotech downsizing ; and more
Welcome back to Endpoints Weekly, your review of the week’s top biopharma headlines. Want this in your inbox every Saturday morning? Current Endpoints readers can visit their reader profile to add Endpoints Weekly. New to Endpoints? Sign up here. Drew Armstrong has officially joined the Endpoints team. We are...
Layoff trend continues as three more biotechs announce reductions in staff
As several biotech and pharma companies commit to layoffs, another handful brought down the axe late this week. A WARN notice from the state of Massachusetts’s Department of Career Services said that Sumitomo Pharma America Holdings, Inc/Sunovion Pharmaceuticals is engaging in layoffs at its headquarters in Marlborough, MA. The action will affect 360 employees at Sunovion, with it planning to go into effect on January 13 of next year.
Oral alternative to eye injections? Novo backs startup’s big plan to repurpose shelved drug
For patients with diabetic retinopathy, anti-VEGF injections to the eye are often the only non-surgical option to stave off vision loss. But in recent years, several Big Pharma players — including Roche and Bayer — are beginning to test drugs that can be given orally. A biotech startup...
EQRx's pricing reform model on life support as execs shed PD-L1 plans in US for lung cancer
EQRx placed a substantial bet it could shake up the US healthcare system, promising to bring a swath of drugs to market that was similar to products from other Big Pharmas but priced substantially lower. Its first effort has just fallen flat — and it appears it’s backtracking on at least some of its pricing promises.
Elon Musk's pay-for-play Twitter sows chaos as fake Eli Lilly account proclaims insulin is free
Elon Musk’s plan to overhaul Twitter’s verification system roiled the social media site Thursday, with dozens of politicians, celebrities and brands becoming prime targets for impersonation. Chief among those targets was pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly. A little after 1:30 pm Eastern time Thursday, a fake Lilly Twitter account...
Meta stock climbs as the Facebook parent reportedly joins Twitter and other tech firms with massive layoff plans
Shares of Meta rose Monday after The Wall Street Journal reported mass layoffs are hitting the Facebook parent this week. The job cuts are expected to impact thousands of employees and could be announced as soon as Wednesday, per the report. Meta joins Twitter, Lyft, Amazon and other tech companies...
Lyft plunges 18% after disappointing 3rd-quarter earnings suggest Uber is taking share from the ride-hailing company
Lyft plunged 18% after its third-quarter earnings report missed investor expectations on revenue and ridership. The weakness suggested that Uber is taking market share away from the ride hailing company. "We believe Uber has done a much better job at rebuilding driver supply, likely leaving Lyft with a structurally smaller...
Lyft Just Laid Off Nearly 700 Corporate Employees and Partly Blamed It on Paying for Drivers’ Insurance
Lyft workers, like so many others in the tech industry this year, opened their inboxes today to read some dreaded news: Nearly 700 of their coworkers would lose their jobs. The company’s two co-founders, John Zimmer and Logan Green, sent the memo to staff Wednesday confirming earlier reports by The Wall Street Journal suggesting the company would part ways with 13% of its workforce. Fears over an impending recession and increasing rideshare insurance were cited among several reasons for the layoffs. The founders claimed they, “worked hard” to bring down costs over the summer but ultimately to no avail.
Following secretive AbCellera pact, Moderna picks up another antibody discovery deal via Harbour BioMed
As it moves to position itself beyond pandemic stardom, Moderna is spidering out into a number of biotech spheres — working on an Ebola vaccine, looking into the next iteration of cancer cell therapies and spending on an antibody discovery partnership. In its latest move, Moderna is adding another...
Tech investor says Elon Musk's decision to 'cut deep' in Twitter layoffs could set a new standard for Silicon Valley
Tech investor David Friedberg said Twitter's layoffs could encourage other companies to follow suit. Elon Musk laid off about 50% of Twitter's staff, while other tech companies have had more conservative cuts. However, Twitter has since asked some laid-off staff to return to the company. Some of Elon Musk's closest...
IRA impact: AstraZeneca and Merck CEOs warn of oncology drug development shifts
This latest quarterly earnings season for pharma has been a time for companies to vent about President Biden’s new drug price negotiation law, with some companies like Alnylam pointing to orphan drug designation restrictions, and others like Eli Lilly noting the disparities between small and large molecule drugs when it comes to when the negotiations kick off (9 years vs. 13 years).
Fresh out of Flagship, David Epstein takes the helm at Seagen months after Clay Siegall resigned
Seagen has found its next CEO, capping a six-month search triggered by the sudden resignation of founder and longtime CEO Clay Siegall amid investigations into shocking claims of domestic violence. David Epstein — who made his name building the oncology group from scratch at Novartis Pharmaceuticals — will now lead...
Metabolics biotech secures humble Series A from big-name investors
Lipidio Pharmaceuticals launched right before Covid-19 took the world by storm, initially focusing on metabolic indications such as NASH, Prader-Willi Syndrome and anti-psychotic drug-induced weight gain. More than 2.5 years later, the biotech has added dermatology to that list and secured some of the industry’s most well-known investors for a...
EMA signs off on Sanofi and GSK's BARDA-funded Covid booster shot
The European Medicines Agency on Thursday offered a positive recommendation for the first protein-based adjuvanted Covid-19 booster in Europe, developed by Sanofi and GSK. The BARDA-funded vaccine, known as VidPrevtyn Beta, contains a version of the spike protein found on the surface of the Beta variant of the coronavirus, and an adjuvant to strengthen the immune response.
Updated: After a tortured run with a weak PARP player and cash fast running out, Clovis signals likely bankruptcy, slashes 115 staffers
Clovis Oncology’s rocky 13-year run from startup developer to commercialization — while surviving accusations of playing fast and loose with the data — may be coming to a close. The biotech, helmed by founder and CEO Patrick Mahaffy, today explained in its quarterly report that it is on course to run out of cash in a matter of weeks and may have no alternative but to file for bankruptcy.
Cyclacel pulls the plug on Daiichi-partnered chemo — 8 years after a failed PhIII in AML
Hovering around penny stock territory, New Jersey-based Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals $CYCC said yesterday it’s finally going to call it quits on a Daiichi Sankyo-partnered cancer drug candidate that saw a Phase III flop in acute myeloid leukemia in late 2014. First licensed from Daiichi back in 2003, Cyclacel says it...
FTC calls out Jazz Pharma's abuse of FDA Orange Book listing process
The Federal Trade Commission is calling to keep strict statutory limits on Orange Book patent listings, explaining in an amicus brief yesterday that patents related to REMS distribution systems should not block generic or other competition. The case at hand involves Avadel CNS Pharmaceuticals, which has sought to delist one...
Pharma-backed charity sues HHS to help pay for seniors' pricey cancer drugs
A charity backed by a coalition of cancer drug manufacturers wants to provide financial assistance to Medicare Part D patients dealing with expensive cancer drugs. But HHS insists that any monetary help would be a violation of a criminal law that prohibits companies from providing remuneration for inducing the purchase of such drugs.
Amazon is reportedly putting its Alexa personal-assistant division under review as it seeks to cut costs across unprofitable businesses
Amazon has launched a cost-cutting review of its businesses, according to the WSJ. The review will focus on scaling back the company's unprofitable business. Amazon's device unit, which includes Alexa, has had operating losses of $5 billion a year in recent years. Looks like no one is safe in this...
FTC says it’s ‘tracking the developments at Twitter with deep concern’
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Thursday said it is deeply concerned with the way billionaire Elon Musk has been handling Twitter since his recent purchase. “We are tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern,” an FTC spokesperson told The Hill in a statement. “No CEO or company is above the law, and companies must follow our consent decrees. Our revised consent order gives us new tools to ensure compliance, and we are prepared to use them.”
