Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Derby knitted blanket appeal meets target
An appeal aimed at helping people struggling with the cost of living this winter has met its target. BBC Radio Derby’s Make a Blanket campaign asked people to knit and crochet blankets, and more than 100 blankets have already been donated. The station said it planned to carry on...
BBC
Historic England adds 10 North West sites to At Risk register
A fire-damaged house, a tank furnace and six churches have been added to Historic England's At Risk register in the North West of the country. The list highlights deteriorating buildings that could be lost. Historic England (HE) said Thornton Manor in Wirral, the Tank House in St Helens and churches...
BBC
Coventry Brandon Stadium saved from becoming housing
Campaigners have won a long-running battle to save a speedway stadium from being turned into housing. The Coventry Bees stopped racing at Brandon Stadium, which is currently derelict, in 2016 after failing to reach a deal to race there. Supporters of the stadium gathered outside Rugby Town Hall ahead of...
BBC
Cost-of-living: Shropshire Council offers £2.1m of winter support
Vulnerable residents and low income households in Shropshire will be offered an extra £2.1m in support this winter. The measures include a one-off payment of £180 to about 5,200 homes and continuing food vouchers for children. Shropshire Council said the money had come from the government for winter...
‘Sadly, this is badly needed’: how Sunderland AFC are fighting poverty
Club’s former owner Sir Bob Murray explains how its charity is helping with food, clothing, education and more besides
privatebankerinternational.com
Close Brothers Asset Management opens new office in Birmingham
UK-based Close Brothers Asset Management (CBAM) has opened a new office in Birmingham to strengthen its advice and investment management business across the Midlands. The full-service office, which is set to begin operations on 5 December 2022, will accommodate CBAM’s advice team and investment managers. CBAM managing director of...
Sturgeon pays tribute to Archbishop Mario Conti following his death
Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to Archbishop Mario Conti, the Emeritus Archbishop of Glasgow, saying he will be “long and fondly remembered”.The First Minister said she was “very sad” to learn of Archbishop Conti’s death on Tuesday evening aged 88, following a short illness.He had been a priest for 64 years and a bishop for 45.I am very sad to hear that Archbishop Emeritus Mario Conti has died. His life of service as a priest, Bishop of the Catholic Church of Scotland and Archbishop of Glasgow will be long and fondly remembered. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/bs58BYL0qV— Nicola Sturgeon...
Levi Davis missing - latest news: Family issue fresh appeals to rugby star to come home
Fears continue to grow for British rugby player Levi Davis, 24, who remains missing more than a week after disappearing in Barcelona, Spain.A former Bath winger originally from Birmingham, Mr Davis most recently turned out for Worthing Raiders in the National League 2 South but is also well known for his appearances on ITV’s Celebrity X Factor as part of the group Try Star and on E4’s Celebs Go Dating.He was last seen at The Old Irish Pub in the Catalan city on the evening of Saturday 29 October, having arrived from Ibiza by ferry saying he was intending to meet up with friends.Mr Davis is known to have suffered mental health issues in the past, telling The Mail on Sunday in an interview that he had experienced anxiety and depression over his sexuality but had been moved by the emotional support he had received from his teammates.His old team has joined family and friends in appealing on social media for help in finding him.
BBC
Whitby restaurant The Star Inn the Harbour 'was helped', council says
Scarborough Borough Council has defended its record following claims it has not done enough to keep a Michelin-listed restaurant open. Whitby's The Star Inn the Harbour will close on 12 November, co-owner Andrew Pern has announced. Mr Pern previously labelled the local authority "greedy" for collecting rent when the country...
BBC
Historic England: Papplewick Pumping Station deemed at risk
A Victorian pumping station that supplied clean water to Nottingham has been added to Historic England's Heritage at Risk Register. The heritage watchdog said parts of Papplewick Pumping Station have suffered age-related deterioration. The popular attraction, near Ravenshead, is one of 28 East Midlands sites added to the 2022 register...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Lionesses to play at Milton Keynes as Arnold Clark Cup confirms Stadium:MK as host venue
England's triumphant Women's football side are set to play in Buckinghamshire next year. The Lionesses, who were led by Bucks native Leah Williamson to lift the EURO 2022 trophy, will take on South Korea in the Arnold Clark Cup in February 2023. England, who are also the reigning Arnold Clark...
BBC
Hundreds attend funeral for Northampton homeless man
Hundreds of people have attended the funeral of a former homeless man who was a well-known figure in his town. George Murray, 51, lived on the streets of Northampton for about 15 years, and died on 21 September. More than £6,000 was raised to help pay for his funeral on...
Comments / 0