Massachusetts State

endpts.com

Layoff trend continues as three more biotechs announce reductions in staff

As several biotech and pharma companies commit to layoffs, another handful brought down the axe late this week. A WARN notice from the state of Massachusetts’s Department of Career Services said that Sumitomo Pharma America Holdings, Inc/Sunovion Pharmaceuticals is engaging in layoffs at its headquarters in Marlborough, MA. The action will affect 360 employees at Sunovion, with it planning to go into effect on January 13 of next year.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Gizmodo

Lyft Just Laid Off Nearly 700 Corporate Employees and Partly Blamed It on Paying for Drivers’ Insurance

Lyft workers, like so many others in the tech industry this year, opened their inboxes today to read some dreaded news: Nearly 700 of their coworkers would lose their jobs. The company’s two co-founders, ​​John Zimmer and Logan Green, sent the memo to staff Wednesday confirming earlier reports by The Wall Street Journal suggesting the company would part ways with 13% of its workforce. Fears over an impending recession and increasing rideshare insurance were cited among several reasons for the layoffs. The founders claimed they, “worked hard” to bring down costs over the summer but ultimately to no avail.
endpts.com

IRA impact: AstraZeneca and Merck CEOs warn of oncology drug development shifts

This latest quarterly earnings season for pharma has been a time for companies to vent about President Biden’s new drug price negotiation law, with some companies like Alnylam pointing to orphan drug designation restrictions, and others like Eli Lilly noting the disparities between small and large molecule drugs when it comes to when the negotiations kick off (9 years vs. 13 years).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
endpts.com

Metabolics biotech secures humble Series A from big-name investors

Lipidio Pharmaceuticals launched right before Covid-19 took the world by storm, initially focusing on metabolic indications such as NASH, Prader-Willi Syndrome and anti-psychotic drug-induced weight gain. More than 2.5 years later, the biotech has added dermatology to that list and secured some of the industry’s most well-known investors for a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
endpts.com

EMA signs off on Sanofi and GSK's BARDA-funded Covid booster shot

The European Medicines Agency on Thursday offered a positive recommendation for the first protein-based adjuvanted Covid-19 booster in Europe, developed by Sanofi and GSK. The BARDA-funded vaccine, known as VidPrevtyn Beta, contains a version of the spike protein found on the surface of the Beta variant of the coronavirus, and an adjuvant to strengthen the immune response.
endpts.com

Updated: After a tortured run with a weak PARP player and cash fast running out, Clovis signals likely bankruptcy, slashes 115 staffers

Clovis Oncology’s rocky 13-year run from startup developer to commercialization — while surviving accusations of playing fast and loose with the data — may be coming to a close. The biotech, helmed by founder and CEO Patrick Mahaffy, today explained in its quarterly report that it is on course to run out of cash in a matter of weeks and may have no alternative but to file for bankruptcy.
ILLINOIS STATE
endpts.com

FTC calls out Jazz Pharma's abuse of FDA Orange Book listing process

The Federal Trade Commission is calling to keep strict statutory limits on Orange Book patent listings, explaining in an amicus brief yesterday that patents related to REMS distribution systems should not block generic or other competition. The case at hand involves Avadel CNS Pharmaceuticals, which has sought to delist one...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
endpts.com

Pharma-backed charity sues HHS to help pay for seniors' pricey cancer drugs

A charity backed by a coalition of cancer drug manufacturers wants to provide financial assistance to Medicare Part D patients dealing with expensive cancer drugs. But HHS insists that any monetary help would be a violation of a criminal law that prohibits companies from providing remuneration for inducing the purchase of such drugs.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

FTC says it’s ‘tracking the developments at Twitter with deep concern’

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Thursday said it is deeply concerned with the way billionaire Elon Musk has been handling Twitter since his recent purchase. “We are tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern,” an FTC spokesperson told The Hill in a statement. “No CEO or company is above the law, and companies must follow our consent decrees. Our revised consent order gives us new tools to ensure compliance, and we are prepared to use them.”

